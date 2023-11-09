Find out how to get the Lulabet promo code LULAGOAL and claim the Deposit Bonus offered by Lulabet for South African bettors - all details below!

🎁 What is the Lulabet Promo Code?

The Lulabet Promo Code is LULAGOAL. Use it to claim the Lulabet welcome bonus of R250 Deposit Bonus.



You can enter the Lulabet registration code during your sign up to claim the offer. If you wish to learn more about this promo code, take a look at the table below:

Lulabet Bonus 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Welcome Offer Get R250 Deposit Bonus General T&Cs 18+ Wagering Requirements Odds 1.7, Roll over (1x) Maximum Withdrawal Amount N/A Minimum deposit R250 Minimum bet R250 Lulabet Promo Code LULAGOAL

🥇 Promo Code for Lulabet: How to Claim the Bonus?

If you want to know how to use Lulabet promo code, you must first create your account. The redemption process is easy if you follow our simple step-by-step guide on how to claim Lulabet promo code.

Create your account

Go to the Lulabet website to set up your new account. Click the register button to fill out the sign up form to create your Lulabet account.

2. Enter your details

You need to enter all your information on the form to create your betting account. Ensure that your details are accurate so that you won't have any issues with verification.

3. Enter your promo code

Enter the Lulabet registration code, LULAGOAL in the "Affiliation Partner Code" tab.

4. Submit the registration form

Confirm that your details are correct and the form is filled correctly. Then, accept the bookmaker's terms before submitting the registration form. You can then log in to your betting account to access their gambling products.

5. Make your first deposit

Proceed to make your minimum deposit of R250 to redeem the bonus. Please note that if your deposit is below this amount, you will forfeit it. You can only redeem the Lulabet promo code bonus after your first deposit on the site. Any subsequent deposit won't apply to this bonus. You can make the deposit using any of the Lulabet payment options in South Africa.

6. Make your Bet

After making your first deposit, you will see the bonus in your account. You can then go on to make your first bet to meet the conditions of the Lulabet welcome offer. If you follow our guide on how to claim Lulabet promo code, you won't have any issues claiming the Lulabet sign up bonus.

🛡️ Lulabet Bonus Terms & Conditions

Before you claim the Lulabet promo code offer, ensure you go through the bonus terms. To know how to claim Lulabet promo code, here are some important terms we will mention in our Lulabet review:

The Lulabet welcome offer is only for new accounts

You can claim the Lulabet welcome offer one time on your account.

You won't receive the bonus without first verifying your account.

You must make an equivalent first deposit of R250 to qualify for the bonus

You must wager the bonus on games with odds of 1.7 or higher.

To meet the wagering requirements, you can use the bonus money to bet on pre-match and live sports.

Bonus is valid for seven days, and you forfeit it if it isn't used.

You must use the whole R250 bonus to meet the wagering requirements and not the partial bonus.

You must roll over the bonus one time before you can withdraw it.

⚖️ Who Can Claim the Lulabet Promo Code?

Apart from knowing how to claim Lulabet promo code, it's important you read the terms and conditions of any bonus. This way, you can avoid any issues when you sign up, and you will understand how the bonus works.

Lulabet states clearly how to use Lulabet promo code. To know how to use Lulabet promo code, you need to know this:

Age requirement : If you're not up to 18 years old, you can't receive the Lulabet sign up bonus offer. Also, you won't be able to sign up with the bookmaker. Lulabet will confirm your age after you sign up by asking for verification documents.

Location : Also, you should know that this offer is only for South African residents. If you do not reside in the country, you won't have access to the site.

Deposit Limit: As we mentioned earlier, you can only claim the deposit if you make an initial payment of R250 in your account. If your first deposit is below this amount, you won't receive the Lulabet registration bonus. You also can't make up for it by making a second deposit.

🆚 Compare Lulabet Sign Up Bonus with South Africa Top 3 other Welcome Offers

Now that you have read how to claim Lulabet registration code and how to use Lulabet promo code, is it really worth it? To be fair, we decided to put Lulabet on a scale by comparing them with other bookmakers. Even though they have a fantastic offer, it would be great to see if they are better than others.

🆚 Lulabet vs Hollywoodbets Welcome Offer

Even though Lulabet offers a deposit bonus to its customers up to R250, it isn't a free bet. Hollywoodbets, however, gives players a chance to test their site with their free R25 bonus that doesn't require a deposit. Still, we prefer the Lulabet registration code bonus because it offers a bigger bonus. The bigger the bonus, the bigger your payout. In other words, if your bet wins, your payout will also be significantly higher than what you get with the Hollywoodbets bonus.

🆚 Lulabet vs Supabets Welcome Offer

Supabets offers a welcome bundle to new players on their site as opposed to Lulabet's first deposit bonus. Supabets claims it gives new customers a 100% bonus on their first three deposits up to R5,000. However, its wagering requirements are not easy to meet. Unlike Lulabet, which allows you to wager the bonus one time to withdraw it, Supabets insists players roll the bonus four times. There is a likely chance you may lose the bonus money when rolling it over four times as opposed to just once.

🆚 Lulabet vs Betway Welcome Offer

Also, we compared the Lulabet bonus against Betway's offer. Betway is giving out a 100% bonus of up to R1,000 to new customers. Its bonus is also significantly larger than the Lulabet sign up bonus. However, looking at its bonus terms and conditions, the Lulabet bonus has the upper hand. You still have to roll over Betway's bonus three times before withdrawing it.

🔍 Author’s Opinion/Testimonial About Lulabet Promo Code in South Africa



Personally, I like the Lulabet sign up bonus, especially after comparing it with the welcome bonuses from other betting sites. I wanted to know if they were true and decided to sign up to get the Lulabet sign up bonus. Of course, Lulabet credited the bonus immediately after my deposit was confirmed. This confirmed that even without the Lulabet promo code, you still get their bonus. Also, it was easy to make my deposit with the Lulabet payment options in South Africa.



There's also the fact that I didn't have to risk losing the money by having to roll it multiple times. If I were to rate this bookie, I'd give them a 4.5/5. After reading our guide on how to claim Lulabet promo code, you should get your bonus easily.

✅ Lulabet Bonus Pros ❌ Lulabet Bonus Cons Reasonable offers Small bonus Flexible terms and conditions No free bet Easy wagering requirement

Lulabet Promo Code - FAQs

How much bonus can I get with the Lulabet promo code?

When you sign up with the Lulabet registration code, you will receive the R250 bonus after your first deposit. Even without the promo code, you can still get the Lulabet sign up bonus.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement to activate the Lulabet promo code?

Yes. To claim the welcome bonus, you must make a minimum of at least R250. If your first deposit is below this amount, you won't be eligible for the offer.

Can existing customers also use the Lulabet promo code, or is it for new customers only?

No. The Lulabet sign up bonus is only for new customers, and you can redeem it after your first deposit. Existing customers on the site can take advantage of the other ongoing offers on the Lulabet promotions page. The Lulabet promotions page is always updated so you will find new offers there.

Are there any wagering requirements associated with the Lulabet bonus?

Yes. Before you can withdraw the Lulabet sign up bonus, you must meet the wagering requirements of 1.7 odds or higher. You must also roll over the Lulabet registration bonus one time to claim the bonus.

Does the Lulabet promo code offer free spins or only bonus funds?

No. You won't be receiving any free spins on your first deposit with this Lulabet welcome offer. Instead, you will only get the R250 bonus money to bet on sports.