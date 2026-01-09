Ryan Kelly

Saipan: Release date, trailer, cast, director & all you need to know about upcoming Roy Keane World Cup film

A new film documenting one of Roy Keane's most infamous moments is out in 2025

When it comes to football, Roy Keane is a blockbuster and now one of the former Manchester United captain's most infamous incidents is coming to the big screen, with Oscar-nominated Steve Coogan set to star.

'Saipan' focuses on the events that precipitated the controversial 'Saipan Incident', which saw Keane sensationally leave the Republic of Ireland camp on the eve of the 2002 World Cup, a development which sent shockwaves through the Irish football-loving public. It is not the first film to centre on Keane, with Dave Tynan's 2014 short film 'Rockmount' capturing a snapshot of the young midfielder, but it is set to be the biggest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including cast, directors and more.

    When is the release date for 'Saipan'?

    'Saipan' will be released in British cinemas on January 23, 2026. It was released in cinemas across Ireland from December 26, 2025.

    It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and it is expected to be released worldwide in early 2026. The Irish premiere took place on November 6, 2025 in Keane's hometown of Cork.

    It was was initially scheduled for a major theatrical release in thesummer of 2025, with production beginning in the summer of 2024 and filming wrapping in autumn 2024. 

    Wildcard and Vertigo Releasing have acquired UK and Ireland rights for the film, while Bankside Films have boarded the film for worldwide sales.

    The film was shot in Ireland and Saipan.

  • Watch the 'Saipan' trailer

    A trailer was released for the film on June 23, 2025. The teaser gives a glimpse of the tension between Keane and McCarthy, which came to a flashpoint ahead of the 2002 World Cup in the small Pacific island, as well as the chorus of commentary from within and without the camp.

    A longer trailer was released in mid October 2025. You can watch it below.

    Who is in 'Saipan'? Cast & list of actors

    ActorCharacter
    Steve CooganMick McCarthy
    Eanna HardwickeRoy Keane
    Jack HickeyNiall Quinn
    Harriet CairnsTheresa Keane
    Oliver CoopersmithJason McAteer
    Micheal WoodsJournalist
    Chris McCurryJournalist
    Una CarrollAir hostess
    Peter McDonaldMick Byrne
    Jamie BeamishDickie Moloney
    Aoife HindsKaren
    Niall McNameeAlan Kelly
    Jack McKeeDamien Duff
    Ryan GuyGary Breen
    Shea HarmonKenny Cunningham
    Matthew CassidyDean Kiely
    Miles PalomaSteven Reid

    Steve Coogan will play Mick McCarthy, who was manager of the Ireland team, in 'Saipan'. The Oscar-nominated actor, renowned for his roles in Philomena, I'm Alan Partridge and Joker: Folie a Deux, will feature as English-born Irish coach McCarthy opposite Eanna Hardwicke as Roy Keane.

    Hardwicke, who, like Keane, hails from Cork, is a BAFTA-nominated actor for his role as Ben Field in The Sixth Commandment and has featured in TV shows such as Normal People and The Doll Factory, as well as earning plaudits for the lead role in the film Lakelands.

    Niall Quinn, one of the senior players in the Ireland squad at the time who would go on to employ Keane as Sunderland manager, will be played by Jack Hickey (Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful).

    Harriet Cains, known for roles in Bridgerton and Marcella, will play the role of Keane's wife Theresa Keane. The Batman and The Penguin actor Peter McDonald, who played Irish football legend Johnny Giles in the 2009 film The Damned United, will play popular kitman Mick Byrne.

    Who the director of 'Saipan'?

    Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn are the directors of 'Saipan'.

    The pair, who have worked together on Ordinary Love (2019), starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville, as well as the 2013 comedy-drama Good Vibrations, will work with a script from Paul Fraser (Dead Man's Shoes)

    The directors told Variety: "We’re thrilled to be working with this extraordinary cast and creative team to tell the story of an infamous moment in Irish and football history that drew battle lines across a nation, cast its hopes, dreams and sense of identity into disarray, and briefly made a tiny volcanic island in the Pacific one of the most famous places on earth."

  • Saipan reviews

    ReviewerRating
    Irish Times★★★☆☆ (3/5) 
    Irish Examiner★★★☆☆ (3/5) 
    RTE★★★★☆ (4/5)
    Irish Independent★★★★☆ (4/5)
    Guardian★★★★☆ (4/5)

    The film opened to favourable reviews, with the Irish Independent and Ireland's national broadcaster, RTE, each giving it four stars out of five. RTE describes it as "wildly entertaining, but poignant too", while the Irish Independent declares that it is "sturdy, succinct and refreshingly salty". The Irish Times review found that, "for all the good work... the film fails to fully capture the madness of the response back home."

    Meanwhile, outside of Ireland, the Guardian review gave Saipan four stars and lauded the "excellent" performance of Steve Coogan, suggesting that it is a "rare football movie that deserves a replay."

    After watching, Kevin Kilbane, who was part of the Ireland 2002 World Cup team and sat next to Keane during the incident itself, called the film "cartoonish". Writing in his Irish Times column, Kilbane said: "My issue with the film is its inaccuracies. There are too many. It’s worth knowing what really happened before going to see this cartoonish version of Saipan."

  • What is 'The Saipan Incident'?

    The Saipan Incident is the name given to a public dispute that occurred in May 2002 between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy, who were then Ireland captain and manager, respectively.

    The argument happened in the lead-up to the 2002 World Cup, when the Ireland team were preparing at a training camp in the Pacific island of Saipan. With tempers flaring and tensions within the camp, Keane was ultimately sent home and removed from the Ireland squad, meaning he did not compete at that World Cup.

    Keane was highly critical of the Football Association of Ireland's preparations, particularly with regard to the pitch, which he felt was causing injury to players.

    "A lot of people say, 'it's typical of Roy and Roy should really shut up', but I can't, especially if I'm captain of the team," Keane told RTE in an interview at the time. "We travel halfway across the world and the training pitch is a disgrace... it's like training in a car park, it's bloody rock hard. We've had one or two injuries already and I expect a few more."

    After an explosive players' meeting with the manager, Keane was removed from the squad, with McCarthy explaining: "I cannot and will not tolerate being spoken to with that level of abuse being thrown at me so I sent him home."

    While Ireland reached the last 16 of the competition, the Saipan Incident cast a shadow over the tournament for the Boys in Green and its reverberations still register today.

  • Where is Saipan?

    Saipan is an island and capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, an archipelago situated in the Pacific Ocean. The Northern Mariana Islands are a Territory of the United States.

    The island has a population of approximately 43,000 people and is 119 square kilometres in size. You can see the island on the map below.

