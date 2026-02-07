Double blow for Wrexham! Red Dragons suffer play-off setback and pick up two key injuries ahead of Championship run-in

The Welsh side had approached the big fixture with plenty of momentum behind them and a sense that a late surge into the top six remained within reach. Instead, a tight and scrappy contest slipped away from them after the break.

For long spells, the match followed a familiar pattern. Wrexham pressed high, looked to move the ball quickly through midfield and attempted to feed their forwards early, but clear chances were limited. Their best openings came from wide areas and set pieces, yet the final touch was often lacking and the tempo slowed whenever the opposition settled behind the ball.

The turning point arrived midway through the second half. As Wrexham committed bodies forward in search of a breakthrough, they were caught on the break and punished. From that moment, the game became stretched, but the equaliser never truly looked on the cards.