Monaco vs Juventus predictions: Juve to make bold bid for a top 8 spot

Monaco need a positive result to secure a place in the knockout playoffs. Hence, there is a lot riding on Tuesday night’s encounter.

Best bets for Monaco vs Juventus

Juventus to win at odds of 2.20 with bet365

Juventus (1st goal) at odds of 1.75 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Spalletti’s men continue their momentum

With three successive UCL wins and an impressive 3-0 Serie A win over defending champions Napoli on Sunday, Juventus are in great shape. Although the Scudetto may be out of reach, they are strong contenders for a top-four finish once again.

Juventus can play without pressure on the French Riviera this week. Their top-24 place is already assured, but a positive outcome could tip the scales further in their favour. If results go their way, a top-eight finish remains a possibility.

They’ve won their last two meetings against Monaco in the UCL. However, these matches were eight years ago and lack significant relevance. At a probability of just 46.51%, Spalletti’s Old Lady are worth backing. Monaco could crack under the pressure of playoff qualification.

Monaco vs Juventus Bet 1: Juventus to win at odds of 2.15 with bet365

I Bianconeri to hit the front

Juventus have scored first in eight of their last ten competitive matches. Monaco are winless in their last three games, and Juve are able to play risk-free football on Tuesday. That's why we're backing the Italians to break the deadlock here.

The betting markets give them a 57.14% chance of scoring first against the Monegasques. Monaco currently sit tenth in the French Ligue 1, averaging just 0.50 points per game from their last eight matches. This form suggests they’re unlikely to start the game strongly.

The opposition has scored first in 60% of Monaco’s home games in Ligue 1 this season. Juve have only failed to score in 14% of their UCL games in 25/26, which only strengthens our case further.

Monaco vs Juventus Bet 2: Juventus (1st goal) at odds of 1.75 with bet365

Goals expected at both ends in an open contest

Monaco have conceded an average of two goals per game in this season's UCL league phase. Meanwhile, Juventus score two per game. I Bianconeri concede 1.43 goals per game, so there’s every chance the Monegasques could get on the scoresheet.

Five of the last six competitive games involving Monaco have featured three or more goals. With Juventus aware that only a win will do to push for the top eight, we expect an open encounter. Monaco may be happy to settle for a draw, but if Juve score first – and early – they will be forced to open up too.

Almost three-fifths (57%) of Monaco’s UCL games this season have featured four or more goals. Yet, the betting markets believe there is only a 57.14% chance of three goals being scored on Tuesday night. With Juventus likely to be the assertive force, this seems to be the value play from our trio of Monaco vs Juventus predictions.

Monaco vs Juventus Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Monaco 1-2 Juventus

Goalscorers prediction – Monaco: Balogun – Juventus: David, Yildiz

Tuesday night’s clash marks the eighth and final UCL league-phase game for Monaco and Juventus, with plenty at stake.

Monaco currently sit 21st in the table, just one point and three places above the cut-off for the knockout playoffs. The French side have a -6 goal difference, which could count against them if multiple teams finish the campaign on nine points. A draw could be enough for them, but a win would be a better way to seal the deal.

Scoring goals has been their biggest issue, with just eight scored in seven UCL matches this season. They’ve also kept a clean sheet in just 25% of their previous meetings with Juve. Their domestic form at home has been less than impressive too. They’ve lost their last two Ligue 1 home games by the same 3-1 scoreline.

Juventus are in 15thplace in the UCL league phase table, yet they could still clinch a top-eight finish. This would secure immediate qualification to the last 16 knockout stage.

They’ve lost just one of their opening seven league-phase matches. With qualification to the knockout playoffs already secure, they can approach this game with minimal pressure. The Italians have won their last three league-phase games on the bounce and are also in good domestic form. Juve have averaged 2.38 points per game in their last eight Serie A matches.

Probable lineups for Monaco vs Juventus

AS Monaco expected lineup: Kohn, Henrique, Ouattara, Kehrer, Faes, Zakaria, Camara, Golovin, Akliouche, Ilenikhena, Balogun

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Kelly, Bremer, McKennie, Cambiaso, Thuram-Ulien, Locatelli, Conceicao, Yildiz, David