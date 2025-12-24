Siddhant Lazar

News writer

Bio: News Writer at GOAL, covering U.S. football’s biggest moments and its hidden corners. Grew up on late-night Premier League matches, gaining a global perspective with a love for the chaos of football culture.

My Football Story: One could say that it started as a child when I would live for playing football on a daily basis, or when I sneakily snuck out of my room and watched the 2006 World Cup final. But it all kicked off on the evening of Aug. 19, 2006 when Gilberto Silva scored a late equalizer for Arsenal, and we screamed the house down. It began a love affair that has thrived nearly twenty years later and shows no signs of stopping.

Favorite Footballing Memory: I will likely never forget the 2010 and 2014 World Cup finals as long as I live but even that doesn’t come close to Leicester City’s miracle. As an Arsenal fan, it was agony; as a devotee of the beautiful game, it was transcendence - proof that football still belongs to the dreamers and the impossible.