Jackpot City Registration: Register and claim up to R4,000 - March 2024

Read this review to see how to complete the Jackpot City registration process.

Jackpot City Registration - Our Detailed Guide for Beginners

Signing up on Jackpot City takes only a few minutes. We have done the research for you and presented you with instructions on how to register on Jackpot City below.

The first step is to visit the Jackpot City website and tap the 'Register' icon at the top of the homepage. On the Jackpot City casino registration form that pops up, input your phone number, first name, surname and email address. You should also set a preferred password. Click on ‘Next’ to continue the process. Choose between your South African ID or Passport and input your valid ID or passport number. Enter your date of birth and source of income. Click the first box to opt in for promotional updates. The second box allows you to confirm you are above 18 and accept the terms and conditions. Finally, click the ‘Register’ button to complete the registration process.

🎁 What Is the Jackpot City Registration Bonus?

The first benefit of signing up on Jackpot City is the registration bonus. New customers who create an account qualify for the bonus.

The casino site offers new users a R4000 Launch offer. The bonus is spread across your first two deposits. Get a 100% deposit match bonus of up to R3,000 on your first deposit and a 50% bonus of up to R1,000 on your second deposit.

To activate this offer, you must make a minimum deposit of R1. The bookie credits you with the first deposit bonus immediately after making your first deposit. No Jackpot City promo code is required to get the bonus.

However, certain conditions are attached to the offer. For instance, only players 18 and above living in South Africa can create an account on Jackpot City or access this offer.

Also, you must make your first and second deposits within 7 days of creating your account. After claiming the offer, customers must use it to play casino games 30 times before making a withdrawal request.

We also noticed you have 30 days to play through the wagering requirements once you receive the bonus. Slots contribute 100% to the requirements, while Poker contributes 50%. Other games contribute differently, and you should read the full terms and conditions before opting for the offer.

📱How to Register on Jackpot City via Mobile?

Signing up on Jackpot City via your mobile phone is similar to the steps described above. The only difference is that you could tap on ‘Sign Up’ on the homepage as an alternative to clicking on the ‘Registration' button.

The steps and the information you’ll provide are the same. We realised there is no Jackpot City app yet, so customers can only access the platform on their smartphones using their mobile browser.

Security - How to Verify your Account and Personal Informations?

In order to comply with South African laws, all betting or casino websites must verify the identities of their customers. This process is known as FICA verification, and it enables the betting sites to keep the platform safe.

The first step to verifying your account on Jackpot City is to provide the correct South African ID or passport details during registration. The space is provided on the second page of the registration form.

After signing up, you must upload a copy of your ID or passport to confirm your identity and proof of residence to confirm your residence in the country. Providing these documents immediately after signing up allows you to withdraw your winnings without issues.

Customers can upload the documents through their account on the platform. You could also contact live chat or general support if you need verification assistance.

Verification usually doesn't take long. Your account will be activated immediately after you are verified.

What are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registering?

The payment section of a casino website is one of the most important sections. It enables players to deposit, place bets, and withdraw their winnings without issues.

Jackpot City provides simple payment methods bettors are already familiar with. The following deposit options are available.

Direct Deposit

Vouchers

EFT

Immediate Deposit via Banking Apps

Credit and Debit Cards

Only a handful of withdrawal options are available. However, we found them to be quite effective. Customers can withdraw their winnings using EFT, 1Voucher, SB Instant Money, Absa Cash Send, and Nedbank Send-iMali.

Deposits and withdrawals are swift, and funds reflect within minutes, but withdrawals can sometimes take up to 24 hours. The bookie doesn't charge a transaction fee, but we understand that your chosen method may charge you.

What are the Advantages of Registering with Jackpot City?

Signing up Jackpot City comes with loads of benefits. After completing our registration on the site, we found the following to stand out.

The Welcome Bonus

The Jackpot City deposit bonus is unique in the South African gaming space. After researching many other casino sites, such as Betway, Betfred, and BoyleSports, we discovered that only Jackpot City offers a high-value bonus.

We also like that the bonus is available on the first and second deposits. Customers only need R1 to activate the offer.

The betting site also offers a wide range of other promotions, but most are time-bound. So you must be on the lookout for them on the promotions page.

Casino Games

Despite being relatively new, Jackpot City offers a wide range of games. The site allows customers to play Slots, Megaways, Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, Aviator, and Poker.

Players get to play live games and interact with live dealers. The experience is just as though you are in a traditional casino.

Mobile Betting

Despite the absence of a mobile app, players can still play via their mobile phones. The website is compatible with a mobile device, so you can play on the go.

Whether you use an iOS or Android device, enter the Jackpot City URL in your browser and start playing.

Customer Support

Jackpot City has you covered if you ever run into issues using the betting site. The casino website provides many options to help you resolve your problems.

The first thing is to go through the FAQ page. You'll most likely find a solution to what you are looking for. If that doesn't suffice, contact a representative via live chat, email, or phone. You can also contact them via social media networks.

Security

As a new bettor, the most important thing to look for in a website is safety. Jackpot City ticks all the boxes that allow you to wager without issues.

The platform is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, which makes it legal to operate in the country. We've also discovered that Jackpot City uses SHA256 with SALT to encrypt your information.

Conclusion - How Do We Rank Jackpot City Registration?

The Jackpot City register is quite easy, allowing players to register within two minutes. We love that the casino site only asks for a handful of information to enable you to open an account.

To keep you safe, all players must upload their identification documents immediately after signing up. Failure to do so will prevent you from depositing or getting the welcome bonus. Hence, you won't be able to play.

The welcome bonus offer stands out among its pairs in the country, enabling customers to claim up to R4,000 on their first two deposits. With only a minimum deposit of R1, you are good to go.

Of course, there are a few areas we want the platform to improve and we've outlined them from our Jackpot City review.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons A R4,000 welcome offer is available Promotional offers are limited Takes 2 minutes to register No mobile app Fast FICA verification process The welcome bonus wagering requirement is stringent

Jackpot City Registration - Frequently Asked Questions

Now that you know the benefits of signing up with Jackpot City, visit the website to open an account. Here are answers to some of the frequent questions about the Jackpot City register process.

How long does the Jackpot City registration take?

The Jackpot City casino registration process takes around 2 minutes.

Who can sign up to Jackpot City?

Like other betting sites in South Africa, the Jackpot City create account process is for players 18 years of age or above who reside in the country.

Is it possible to play on Jackpot City without an account?

No player can play on Jackpot City without an account. All players must register and verify their accounts to play on the platform.

What information do I need to provide during registration?

For the Jackpot City create account process, you'll need to provide personal information such as your surname, first name, phone number, and email address. Other information needed includes your South African ID or passport, date of birth, and source of income.

Can I register multiple accounts on Jackpot City?

No, you cannot register multiple accounts on the platform. The casino site only permits one account per customer.