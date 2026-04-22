Burnley vs Manchester City predictions: City top the Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s men got the job done against leaders Arsenal on Sunday. They are now unbeaten in their last ten EPL games and in top form.

Best bets for Burnley vs Manchester City

Both teams to score (No) at odds of 1.75 with bet365

Manchester City -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.00 with bet365

Rayan Cherki to assist 1+ goal at odds of 2.15 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses upon registration.

Claim the Sports Interaction welcome bonus.

Learn more about the best Canadian sportsbooks to start your betting journey

Backing a clean sheet for the visitors

Burnley have scored just five goals in their last nine home games against City in the Premier League. That’s a strike rate of just 55.56%. Looking over a shorter sample, the Clarets have failed to score in three of their last four home fixtures against Guardiola’s men.

We can back City to keep a clean sheet here at a probability of 58.82%. They will be hugely motivated to improve their goal difference on Wednesday night and heap further pressure on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

It’s also worth noting that City have only conceded two goals in their last four away games in the Premier League.

Burnley vs Manchester City Bet 1: Both teams to score (No) at odds of 1.75 with bet365

City to win by at least a three-goal margin

Guardiola’s men have won by three-goal margins in two of City’s last four visits to Turf Moor. We expect Wednesday night’s game to make it three in five matches.

As it stands, goal difference could yet prove to be the deciding factor in this Premier League title race. Any victory for City at Turf Moor would see them leapfrog Arsenal into first place. However, a comfortable win would see City move at least two or three goals ahead of the Gunners on goal difference.

With the Clarets shipping four goals at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, City should have no issue breaking through here. An early goal could open the game up. The league’s top scorers will surely take full advantage of the division’s most vulnerable defence.

Burnley vs Manchester City Bet 2: Manchester City -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.00 with bet365

Huge value on Cherki to be the creator-in-chief

City’s 22-year-old playmaker, Rayan Cherki, is in excellent form right now. He has four goal contributions in his last three games, including a goal and a man-of-the-match display against Arsenal.

Cherki has ten assists from 16 Premier League starts and 11 bench appearances. Three of those have arrived in the last four Premier League games at a strike rate of 75%. We can back Cherki to set up at least one goal on Wednesday night at a probability of only 46.51%.

City are expected to dominate possession at Turf Moor. Cherki is the type of player who thrives against low defensive blocks. His balance and low centre of gravity make him particularly effective in tight spaces. The French international is hitting form at the perfect time, as he aims to clinch a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Burnley vs Manchester City Bet 3: Rayan Cherki to assist 1+ goal at odds of 2.15 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction - Burnley: N/A - Manchester City: Haaland x2, Semenyo

Burnley’s relegation could be all but sealed with a defeat to title chasers Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Clarets have struggled since returning to the Premier League. Scott Parker’s men have won just four of their 33 Premier League games, conceding more than two goals per game on average.

Burnley have lost five of their last six games, as their slim hopes of avoiding the drop have all but disappeared. Their home form has weakened significantly of late, having failed to score in three of their last four home matches. Life doesn’t get any easier for Parker and the Clarets as they host a Manchester City side with the title firmly in their sights.

City landed a major blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes on Sunday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s men saw off the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium, moving to within three points of the Gunners with a game in hand.

That extra game comes on Wednesday night against relegation-threatened Burnley. City have won their last 14 head-to-head meetings with the Clarets in all competitions and haven’t tasted defeat in their previous 19 match-ups. City have won three of their last four away games after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw at Tottenham.

Probable lineups for Burnley vs Manchester City

Burnley expected lineup: Dubravka, Hartman, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Luis, Ward-Prowse, Anthony, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Flemming

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, O’Reilly, Guehi, Khusanov, Rodri, Silva, Cherki, Doku, Semenyo, Haaland