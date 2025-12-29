Falkirk v Rangers - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

Former Rangers and Southampton manager Russell Martin reportedly emerges as finalist for Columbus Crew head coaching position

Russell Martin has reportedly been identified as one of the leading candidates to become the next head coach of the Columbus Crew. The 39-year-old Scottish manager is being considered to fill the vacancy left by Wilfried Nancy, who departed the defending MLS champions in December 2025 to take charge of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic FC.

    Columbus Crew weigh options with Martin in the frame

    Martin is part of a shortlist of final candidates for their vacant head coach position, according to The Athletic. The club is seeking a new manager after Nancy’s departure, and Martin’s name has emerged - despite a mixed recent managerial record - as a potential fit for MLS. This move would represent Martin’s first coaching opportunity in North America if finalized.

    Martin’s managerial journey spans England and Scotland

     Martin began his managerial career in the English Football League and climbed the coaching ladder with spells at clubs including Milton Keynes Dons, Swansea City, and Southampton. At Southampton, he earned plaudits for guiding the club to promotion to the Premier League before being dismissed during their top-flight campaign. In June 2025, he was appointed manager of Rangers but was relieved of his duties in October after a challenging 17-match spell in charge.

    Desire for evolution

    Columbus Crew’s interest in Martin comes as the club recalibrates its tactical identity and competitive ambitions. The Crew are searching for a new manager following Nancy's highly successful three-year tenure in Ohio. The French manager transformed Columbus into one of MLS's most dominant teams, guiding them to the 2023 MLS Cup championship, the 2024 Leagues Cup title, and a CONCACAF Champions Cup final appearance.

    Nancy's departure for Celtic came after the Crew finished seventh in the Eastern Conference in 2025, with the Scottish club paying an undisclosed fee to secure his services.

    What’s next in the Crew’s hiring process

    With the MLS offseason underway, Columbus Crew are expected to move swiftly to appoint their next head coach ahead of preseason preparations for the 2026 campaign. If appointed, Martin would take the helm with the aim of reinforcing squad cohesion and driving the team toward playoff contention. Beyond Nancy's departure, the Crew must also replace influential midfielder Darlington Nagbe, one of the most accomplished players in MLS history.

