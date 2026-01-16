Which football teams have the most fans?

Football, like most sports, is just as much about the fans as it is the actual events on the field.

The business of the game has relied heavily on support from the terraces in the form of ticket sales and more recently in the retail market, where merchandise, such as replica shirts, is sold.

Successful clubs are usually the best supported, but variables such as geography, history and cultural significance come into play, so success doesn't necessarily translate to support. It definitely helps, though.

So, which clubs have the most fans?

Real Madrid was the most valuable football club in the world in 2025 according to Forbes, which put their worth at over $6.75 billion (£5bn). Manchester United were not far behind at $6.6 billion (£4.9bn), while Barcelona were valued at $5.65 billion (£4.2bn). Liverpool and Manchester City completed the top five, with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea making up the rest of the top 10.

It's nigh on impossible to get an exact figure on how many fans each club has, but looking at things such as shirt sales, stadium size and social media followers helps to create a rough picture of popularity.

Before anyone reaches for the rage button, we must emphasise the word 'rough'!

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at which football clubs have the most fans worldwide by taking into account a variety of factors.

Which football clubs have the most social media followers?

Rank Club Country Followers 1 Real Madrid Spain 449.5 million 2 Barcelona Spain 403.3 million 3 Manchester United England 229.6 million 4 Paris Saint-Germain France 195 million 5 Manchester City England 173.1 million 6 Liverpool England 171.2 million 7 Juventus Italy 164.5 million 8 Chelsea England 155.6 million 9 Bayern Munich Germany 146.3 million 10 Arsenal England 116.5 million

Note: Combined total of followers from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube as of January 2026. Main official accounts only.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the football clubs with the most followers on social media across all the major channels, with no other team coming remotely close to the Clasico rivals.

Manchester United, a club which did not have an official Twitter account until April 2012 (three years after Liverpool), are the next most popular club online, but they are well behind Real and Barca.

Paris Saint-Germain follow the Red Devils after, their recent surge in popularity no doubt boosted by the Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe effect.

Manchester City come after PSG, with the blue half of Manchester slowly but surely playing catch-up to the Red Devils. Liverpool are next, with the success of Jurgen Klopp's teams helping to bring the Reds to a whole new generation of football fans.

Chelsea have dropped down the ranking a little in recent years, with the Blues losing some of their sheen in the Premier League, while Bayern Munich and Arsenal round out the top 10.

Seven-time European Cup-winners AC Milan have to make do with a place outside of the top 10 with just over 80 million combined followers.

Milan's following means that they occupy the same sort of ground as their rivals Inter, Premier League side Tottenham and Brazilian giants Flamengo, who all have followings in the region of 50-80 million.

David Beckham's Inter Miami are a relatively new club, but already boast a following of over 42 million - a figure that is certainly helped by the presence of Lionel Messi in the team. Al Nassr, where Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo plays, have a following of just over 62 million.

Which football clubs have the biggest stadiums?

Rank Club Stadium Capacity 1 Barcelona Camp Nou 99,354 2 Kaizer Chiefs Soccer City 94,736 3 Club America Estadio Azteca 87,523 4 Al Ittihad, Smouha Borg El-Arab Stadium 86,000 5 River Plate Estadio Mas Monumental 85,018 6 Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Salt Lake Stadium 85,000 7 Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu 83,186 8 Persija Jakarta Jakarta International Stadium 82,000 9 Borussia Dortmund Signal Iduna Park 81,365 10 Selangor Shah Alam Stadium 80,372

As the above table shows, it is probably not wise to judge the global popularity of a club based solely on the size of its stadium.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid are in the top 10 in terms of stadium capacity, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all conspicuous by their absence.

South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs and Mexico's Club America are undoubtedly the biggest clubs in their respective countries, but their appeal does not extend beyond their borders in the same way as other clubs.

Mohun Bagan may be able to fit more fans inside Salt Lake Stadium than Man Utd can get into Old Trafford, but they are nowhere near as well supported.

Indeed, only two of the top 10 most-followed clubs online - Real Madrid and Barcelona - feature on the list of clubs with biggest stadiums.

You can see the top 20 biggest stadiums in the world here.

Which football clubs sell the most jerseys?

The most popular football jerseys vary from country to country, so Flamengo shirts may sell well in Brazil or Aston Villa shirts may do well in parts of England but not so well outside of those countries. There are, however, a number of clear winners when it comes to shirt sales globally, with millions being made each year.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool regularly feature on lists of the highest-selling jerseys, as do Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. However, when it comes to the United States market alone, Real Madrid and Barcelona jerseys are much more desirable than the Premier League clubs, with a number of Mexican teams also proving popular.

Which football teams have the most fans?

Real Madrid and Barcelona appear to have the most fans worldwide, with Manchester United - once the undisputed biggest sports team in the world - following the Clasico giants as a close third.

Not only do the aforementioned trio top the list when it comes to social media followers, they also boast some of the biggest football stadiums in the world and sell the most shirts across nearly all markets.

Their appeal is truly global and that is reflected in their value. Indeed, they are three of only four football clubs in the top 50 of Forbes' 2025 list of the most valuable sports teams in the world.