Chelsea player ratings vs Charlton Athletic: Jorrel Hato, that is unreal! Liam Rosenior era gets off to perfect start as Dutch defender scores brilliant goal as Blues thump sorry Addicks

Liam Rosenior's tenure as Chelsea boss got off to a brilliant start, as the Blues bested a spirited Charlton side 5-1 at They Valley. Jorrell Hato opened the scoring with a beautifully struck volley just before half time. Toisin Adarabioyo added a second, with Miles Leaburn offering a brief reply, before Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez rounded off the scoring for the Blues.

The Valley was rocking from the opening whistle, with the Charlton fans eager to take their London neighbours down a peg or two. Before the game could really get going, a lengthy break for a medical emergency in the crowd reduced the feverish temperature around the ground a bit. 

That probably helped the visitors, who quickly settled into their shape, retaining possession and pinning the Addicks back in their own half. The Blues generated six shots on target off the back of their 77% possession in the opening 45 minutes, but for the most part, Will Mannion was up to the task in the Charlton goal. 

The breakthrough finally came in added time in the first half. Jorrell Hato broke onto a bouncing ball on the edge of the Charlton box, connecting with a sweet volley to thrash home the opener. 

Chelsea compounded the hosts' misery shortly after the break. Facundo Bounanotte's wide free kick was darted into the near post with venom, allowing Adarabioyo to nod home the Blues' second. 

The hosts refused to go quietly however. A Charlton corner was floated into the Blues' box, allowing Lloyd Jones to turn a header towards Filip Jorgensen's goal. The stand-in keeper was able to claw the shot away, but Miles Leaburn pounced, firing under the Dane's despairing dive. While that had the Charlton faithful dreaming of a famous comeback, their hopes were dashed just five minutes later, as Guiu latched onto the rebound from Alejandro Garnacho's shot to blast past Mannion for the Premier League side's third. 

That seemed to break the hosts' resolve, as Chelsea looked the more likely side to add another goal. The introduction of Estevao on the right-hand side produced multiple sights at Mannion's goal. The back-up keeper was able to re-buff shots from the young Brazilian and Enzo Fernandez, while Liam Delap fluffed his lines with a gilt-edged chance. As the mist started rolling through The Valley in the closing moments, Neto added a fourth with a clever chop inside a flailing challenge by Jones, before firing low into the near corner, before Enzo added a fifth from the penalty spot after Mannion was adjudged to have felled Esetevao. 

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from The Valley...

  • Charlton Athletic v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Filip Jorgensen (5/10):

    Did well to deny the initial header from Jones, but could do nothing about Leaburn's follow-up. Almost caught short charging out of his area in the final ten minutes.  

    Jorrell Hato (8/10):

    Outstanding technique to volley home a bouncing ball. Solid defensively and up for the fight. 

    Benoit Badiashile (5/10):

    Booked early when he got the wrong side of Leaburn. Consistently second best in aerial battles against the young Charlton striker. 

    Toisin Adarabioyo (7/10):

    A simple near post run and header was all that was needed to turn Buonanotte's free kick home for the second. Handled Leaburn's physicality better than his partner. 

    Josh Acheampong (7/10):

    The versatile youngster looked at home sitting in a back three, breaking forward as an additional wide attacker or mucking out in the middle of the park. A very solid performance. 

  • Charlton Athletic v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (6/10):

    Shifted the ball through the Charlton press with minimal fuss for the most part. Emerging as a reliable option in the middle of the park. 

    Moises Caicedo (7/10):

    Got caught in possession on a couple of occasions in the first half, but that seemed to jolt him into his usual standards. Comfortable thereafter. 

    Facundo Buonanotte (7/10):

    A fizzing near post cross was begging to be nodded in for the second goal.

  • Charlton Athletic v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Alejandro Garnacho (6/10):

    Was given a tough time by The Valley crowd, for some reason. Wasteful in the first half, better end product in the second. 

    Marc Guiu (7/10):

    Worked his socks off for very little service. Deserved his goal, fitting that it came from scraps. 

    Jamie Gittens (7/10):

    Full of purpose with the ball, looking to run at defenders at every opportunity. 

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-CHARLTON-CHELSEAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Estevao (8/10):

    Continued where Gittens left off, replacing the Englishman in the 66th minute. Plenty of tricks, but delivered at pace and with purpose. Forced several saves out of Mannion, and won the last-minute penalty.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Linked up beautifully with Estevao on occasion. Dispatched his spot kick with aplomb.

    Liam Delap (5/10):

    Should have done better when Enzo teed him up, badly skewed his effort past the post. Needs a break to get his Chelsea career off the ground. 

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    Turned his defender inside out to set up his near post finish. Clincal against tired legs. 

    Wesley Fofana (N/A):

    Brought on to see the game home. 

    Liam Rosenior (6/10):

    Will be pleased with his side's response to Charlton's goal. A professional enough performance in what could have been a real banana skin for the incoming coach. 

