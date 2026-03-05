Londrina Visão geral

Classificação
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
Perguntas frequentes
Die Associazione Calcio Milan, kurz AC Milan, wurde im Dezember 1899 als Mailänder Fußball- und Cricketklub (Milan Cricket and Football Club) gegründet.
Milan gehört seit 2022 mehrheitlich der US-Investmentfirma RedBird Capital Partners. Für rund 1,2 Milliarden Dollar übernahm die Gruppe den Verein.
Die Heimspielstätte der AC Milan ist das Giuseppe-Meazza-Stadion, auch oft San Siro genannt. Der Verein teilt sich die Arena mit dem Stadtrivalen Inter Mailand.
Das San Siro fasst satte 75.817 Fans, womit es eines der größten Fußballstadien Europas ist.
Auch an der Titelfront ist Milan im europäischen Vergleich ganz vorne mit dabei. Insgesamt hat der Verein rund 50 Trophäen eingesackt, darunter alleine siebenmal die Champions League. Nur Real Madrid hat die Königsklasse häufiger gewonnen (15-mal).
Auch auf nationaler Ebene ist die AC über die Jahre extrem erfolgreich gewesen. Nur wenige italienische Klubs haben mehr Titel eingefahren als die 19 Meisterschaften und fünf Coppa Italia von Mailand.
Rekordspieler der AC Milan Paolo Maldini. Die Vereinslegende stand 901-mal für die Rossoneri auf dem Feld, führte sein Team dabei unter anderem zu fünf CL-Titeln, sieben Meisterschaften und dem Gewinn des italienischen Pokals.
Bester Torschütze ist der Schwede Gunnar Nordahl. Er erzielte zwischen 1949 und 1956 ganze 214 Tore in nur 262 Spielen. Zweiter ist Andriy Shevchenko mit 175 Buden.
Es haben vermutlich mehr Legenden für Milan gespielt, als hier aufgezählt werden könnten. Hier eine Auswahl: Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Gianni Rivera, Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Andriy Shevchenko, Kaka, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf oder Alessandro Nesta.
Die erfolgreichsten Trainer für Mailand waren Nereo Rocco, Arrigo Sacchi, Fabio Capello und Carlo Ancelotti. Unter allen vieren konnte der Verein sowohl die Meisterschaft als auch die Königsklasse gewinnen - in den meisten Fällen jeweils mehrfach.
Die gängigsten Spitznamen der AC Milan sind "I Rossoneri" ("die Rot-Schwarzen"), sowie "Il Diavolo" ("der Teufel").