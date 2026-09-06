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アレッツォ

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Andrews praises 'sharp' Carvalho after Brentford beat Chelsea

Brentford manager Keith Andrews singled out Fabio Carvalho for special praise after the attacking midfielder continued his remarkable scoring comeback in a commanding 3-0 victory against Chelsea. The Portuguese playmaker struck late in stoppage time at the Gtech Community Stadium to cap an emphatic second-half performance from the home side.

K. AndrewsF. Carvalho
詳細
September 2026
セリエ B
エラス・ヴェローナ badge
エラス・ヴェローナ
VER
5
アレッツォ badge
アレッツォ
ARE
0
終了
セリエ B
エンポリ badge
エンポリ
EMP
0
アレッツォ badge
アレッツォ
ARE
1
終了
セリエ B
アレッツォ badge
アレッツォ
ARE
ズュートティロール badge
ズュートティロール
SUD
詳細

順位

セリエ B crestセリエ B

PosチームPWDLFA+/-勝点フォーム
9ピサ crestピサ42026606
10エンポリ crestエンポリ420234-16
11アレッツォ crestアレッツォ420259-46
12ヴィチェンツァ crestヴィチェンツァ412168-25
13エラス・ヴェローナ crestエラス・ヴェローナ41128624
詳細

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