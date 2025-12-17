Tom Ritchie Bio

Tom Ritchie

News writer

📝 Bio: I'm a freelance sports journalist and feature writer working in football and American football. After moving to Berlin on a whim four years ago, I have been writing about the culture of the German game for my self-published newsletter and numerous outlets. From covering grassroots games to visiting some of the Bundesliga's biggest stadiums, learning more about German football has reignited my passion for writing about football. My work has been published by GOAL, When Saturday Comes and MUNDIAL. 

My Football Story: It all started at The Valley. My dad took me to see my first game in the last few weeks of the 1997-98 season; a campaign that finished with Charlton beating Sunderland in the best playoff-final of all-time. I was there, and from that moment on, I was hooked. A season ticket holder during the club's glory years, weekly trips to The Valley primed me for years of active football fandom. After finishing university, me and a group of mates spent a month in Rio de Janeiro during the 2014 World Cup. Since moving to Berlin, I've become a member at Union Berlin. Again, I got in at the right time, watching this small community-based club punch well above its weight in the Europa League and Champions League. After a decade of writing about business for trade publications and national newspapers, I decided to follow my life's passion to pursue a career in sports writing. 

🎯 Areas of Expertise: 

  • Feature writing 
  • German football and its associated history/culture
  • Expert football opinion and analysis 
  • News writing

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Standing on the Copacabana Beach with some of my best mates, waiting for England to take on Italy in the opening game of the 2014 World Cup. It felt like we were a part of something truly special. When Raheem Sterling scored that 'ghost goal', the ensuing dog pile of England supporters celebrating was one of the biggest outpourings of joy I have ever been a part of. It took us a solid three minutes to realise the ball actually had not found the back of the Italian net because we were celebrating so much.

Articles by Tom Ritchie
  Player ratingsArsenal
    Player ratingsArsenal Women

    Smith stars but Arsenal must settle for UWCL play-off

    Arsenal continued their Champions League defence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Leuven on Wednesday. First-half goals from Olivia Smith and Beth Mead, as well as an own goal by Linde Veefkind after the break were not enough for the Gunners to force their way into the top four of the league phase table, as Renee Slegers' side missed out on automatic qualification for the quarter-finals.

  Player ratingsTottenham
    Player ratingsTottenham

    Kudus & Simons star for Spurs in victory over Slavia

    Tottenham kept their Champions League campaign on track with a resounding 3-0 win over Czech side Slavia Prague. Spurs deservedly took the lead through a David Zima own goal in the 26th minute in a frenetic first half that saw the visitors deploy a risky man-to-man setup in defence. The hosts made their dominance tell in the second half, as Xavi Simons and Mohamed Kudus both scored from the penalty spot.

  Player ratingsChelsea
    Player ratingsChelsea

    Terrible Tosin sums up shocking Chelsea in Leeds loss

    Chelsea endured a horrible evening at Elland Road, as they fell 3-1 to Leeds United. The Blues were played off the park in the first half as Jakob Bijol's header and Ao Tanaka's long range effort gave the hosts a deserved lead at the break. While Pedro Neto pegged one back for the visitors, their misery was compounded by a calamitous Tosin Adaraboiyo mistake in the build-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's tap in.

  M. RashfordManchester United
    M. RashfordManchester United

    Deco explains why Rashford 'suffered' at Man Utd

    Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has shared his theory on why Marcus Rashford "suffered" at Manchester United. The former Chelsea and Porto midfielder suggested the United loanee is enjoying playing without the pressure of performing for his boyhood club, since he made a loan switch at the start of the 2025-26 season. The 27-year-old has scored six goals in 18 appearances for La Blaugrana so far.

  C. RonaldoSaudi Pro League
    C. RonaldoSaudi Pro League

    Ronaldo 'only foreign player worth what he earns' in Saudi Pro League

    A former Saudi Arabian sports minister has unleashed a withering assessment of the Saudi Pro League, claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is the only foreign player in the competition justifying their wages. Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad lauded Ronaldo's unparalleled ability to bring global exposure to the league. The 40-year-old extended his stay in the country when he signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr in the summer.

  Player ratingsChelsea
    Player ratingsChelsea

    What was Caicedo thinking?! Chelsea let down by star man

    Chelsea battled to a well-deserved point in their top of the table clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were the better side until Moises Caicedo saw red for his challenge on Mikel Merino in the 33rd minute. Despite losing their talisman, Chelsea took the lead early in the second half thanks to Trevoh Chalobah's glancing nod, but were quickly pegged back by a Merino header.

  BarcelonaL. Messi
    BarcelonaL. Messi

    Aguero tips Messi return to Barcelona

    Sergio Aguero has claimed Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona before the end of his playing career. A former teammate of the eight-time Ballon d'Or at international level, Aguero also said he hopes Messi could "play forever" and that he backs the GOAT to have an impact for defending champions Argentina at next summer's World Cup in North America.

  A. IrvingWrexham
    A. IrvingWrexham

    Wrexham go again! Reynolds & Mac revive interest in Prem star

    Wrexham are renewing their interest in West Ham's Andy Irving, just months after the midfielder rejected the advances of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac. The Red Dragons saw a £3.5m deal for the 25-year-old fall through late in the summer transfer window, as Irving opted to remain in east London and fight for first team opportunities with the Premier League outfit.

  Young BoysAston Villa
    Young BoysAston Villa

    Eight Young Boys fans arrested after Malen assault

    Eight Young Boys fans have been arrested for their part in crowd trouble during the Swiss side's 2-1 Europa League defeat at Aston Villa on Thrusday. West Midlands Police released a statement on Friday morning, saying that two of the supporters had been arrested "on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer", a further six men were detained at Birmingham airport on suspicion of the same offence.

  L. DiazLiverpool
    L. DiazLiverpool

    'That was a mistake!' Liverpool told they should have kept star

    Ex-England, Chelsea and Manchester City winger Sean Wright-Phillips has given his verdict on Liverpool's struggles this season, claiming it was a mistake to allow Luis Diaz leave for Bayern Munich without a like-for-like replacement. The Colombian completed a £65.5m ($87m) transfer to the Bavarian giants in the summer, with the Reds acquiring central attackers in Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

  M. ArtetaArsenal
    M. ArtetaArsenal

    Arteta: Chelsea "deserve" to be in Premier League title race

    Mikel Arteta has shared his belief that Chelsea deserve to be in the Premier League title race, ahead of Arsenal's showdown with the Blues on Sunday. The Spanish manager reiterated his admiration for Enzo Maresca's side, sharing that he enjoys watching them play in his pre-match press conference. The Gunners head to Stamford Bridge with a six point lead over the London rivals.

  W. RooneyManchester United
    W. RooneyManchester United

    Rooney's claims hatred of Mr Tumble made him get the snip

    Wayne Rooney has attributed his decision to having a vasectomy to his hatred of CBeebies star Mr Tumble. The former Manchester United and England captain made the quip on the most recent episode of his podcast, as he shared all four his children were fans of the entertainer. Rooney got the snip back in 2018, after the birth of his and wife Colleen's youngest child Cass.

