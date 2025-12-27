Getty Images Sport
Charlotte FC reportedly set to sign USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre from Celta Vigo
Charlotte FC secure de la Torre’s MLS rights
The transfer would mark a return to Major League Soccer for the 27-year-old after several seasons in Europe, adding another experienced international to Charlotte’s midfield group.
As part of the reported agreement, San Diego FC will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for de la Torre’s MLS rights. This transaction allows Charlotte FC to officially bring the midfielder into their squad ahead of the 2026 MLS season, adding depth and experience to their midfield options.
De la Torre’s steady impact
De la Torre's ability to control the tempo and contribute both defensively and offensively made him a key player for San Diego, showcasing his value in MLS. He finished the season with five goals and two assists as SDFC made the Western Conference final after setting first-year club records for wins and points.
Charlotte FC look to take a step forward
The acquisition of de la Torre signals Charlotte FC’s intent to strengthen their squad as they prepare for the upcoming season. Last season, the squad exited the playoffs in the first round after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference.
What’s next for Charlotte FC?
Charlotte FC kick off their campaign as the first MLS matchup of the 2026 season when they travel to St. Louis CITY SC on Feb. 21.
