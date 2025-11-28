Neil Banerjee

European football writer

📝 Bio: I write about European football for GOAL, with a soft spot for transfer sagas, on-pitch stories and the tactical set-ups that decide games. Over six years I’ve covered South American leagues, Premier League, MLS and major European competitions, focusing on data-backed tactical analysis, transfer market dynamics and feature storytelling.

⚽ My Football Story: My journey into football started with Fernando Torres - a player I admired long before I picked a club. When he left Liverpool for Chelsea, I realised you don’t simply follow transfers, you follow identity, history and community, and that’s when Chelsea became mine. Hours spent on Football Manager opened my eyes to the tactical and business side of the game - budgets, squad harmony, transfers - the very details that now shape my reporting.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

In-depth tactical analysis & transfer market coverage

Fan-first storytelling across European football

Insight on Premier League, Champions League & major European leagues

Coverage of football culture, dressing-room dynamics & club business

Feature writing & match analysis that connects fans to the game

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Standing in the stands at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium during the 2018 World Cup, I watched England and Colombia trade blows under the lights. Yerry Mina’s towering stoppage-time header sent shockwaves through the crowd, and for a moment it felt like the whole stadium was shaking. That night wasn’t just about the result; it was about witnessing football’s power to unite strangers in pure, unfiltered emotion. And as if the drama wasn’t enough, I even managed to meet Harry Kane after England’s shootout win, a moment that made the night unforgettable.