Jamie Spencer

News editor & writer

📝 Bio: I have been part of the football media landscape for more than a decade, working with GOAL as freelance writer, and also now an editor, since 2023. Over the years I have contributed written, audio and video football content to a variety of major platforms, including FourFourTwo, FotMob, the Guardian, PFA, BBC, Sports Illustrated and Manchester United, with a particular a focus on the women’s team for the latter. I can often be found in the press box at Leigh Sports Village or Old Trafford, and I'm an FWA and SJA member.

⚽ My Football Story: As an emerging football fan growing up in a ‘red’ Manchester family in the 1990s, I quickly became obsessed with United and particularly the Class of ’92. I adored David Beckham, firmly cemented from the moment he scored from the halfway line away at Wimbledon in 1996, and while Jamie Carragher infamously said that “no one wants to grow up to be a Gary Neville”, for a time I actually did. My own football career has been limited to say the least and poor knees have left me in a state of semi-retirement purgatory from weeknight 7-a-side. But Glenn Hoddle once watched me play and concluded that I had good technique, if a bit too slow.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Premier League, Champions League

Insight on Manchester United men & women

Expert on the WSL & wider women’s football

Deep knowledge & appreciation of football history

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: I didn’t know it at the time, no one did because the unexpected announcement came later and shocked the sporting world, but I was at Old Trafford for Eric Cantona’s last ever game in professional football in May 1997, a routine final-day victory over West Ham, after which the Premier League trophy was handed over. Many years later, in 2024, I was lucky enough to be invited to Denmark by hummel for a peek behind the scenes at their headquarters in Aarhus, followed by a stop in Copenhagen to watch the national team take on reigning European champions Spain in a spine-tingling Parken Stadium.