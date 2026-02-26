Not a League Two player anymore! How Erling Haaland has taken his all-round game to new levels for Man City

Gone are the days when Haaland would mostly lurk around the opposition penalty area and only focus on finding the net, relying heavily on his fellow attackers like Kevin De Bruyne to feed him or pouncing on loose balls.

He is now as likely to set a goal up now as he is to score one. Haaland has provided three assists in his last four Premier League games, while only Bruno Fernandes has set up more goals in the English top-flight this season. Haaland’s seven assists leave him one shy of his best-ever tally, which came in 2022-23, and there are still 11 league games to go.

His cross to Nico O’Reilly for City’s second goal in Saturday's win over Newcastle raised plenty of eyebrows as it was the type of move you would expect Bernardo Silva or Rayan Cherki to pull off. It proved to be the winning goal that kept City breathing down Arsenal’s necks at the top of the table, but it was only one of the many vital interventions Haaland made in the game.

He won 12 duels, more than in any game in his career, while he also made the most clearances of any City player and took more touches (43) than he had in any previous Premier League match.