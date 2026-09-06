Jamie Redknapp has urged Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso to find a starting role for Estevao following a dismal defeat at Brentford. The Brazilian wonderkid has been starved of minutes this season, prompting fears he could look to leave Stamford Bridge in January if his situation remains unchanged.
Joe Cole and Glenn Murray believe Xabi Alonso sent a pointed message to the Chelsea hierarchy during their dismal defeat to Brentford. By introducing a 16-year-old academy prospect while chasing the game, the Blues boss highlighted a glaring lack of depth following a chaotic transfer window.
Brentford centre-back Jannik Schuster brushed off individual accolades following a dominant display in Friday night's 3-0 victory over Chelsea. The Austrian prodigy set up the breakthrough goal and anchored a resilient backline to take the Bees up to third, yet the youngster remains firmly focused on collective success rather than personal acclaim.
Brentford manager Keith Andrews singled out Fabio Carvalho for special praise after the attacking midfielder continued his remarkable scoring comeback in a commanding 3-0 victory against Chelsea. The Portuguese playmaker struck late in stoppage time at the Gtech Community Stadium to cap an emphatic second-half performance from the home side.
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill delivered a scathing assessment of his side's defensive fragility following an emphatic 3-0 defeat against west London neighbours Brentford. A disastrous second-half collapse left Xabi Alonso's men winless in three Premier League outings, prompting the England centre-back to demand urgent improvements over the international break.
Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso expressed bitter disappointment after watching his side collapse to a 3-0 derby defeat at Brentford. The Spanish manager insisted playing for only 45 minutes is not enough, while debutant Jordan Henderson endured a miserable return to his former club.