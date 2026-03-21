Nice vs PSG predictions: Parisians to dominate on Saturday

Our expert expects Paris Saint-Germain to open a four-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table by handing Nice their third league defeat in four games.

Best bets for Nice vs PSG

BTTS – Yes & Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.85 on bet365

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime at odds of 2.30 on bet365

PSG to win by a three-goal margin at odds of 4.20 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goal fest at the Allianz Riviera

Nice recently saw their seven-match undefeated streak across all competitions at the Allianz Riviera come to an abrupt end. Rennes thrashed them 4-0 here in their previous home game. Nice are now winless in three successive home games.

The Eagles have failed to score only twice during that extended home run, but defensive frailties persist. Nice possess the league’s second-poorest defence, with 48 goals conceded. At home, Puel’s outfit have conceded an average of 1.62 goals in their Ligue 1 outings.

That number spells trouble as PSG boast the most potent attack in Ligue 1. They average 2.16 goals scored per match. Luis Enrique’s side will be eager to get back to winning ways against such a vulnerable defence.

However, the Parisians have their own vulnerabilities. They have conceded six goals in just two games across their last five league fixtures. They lost both 3-1 to Rennes and Monaco, respectively. Clean sheets have been elusive.

Furthermore, both teams have seen exactly 14 of their 26 matches cross the 2.5 goals mark. Four of their last five meetings have also produced goals at both ends. Everything points to a high-scoring encounter in the south of France.

Nice vs PSG Prediction 1: BTTS – Yes & Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.85 on bet365

Kvara to end Ligue 1 drought

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been instrumental for PSG this season. Still, his Champions League stats overshadow his Ligue 1 returns. He has 12 goals and seven assists across 36 competitive appearances.

The split between the two teams is stark. He only has four goals and three assists in 17 games in Ligue 1. Also, he has excelled in the Champions League, with seven goals and four assists in just 11 appearances. His last Ligue 1 goal arrived in Le Classique against Marseille in early February. Since then, Kvara has registered four strikes and one assist in three European outings.

His influence against Chelsea was particularly decisive. A 30-minute game-changing cameo in the first leg brought an assist and a late brace. At Stamford Bridge, he struck the opener inside 10 minutes.

Kvaratskhelia will now seek to replicate his form domestically. With sufficient support, the Georgian talisman is more than capable of dictating play with his quality finishing. Expect Kvaratskhelia to make a difference at the Allianz Riviera.

Nice vs PSG Prediction Tip 2: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime at odds of 2.30 on bet365

Big margin victory for the visitors

Luis Enrique’s men have been phenomenal in attack, scoring freely across all competitions. Chelsea were their most recent victims. PSG netted five past them at Parc des Princes before scoring three more at Stamford Bridge.

The Parisians have won three of their last six competitive fixtures by a three-goal margin. To add to the mix, three of their last five league fixtures have also crossed the 3.5-goal tally.

Nice are enduring a tough run of results despite their victory over Angers. Facing PSG is an entirely different proposition. The Eagles were beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture. That was the first time either team failed to score across their last five meetings.

PSG’s firepower demands attention. Enrique has built a well-drilled offensive unit. Meanwhile, Nice have let in more goals than expected all season. The visitors have every incentive to make a statement. Backing a PSG victory by two or more goals offers significant value.

Nice vs PSG Betting Tip 3: PSG to win by a three-goal margin at odds of 4.20 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nice 1-3 PSG

Nice 1-3 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Nice: Elye Wahi; PSG: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves

Nice are enduring one of their worst seasons in over a decade. The last time they finished below their current 15th position was in 2013/14 — also under Claude Puel. They hold an eight-point cushion over nearest relegation candidates Auxerre, but there is not much else to offer comfort.

The Eagles recently ended a six-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory away at Angers. Across 26 Ligue 1 fixtures, Nice have managed just seven wins, the fourth-fewest in the division. They have also drawn six times and lost 13 matches.

Defensively, only bottom-placed Metz have a worse record than Nice this term. That is a worrying sign, given the calibre of opposition they face on Saturday. PSG possess the league’s most potent attack. They’ve scored 54 goals and have the stingiest defence, with just 22 conceded. The numbers could not be more contrasting.

The Parisians have stuttered in recent league outings, losing twice and winning twice in their last four. Monaco dealt them a 3-1 defeat at Parc des Princes last time out domestically. However, what followed was a strong response. Chelsea were outclassed 8-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last-16.

Momentum clearly lies with Luis Enrique’s men as they travel nearly 1,000 kilometres south. By winning this game in hand, PSG can open a four-point lead at the summit ahead of RC Lens. All signs point to a comfortable victory for the reigning champions on the French Riviera.

Probable lineups for Nice vs PSG

Nice expected lineup: Diouf, Mendy, Dante, Bah, Bard, Vanhoutte, Boudaoui, Sanson, Clauss, Carlos, Boudache

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola