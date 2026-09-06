'I don't care about my performance' - Schuster stays humble after Chelsea rout

Brentford centre-back Jannik Schuster brushed off individual accolades following a dominant display in Friday night's 3-0 victory over Chelsea. The Austrian prodigy set up the breakthrough goal and anchored a resilient backline to take the Bees up to third, yet the youngster remains firmly focused on collective success rather than personal acclaim.