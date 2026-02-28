Raptors vs Wizards Predictions - NBA Picks & Odds - 2/28/2026

Toronto is coming off tough losses at home against OKC and San Antonio, the two best teams in the Western Conference. The Raptors will be pleased at how they matched such formidable opposition even if they were not able to turn in a W this week.

They will have a better chance now as injury-blighted Washington welcomes them to the CapitalOne Arena. The Wizards got blown out in back-to-back games by Charlotte and Atlanta and will not find things easier on Friday against an accomplished Toronto team.

Raptors vs Wizards Predictions - 7pm EST - 2/28

Raptors vs Wizards Odds

Spread: Raptors -14.0 / Wizards +14.0 @ -110

Moneyline: Raptors @ -909, Wizards @ +600

Total: O/U 226.5 @ -110

Raptors vs Wizards

Barnes to rack up the boards with 10 or more rebounds (+140)

The health of Scottie Barnes has been a big factor in Toronto’s improvement this year. After missing 22 games in 2023-24 and 17 last season, the forward has started all but two games so far and is having a strong campaign, especially under the rim where he has looked dominant.

Barnes averages a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and looks a good shot to beat that mark Friday. The Wizards are struggling in that area and allow opponents to rack up 57 boards a game, the worst mark in the NBA. Bank on Scottie to get the best of Washington’s bigs and control possession.

Raptors vs Wizards Prediction 1: Scottie Barnes 10+ Total Rebounds @ +140

A low-scoring game in D.C. - Under 226.5 Points (-110)

The Washington offense has been very underwhelming this year and with Toronto’s tough defense in town I am taking the under all the way in Friday’s game.

The Wizards rank 25th among NBA teams with just 112.2 points per game, making a mere 45.9% of their shots from the field. That bodes ill against the Raptors, who place seventh in the league by allowing 111.7 ppg. Toronto has had its own struggles, especially from deep, where it is making a disappointing 34.6% of attempts.

After seeing how the Raptors kept a dangerous San Antonio team quiet on offense for most of the game on Wednesday, they look good to do the same against a much inferior team. Toronto is 15-19 on the over this year when playing as favorite and I am backing that trend to continue.

Raptors vs Wizards Prediction 2: Under 226.6 Points @ -110

Raptors to cruise to win - Raptors -14.5 (-110)

Wednesday’s loss against San Antonio will sting for a while from Toronto’s perspective. Driven by a big game from Brandon Ingram ( 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) the Raptors kept Victor Wembanyama on a tight leash, the former Rookie of the Year held to just 12 points while shooting 3-12 from the field.

Toronto had a lead of 12 points going into the fourth quarter but came unstuck at the end to fall 110-107. It did cover the spread as underdog, making the team 5-2 ATS in its last seven games even while failing to cut the Spurs’ win streak short at nine.

They should find things even more comfortable against Friday’s opposition. The Wizards are on track to record their eighth straight losing season and sit 8-17 since the start of 2026. Washington is 22-31 ATS when playing as underdog while the Raptors are 17-11 ATS while on the road. In its last game it was blown out by Atlanta, going down by 21 points in a matchup that looked over by the end of the first quarter.

Toronto excels in the paint, scoring an average of 51.7 ppg there to rank eighth in the NBA. It is well-placed to exploit Washington’s own weakness around the net: the Wizards allow 52.7 points in the paint per game (24th in league).

With the likes of Barnes and Ingram in good form right now Toronto is an overwhelming favorite to win and cover on Friday. Washington’s task is made even harder by a huge injury report: Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr and Cam Whitmore are all ruled out with long-term issues.

Raptors vs Wizards Prediction 3: Raptors -14 @ -110

Raptors vs Wizards Start Time

Start Time: 7pm EST

Location: CapitalOne Arena

Address: 601 F Street NW

TV & Streaming: NBA League Pass (out of market), YES, MNMT, Fubo.

Standing in the Raptors' way is Washington, which has seen injury play havoc with its season as it languishes near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.