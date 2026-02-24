Goal.com
Tom Maston

Newcastle player ratings vs Qarabag: Sandro Tonali and Joelinton get the job done as Magpies cruise into Champions League last 16 despite defensive lapses

Newcastle eased into the last 16 of the Champions League as they ran out 3-2 winners over Qarabag on Tuesday to secure a 9-3 aggregate win in their play-off encounter. Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Sven Botman got the on the scoresheet for Eddie Howe's men, who will now face Chelsea or Barcelona in the next round.

Though the tie was already over from the first leg, Newcastle wasted little time in reasserting their dominance as they scored twice inside the opening six minutes. First, Sandro Tonali finished from close range after William Osula's header was saved before, 80 seconds later, Joelinton ghosted in at the back post to volley home Harvey Barnes' cross.

Jacob Murphy should have made it three when he was played in behind by Nick Woltemade while at the other end, Aaron Ramsdale was called into action when forced to tip over Camilo Duran's long-range effort. The Qarabag striker made no mistake early in the second half, however, as Duran outstripped Dan Burn and drilled a low effort past Ramsdale to pull one back for the visitors from Azerbaijan.

Sven Botman's bullet header restored Newcastle's two-goal lead moments later, only for Burn to concede a penalty for handball. Ramsdale did manage to save Marko Jankovic's spot-kick, but couldn't recover in time to keep Elvin Jafarguliyev's deflected rebound out.

The England international goalkeeper did well to deny Abdellah Zoubir an equaliser on the night soon after, and while Harvey Barnes went close on a couple of occasions, there would be more no goals in the final half-hour.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from St. James' Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Aaron Ramsdale (7/10):

    A spectator for the first 40 minutes before being thrust into action to deny Duran. Had no chance with the goals while he saved Jankovic's penalty and produced a fine stop low to his right to keep out Zoubir shortly after.

    Kieran Trippier (6/10):

    Put in a decent shift down the right without creating much from open play. Assisted Botman's goal with an excellent corner before being replaced by Hall.

    Sven Botman (5/10):

    Endured a disappointing night for the most part. A couple of dreadful passes out from the back would have been punished by a better side while he was dragged out of position for Duran's goal. Redeemed himself somewhat by scoring a fine header with what proved to be his final touch of the game.

    Dan Burn (6/10):

    Pressed high to win the ball back in the build-up to Joelinton's goal and looked assured through the first half. Different story after the break as he first failed to keep up with Duran for his goal before conceding the penalty when trying to block a cross.

    Alex Murphy (7/10):

    Never looked overawed on his full debut. Showed good strength on more than occasion as he did well at both left-back and in central defence after being switched in the second half.

    Midfield

    Joelinton (7/10):

    Excellent late run into the box and finish made it 2-0, and he drove forward with the ball effectively on occasion. Disappointed to be replaced early in the second half.

    Sandro Tonali (7/10):

    Began the move that led to his opening goal and looked a class apart through the first half. Foolishly got himself involved with some handbags which led to him looking a bit more distracted after the break.

    Nick Woltemade (6/10):

    Mixed bag. Played through-balls in the build-up to each of the first two goals and should have had a brilliant assist for Jacob Murphy when the winger fired wide. Lost his way a little after half-time, however, as he played some wayward passes.

    Attack

    Jacob Murphy (5/10):

    Will wonder how he failed to hit the target when played in by Woltemade during the first half. A little predictable in the final third before he slotted in at right-back following Trippier's withdrawal.

    William Osula (4/10):

    Should have scored with the header that was saved in the build-up to Tonali's opener, and that proved to be his only real sight of goal on a night when he was unable to have any kind of impact up front.

    Harvey Barnes (7/10):

    Played teasing crosses that led to each of the opening two goals and caused problems whenever he picked up possession. Had another effort saved after last week's missed chances, and will wonder how he failed to score in the tie.

    Subs & Manager

    Lewis Hall (6/10):

    A confident 35 minutes or so for the England full-back.

    Joe Willock (5/10):

    Got into some dangerous positions but played a bit too safe with his passing and shooting.

    Anthony Gordon (6/10):

    A bright cameo as he again posed the Qarabag defence problems, albeit without adding to his impressive European tally this season.

    Yoane Wissa (5/10):

    Struggled to get into the game after replacing Osula.

    Leo Shahar (N/A):

    Handed his debut in the final five minutes.

    Eddie Howe (6/10):

    Played more first-choice players than many expected and wouldn't have been happy with some of his side's sloppy second-half defending, but ultimately got the job done with little fuss.

0