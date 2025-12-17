Tom Ritchie

News writer

📝 Bio: I'm a freelance sports journalist and feature writer working in football and American football. After moving to Berlin on a whim four years ago, I have been writing about the culture of the German game for my self-published newsletter and numerous outlets. From covering grassroots games to visiting some of the Bundesliga's biggest stadiums, learning more about German football has reignited my passion for writing about football. My work has been published by GOAL, When Saturday Comes and MUNDIAL.

⚽ My Football Story: It all started at The Valley. My dad took me to see my first game in the last few weeks of the 1997-98 season; a campaign that finished with Charlton beating Sunderland in the best playoff-final of all-time. I was there, and from that moment on, I was hooked. A season ticket holder during the club's glory years, weekly trips to The Valley primed me for years of active football fandom. After finishing university, me and a group of mates spent a month in Rio de Janeiro during the 2014 World Cup. Since moving to Berlin, I've become a member at Union Berlin. Again, I got in at the right time, watching this small community-based club punch well above its weight in the Europa League and Champions League. After a decade of writing about business for trade publications and national newspapers, I decided to follow my life's passion to pursue a career in sports writing.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Feature writing

German football and its associated history/culture

Expert football opinion and analysis

News writing

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Standing on the Copacabana Beach with some of my best mates, waiting for England to take on Italy in the opening game of the 2014 World Cup. It felt like we were a part of something truly special. When Raheem Sterling scored that 'ghost goal', the ensuing dog pile of England supporters celebrating was one of the biggest outpourings of joy I have ever been a part of. It took us a solid three minutes to realise the ball actually had not found the back of the Italian net because we were celebrating so much.