Sid Lazar

Siddhant Lazar

News writer

Bio: News Writer at GOAL, covering U.S. football’s biggest moments and its hidden corners. Grew up on late-night Premier League matches, gaining a global perspective with a love for the chaos of football culture.

My Football Story: One could say that it started as a child when I would live for playing football on a daily basis, or when I sneakily snuck out of my room and watched the 2006 World Cup final. But it all kicked off on the evening of Aug. 19, 2006 when Gilberto Silva scored a late equalizer for Arsenal, and we screamed the house down. It began a love affair that has thrived nearly twenty years later and shows no signs of stopping.

Favorite Footballing Memory: I will likely never forget the 2010 and 2014 World Cup finals as long as I live but even that doesn’t come close to Leicester City’s miracle. As an Arsenal fan, it was agony; as a devotee of the beautiful game, it was transcendence - proof that football still belongs to the dreamers and the impossible.

Articles by Siddhant Lazar
  1. Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport
    NWSLT. Rodman

    NWSL implements High Impact Player rule despite opposition

    The NWSL announced Tuesday that it will introduce a new “High Impact Player” (HIP) rule beginning in 2026, allowing teams to spend up to $1 million above the league’s salary cap on qualifying players. The decision was met with swift opposition from the NWSL Players Association, which argues the league cannot unilaterally alter compensation structures without collective bargaining.

  7. FBL-WC-2026-DRAWAFP
    World CupUSA

    World Cup 2026 winner set for unprecedented $50m payout

    FIFA approved a landmark financial package for the 2026 World Cup on Friday, confirming a record USD 727 million in prize money for the expanded 48-team tournament. The decision, made by the FIFA Council ahead of this weekend’s Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar, was described by FIFA as part of a broader series of measures shaping the future of the World Cup and global youth football.

  4. AC Milan v US Sassuolo Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    Serie AC. Pulisic

    Allegri defends Pulisic’s substitution during Milan 2-2 draw

    Massimiliano Allegri made a late tactical change during AC Milan’s 2-2 draw with Sassuolo, substituting U.S. international Christian Pulisic in the 72nd minute. The Milan manager said the move was dictated by the flow of the match, stressing it had nothing to do with managing minutes ahead of the club’s next fixture. Pulisic has nine goal contributions in nine league matches this season.

  5. Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Los Angeles Football Club - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport
    Major League SoccerVancouver Whitecaps

    Whitecaps and Vancouver announce plan to explore a new stadium

    After months of speculation about their long-term future in Vancouver, the Whitecaps appear to have found a path forward in the Canadian city. Fresh off their first MLS Cup final appearance, the club announced plans with the City of Vancouver for a new stadium. After more than a decade at BC Place, Vancouver are preparing to negotiate the construction of a purpose-built venue at Hastings Park.

  6. Venezuela v Australia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
    World CupM. Pochettino

    USMNT icon Donovan calls out Popovic’s 'smugness' to WC draw

    Landon Donovan took issue with Australia manager Tony Popovic’s reaction to the 2026 World Cup draw, calling the confidence he projected “unusual.” The USMNT legend said Popovic’s response suggested Australia view Group D as winnable, with the Americans joined by Paraguay and a UEFA playoff winner. Donovan added that Popovic’s comments made him wish he could return to face the Socceroos.

  10. TOPSHOT-FLB-MLS-MIAMI-VANCOUVERAFP
    Major League SoccerL. Messi

    Howard praises Inter Miami's MLS Cup triumph

    Former USMNT star Tim Howard reflected on Inter Miami’s 3-1 MLS Cup win over Vancouver, acknowledging the significance of the title while warning of challenges ahead. He said the trophy cements the club’s place in MLS's history after years of high-profile signings and marketing. He also cautioned that next year could provide challenges for Lionel Messi and warned Vancouver are on the rise.

