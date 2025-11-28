Neil Profile image

Neil Banerjee

European football writer

📝 Bio: I write about European football for GOAL, with a soft spot for transfer sagas, on-pitch stories and the tactical set-ups that decide games. Over six years I’ve covered South American leagues, Premier League, MLS and major European competitions, focusing on data-backed tactical analysis, transfer market dynamics and feature storytelling.

My Football Story: My journey into football started with Fernando Torres - a player I admired long before I picked a club. When he left Liverpool for Chelsea, I realised you don’t simply follow transfers, you follow identity, history and community, and that’s when Chelsea became mine. Hours spent on Football Manager opened my eyes to the tactical and business side of the game - budgets, squad harmony, transfers - the very details that now shape my reporting.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

  • In-depth tactical analysis & transfer market coverage
  • Fan-first storytelling across European football
  • Insight on Premier League, Champions League & major European leagues
  • Coverage of football culture, dressing-room dynamics & club business
  • Feature writing & match analysis that connects fans to the game

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Standing in the stands at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium during the 2018 World Cup, I watched England and Colombia trade blows under the lights. Yerry Mina’s towering stoppage-time header sent shockwaves through the crowd, and for a moment it felt like the whole stadium was shaking. That night wasn’t just about the result; it was about witnessing football’s power to unite strangers in pure, unfiltered emotion. And as if the drama wasn’t enough, I even managed to meet Harry Kane after England’s shootout win, a moment that made the night unforgettable.

Articles by Neil Banerjee
  1. Aaron Anselmino Borussia Dortmund 2025
    A. AnselminoN. Kovac

    Kovac backs Chelsea loanee Anselmino amid playing time worries

    Niko Kovac has given his backing to Aaron Anselmino amid the defender's struggles for regular playing time after he recovered from a muscle injury that hindered his start following a loan move from Chelsea. The Argentine has started four matches for the German side, sparking suggestions he could end up being recalled to Stamford Bridge.

  3. Lanus v Rosario Central - Torneo Clausura Betano 2025Getty Images Sport
    A. Di MariaChelsea

    Ex-Chelsea & Man Utd star gets huge suspension after guard of honour snub

    Argentine football has been shaken by a major disciplinary ruling after Estudiantes de La Plata refused to perform a guard of honour for Angel Di Maria’s Rosario Central. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) responded with sweeping sanctions, including a six-month suspension for club president Juan Sebastian Veron and bans for all 11 players involved, intensifying tensions around a controversial title awarded to Rosario.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-BARCELONA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
    A. PutellasBarcelona

    Putellas refuses to rule out Barca exit amid contract talks

    Alexia Putellas has opened up about her contract situation with Barcelona, acknowledging ongoing talks while refusing to rule out a future away from the club. As Paris Saint-Germain intensify their pursuit and Barca navigate financial limitations, the Spain captain’s comments come at a crucial moment for both her career and the Catalan side’s long-term project.

  6. FBL-EUR-C3-STUTTGART-FEYENOORDAFP
    A. StillerW. Sneijder

    Sneijder blasts Go Ahead Eagles player for mocking Stiller's nose

    A dominant 4-0 win for Stuttgart in the Europa League was overshadowed by controversy after Go Ahead Eagles forward Victor Edvardsen mocked Angelo Stiller with an offensive gesture, sparking backlash and a brief on-field scuffle. While Wesley Sneijder condemned the act as “absolutely unacceptable,” Stuttgart downplayed the incident and strengthened their push for a top-eight finish.

  7. FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaLaLiga

    Barca waives €1m daily fine for Camp Nou contractor despite year-long delay

    Barcelona’s long-awaited Camp Nou rebirth has stretched a full year beyond schedule, yet the club will not enforce the €1 million-per-day penalty clause against construction firm Limak. Between bureaucratic hurdles, structural surprises, financial strain, and internal dissent, Barca now prioritises finishing the stadium over reclaiming hundreds of millions in fines as fans grow increasingly frustrated.

  1. Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Bayern chief mocks 'idiots' Newcastle over Woltemade transfer

    Newcastle were branded "idiots" for agreeing to pay £69 million ($93m) to sign Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart as former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sarcastically congratulated their German rivals for the sale. Bayern had many attempts to sign the forward rebuffed over the summer, only for the Magpies to swoop in to land him.

  2. FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Yamal given 'burden' warning by ex-Barcelona 'father figure'

    Lamine Yamal may be Barcelona’s brightest star, but not everyone believes he understands the true weight he carries. Former Barca defender Inigo Martinez, who once served as a “father figure” in the dressing room, has warned that the teenage prodigy’s brilliance might mask the immense expectations placed on him. From shared moments on the pitch to candid insights, Martinez offers a blunt view of the club’s growing dependence on its youngest hope.

