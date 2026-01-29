Getty
'Maybe Flamengo didn't need me but I need Flamengo' - Lucas Paqueta opens up on emotional reasons behind West Ham exit
Flamengo move has been on the cards for Paqueta
Earlier this season, Paqueta was linked with a move to Flamengo but the transfer didn't come to fruition. Then, in November, the 28-year-old revealed the urge to return to his native Brazil was a strong one, especially after being cleared of spot-fixing charges following a lengthy investigation.
He said, "The first moment (Flamengo tried to sign Paqueta) was when (Marcos) Braz was still at Flamengo (as vice president), there was that contact. I know of Flamengo's desire, and they know of my desire, my passion for the club, so it's something that always happens. As soon as I was accused, and the whole trial process was about to begin, Braz came to my house, made the offer, and asked what I thought. Obviously, I always want to go back to Flamengo, but at that moment, I was still a bit undecided about my decision, about what I was going to do. Then I also talked to the West Ham director and said: 'Braz, I want to go back, I know I'll feel good at Flamengo, but I can't be ungrateful to the club that's supporting me so much. They supported me a lot at all times, helped me in various situations, so I couldn't force an exit from a place where I was being welcomed and respected. They respected me, my wife, my family. So I said: 'I want you to resolve this.' But yes, this exchange with Flamengo did happen."
- Getty Images Sport
Paqueta criticised by West Ham boss
This week, West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo both praised and criticised Paqueta for the way he had handled his move to Flamengo. The former Wolves manager said the Brazilian was a "unique" player but this break was not the cleanest of ones.
He told reporters: "For me Lucas is a special player, a special person, he's a number 10, I tell you many times. I think he, in terms of club, was not the proper way, if you want, I think everything could be different, but the circumstances are what it is. He wanted to go to Brazil, he has an offer, let's expect the medical, and you keep moving, knowing that he's special person and special player and we wish him all the very best for him. You cannot replace Lucas because he is unique with the number 10 that has special qualities. You cannot find many players like Lucas in the transfer window. You cannot. We have to move forward what we have."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'I needed Flamengo'
When Paqueta finally completed his move after weeks of speculation, he could not hold back his unbridled joy. He even said he probably needed Flamengo more than they needed the former Manchester City target.
He told Flamengo TV: "Maybe Flamengo didn't need me, but I needed Flamengo. I'm very happy to see all the affection, because I feel very identified. I'm one of you (fans) on the pitch, and I can promise you that won't change. My heart is red-black, and I will demonstrate that on the field. Huge happiness to be back. I dreamed a lot about this moment. All I want is to enjoy this joy of finally being home. I want to be happy, give joy to the Nation and give my best - I continue."
- Getty
What comes next?
Now, West Ham will have to try and stay in the Premier League without one of their key players in Paqueta. The Hammers sit 18th in the table and are five points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest but they have won their last two league games. Next up, they travel to London neighbours Chelsea on Saturday.
Advertisement