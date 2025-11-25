Jamie Spencer

Jamie Spencer

News editor & writer

📝 Bio: I have been part of the football media landscape for more than a decade, working with GOAL as freelance writer, and also now an editor, since 2023. Over the years I have contributed written, audio and video football content to a variety of major platforms, including FourFourTwo, FotMob, the Guardian, PFA, BBC, Sports Illustrated and Manchester United, with a particular a focus on the women’s team for the latter. I can often be found in the press box at Leigh Sports Village or Old Trafford, and I'm an FWA and SJA member.

My Football Story: As an emerging football fan growing up in a ‘red’ Manchester family in the 1990s, I quickly became obsessed with United and particularly the Class of ’92. I adored David Beckham, firmly cemented from the moment he scored from the halfway line away at Wimbledon in 1996, and while Jamie Carragher infamously said that “no one wants to grow up to be a Gary Neville”, for a time I actually did. My own football career has been limited to say the least and poor knees have left me in a state of semi-retirement purgatory from weeknight 7-a-side. But Glenn Hoddle once watched me play and concluded that I had good technique, if a bit too slow.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

  • Premier League, Champions League
  • Insight on Manchester United men & women
  • Expert on the WSL & wider women’s football
  • Deep knowledge & appreciation of football history

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: I didn’t know it at the time, no one did because the unexpected announcement came later and shocked the sporting world, but I was at Old Trafford for Eric Cantona’s last ever game in professional football in May 1997, a routine final-day victory over West Ham, after which the Premier League trophy was handed over. Many years later, in 2024, I was lucky enough to be invited to Denmark by hummel for a peek behind the scenes at their headquarters in Aarhus, followed by a stop in Copenhagen to watch the national team take on reigning European champions Spain in a spine-tingling Parken Stadium.

  2. Lionel Messi - Omar SoutoGetty/GOAL/IG:leomessi
    L. MessiArgentina

    Messi pays moving tribute to late AFA icon Souto

    Lionel Messi has lifted the lid on the impact that Omar Souto, the long-serving general manager of Argentina's national teams within the country's football association, had on his career. The 73-year-old passed away this week, sending Argentina's football community into mourning, with flags at the nation's two footballing hubs to fly at half mast in tribute.

  3. FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    H. KaneBarcelona

    Kane breaks silence on Barcelona transfer links

    Harry Kane has directly responded to reports linking him with a transfer to Barcelona. The England captain has also revealed that talks over a new Bayern Munich contract are yet to begin, at least raising the possibility that his career could take another step, but he insists there is no reason for fans in Bavaria to be worried about an imminent departure.

  4. Real Betis Balompie v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    AntonyReal Betis

    Antony apologises to Betis fans for red card after botched overhead kick

    Antony has publicly apologised to Real Betis fans after being sent off towards the end of the weekend's La Liga draw against Girona. The former Manchester United winger accidentally struck an opponent in the face with his boot while trying to keep the ball alive with an overhead kick in the Girona penalty area. It’s one of the rare blots on his record since moving to the Andalucian club, initially on loan, last January.

  5. Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    USAB. Aaronson

    'Annoying even for me' - Farke admits 'polarising' Aaronson is too 'hectic'

    Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has again come in to bat for divisive attacker Brenden Aaronson, who has been the subject of more abuse from his own fans, albeit while admitting that the USMNT star is an "annoying" player. It comes as Leeds are struggling to tread water on their return to the Premier League, sitting just inside the relegation zone on goal difference, with the pressure also mounting on Farke himself.

  6. FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-EVERTONAFP
    I. GueyeEverton

    Gueye speaks out after swipe at Everton team-mate

    Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has quickly addressed the shocking red card he was shown in the first half of his team's eventual win over Manchester United on Monday night, received for raising his hand to collegaue Michael Keane after an altercation between the pair on the pitch. Both Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Toffees boss David Moyes have also given their reaction.

  7. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2025Getty
    C. RonaldoPortugal

    Martinez passionately defends Ronaldo's place in Portugal team

    Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo still justifies his place in the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, highlighting not only his recent goalscoring form at international level but also the "hunger" that drives the 40-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo is set to play at his sixth World Cup tournament, which is likely to be his last.

  9. Scotland v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
    S. McTominayScotland

    📽️ | McTominay channels CR7 with outrageous overhead kick

    On a historic night for Scottish football that ended what will be come next summer a 28-year absence from the World Cup, Scott McTominay scored the best goal of his career by launching himself into the air to set the tone for a crunch qualifier against Denmark in Glasgow. The Napoli midfielder and reigning Serie A Player of the Year is having the time of his life for both club and country right now.

  10. Estevao Lucas Paqueta Brazil
    Player ratingsBrazil

    Estevao can't stop scoring but Paqueta skies decisive pen

    Brazil will have to do better next summer if they are to end a wait of 24 years for a World Cup trophy after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a disciplined Tunisia in Lille on Tuesday night. A first half goal from Hazem Mastouri threatened to put the Eagles of Carthage on course for a famous win, albeit in a friendly, but Chelsea prodigy Estevao Willian levelled things up not long before the interval.

  1. FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-ARSENALAFP
    GabrielArsenal

    Arsenal learn worrying extent of Gabriel injury

    Arsenal look set to go through an extended period without key centre-back and squad leader Gabriel. The Brazilian defender has become a crucial part of the success Mikel Arteta's team has enjoyed in recent seasons, both as a defensive force and a threat at attacking set-pieces. But in the same way that a William Saliba injury derailed their 2022-23 Premier League title challenge, losing Gabriel is a huge blow.

  3. FBL-ESP-LIGA-BETIS-MALLORCAAFP
    AntonyBayern Munich

    How Bayern transfer call left Antony 'really shook up'

    Ex-Manchester United winger Antony has admitted that the decision to turn down Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window was driven by a desire to prioritise his family, with Real Betis and the life he had started to build in Spain ultimately the better choice in that respect. The Brazilian was on loan with Betis last season and made that move permanent in September.

  4. VfL Wolfsburg v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
    M. EarpsWomen's football

    Earps 'expecting boos' on return to Man Utd

    Mary Earps is preparing for a hostile reception on her return to former club Manchester United in the Women's Champions League this week, having turned down a new contract with the Red Devils in 2024 and departed on a free transfer. Her Paris Saint-Germain side visit Old Trafford, which also comes on the tail of the storm whipped up by revelations in her autobiography.

  5. Chelsea St Polten UWCL
    Player ratingsChelsea FC Women

    Kerr scores twice on first Chelsea start in 692 days

    Chelsea cruised to a 6-0 win over Austrian side St Polten on matchday three of the Women's Champions League league phase on Tuesday night, which included a landmark 150th goal scored by the club in European competition. Sonia Bompastor's Blues move up to second in the standings, at least for the next 24 hours, with Sam Kerr working hard and rewarded for her efforts.

  6. Everton v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    J. GrealishEverton

    Hero Grealish receives disability inclusion award

    Jack Grealish has been announced as the 2025 winner of the Herman Ouseley Award for Equality and Inclusion, presented the accolade by Kick It Out chief executive Samuel Okafor. The award is named for the Kick It Out founder and former chair, Lord Herman Ouseley, who passed away last year, and under a previous guise has been won in the past by Sir Gareth Southgate and Troy Deeney.

  7. Burnley v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    H. MejbriLeeds

    Ex-Man Utd star charged after spitting at Leeds fans

    Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is in hot water with the FA after being accused of disgusting behaviour towards Leeds supporters during the recent Premier League clash between the clubs. The former Manchester United player has been charged over a spitting incident and has just under three weeks to respond, facing possible sanctions for his conduct.

  8. Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
    L. MessiInter Miami CF

    Messi admits life in MLS 'more relaxed' than Europe

    Lionel Messi has suggested that he finds life in the United States with Inter Miami a little more palatable because the pressure is different and less intense to what he used to face in Europe with Barcelona, and then Paris Saint-Germain. It was previously the case that the 'day to day grind' would leave him in a bad mood, unable to enjoy life with his family quite so much as he does now.

