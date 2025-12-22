Mitchell Fretton

News editor & writer

📝 Bio: I am a football editor and writer who eats, sleeps, drinks and lives the sport. My expertise lies in the English Premier League and top European divisions - with a particular focus on tactical analysis and match breakdowns. My experience spans across the country, having sat in press boxes during Champions League nights at St James' Park and in the Etihad media room with Pep Guardiola. I grew up in Essex, loving and hating Tottenham Hotspur, and although I never made it as the next Gareth Bale, a career in the sports industry has served me well so far.

My Football Story: Can you be thrown into the deep end when it comes to football? My first memories of the game come from high up in the North Stand at White Hart Lane. Tottenham vs Arsenal in 2004, I didn’t have a team then, but my dad and grandad wanted to get me in Lilywhite as soon as I was born. Spurs might have lost that game 5-4 against a side who had just completed an invincible season, but from that moment I was hooked. I do not regret the decision one single bit.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

  • Premier League Tactical Analysis
  • Transfer Research & Player Profiling
  • Preview Feature Writing

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: There can only be one moment here. Travelling to Bilbao and being there to witness Spurs win their first trophy in 17 years and first European honour in over four decades. The feeling of watching Heung-Min Son lift that trophy was something I will never forget, and a sensation only football fans can feel.

🏆 My All-Time XI: Work with me here, I was born in 1998 and want to base this from players I have watched in my lifetime. It also feels right to go with the classic 4-4-2 - Iker Casillas; Cafu, P.Maldini, F.Cannavaro, Roberto Carlos; Xavi, Zidane, C.Ronaldo, Messi; Henry, Ronaldo.

