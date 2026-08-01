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Claim the 10bet Sign-Up Bonus Sign up today to get 150% up to R5,000 + R15 free bets + 15 free spins. No promo code required. Claim the 10bet Bonus

🔍 What is the 10bet Welcome Bonus Code in August 2026?

At the time of our review, there isn't any 10bet Promo Code, so the only thing you need to do to claim 100% of your deposit up to a maximum of R5,000 is to REGISTER.

Reasons to register with 10bet in South Africa:

🔥Boost Your Funds: Get a 100% bonus up to R5,000 on your first deposit.

Get a 100% bonus up to R5,000 on your first deposit. 🔥No Code Needed: The bonus is automatically applied after you register and deposit.

The bonus is automatically applied after you register and deposit. 🔥Flexible Use: Use the bonus on sports, games, or live dealer options.

🔎 Information Offer Details Welcome Offer Get 100% of the deposit up to a maximum of R5,000 General T&Cs 18+ Wagering Requirements Roll over 1x with odds at least 2.0 Minimum deposit R10 Minimum bet R50 (explained below) 10bet Welcome Bonus Claim the Offer

10bet Casino Offer - Get 100% of Your Deposit Up to a Maximum of R3,000

Enhance your online gaming experience with a 100% deposit match bonus, offering up to R3,000.

This promotion provides extra funds for enjoying a variety of games and sports betting. Here are the key details of the offer:

Casino Offer Details Offer Title Get 100% of the deposit up to a maximum of R3,000 Eligibility Must be 18 years or older Minimum Deposit Requirement R21 Initial Rollover Requirement Deposit amount must be rolled over 1 time on games or sports with odds of at least 1.50 Sports Betting Rollover Requirement 5 times the deposit plus bonus amount on selections with total odds of at least 2.00 Games and Live Games Rollover Requirement 40 times the deposit plus bonus amount

Ensure you meet the initial and specific rollover requirements for your chosen activity to fully benefit from this bonus.

🥇 Steps to Get the Welcome Bonus

Our experts tested the registration form of 10bet and verified that the welcome bonus is available exclusively for new players, with no promo code required to unlock the bonus. The offer can only be obtained after making your first deposit in the platform.

Don’t worry, we’ve tested the bonus, and this is how to claim 10bet sign up offer:

Visit 10bet South Africa Click on Join Now to start the registration process. Complete the registration form After reading, agree to the terms and conditions Submit the 10bet registration form Next, deposit money to your betting account to receive the bonus.

⚖️ Who Can Claim the 10bet Welcome Offer?

To get the full picture of the 10bet welcome offer, we recommend reviewing the terms and conditions. However, we've tested the bonus and to save you time, here are some crucial points to remember in the 10bet T&Cs:

You must be resident in South Africa and at least 18 years or older.

The bonus can be claimed only once.

The bonus funds are available only to new account holders.

You must make the minimum deposit on your initial payment.

Account verification with FICA is required to withdraw the bonus funds.

If you want more details about 10bet, you can check our review.

⚽ Tips of the Week: Place Your First Bet!

Leeds vs Sunderland – July 31, 2026

Bet on Leeds to win at 2.50 with 10bet.

Leeds faces Sunderland at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison for a pre-season friendly. Daniel Farke’s side aims to bounce back after dropping their tour opener 3-2 against Wrexham. Meanwhile, Sunderland enters following a 4-2 defeat to Liverpool after beating York City 5-1. Though Sunderland won their last meeting, Leeds’ overall squad depth gives them the edge to claim victory.

Increased Bankroll

The 10Bet welcome bonus effectively doubles your initial betting funds, matching your first deposit by 100% (up to R3,000 or R5,000 depending on the source). This gives you more capital to explore different betting markets and strategies.

Flexible Usage

The bonus isn't restricted to just one area of the 10Bet platform. You can use it on sports bets, casino games, or even live dealer options, giving you the freedom to try out what interests you most.

Easy Access, Key Conditions

Claiming the bonus is simple, requiring only a minimum deposit (R20) and no bonus code. However, be aware of the wagering requirements, as you'll need to bet a multiple of the bonus amount before withdrawing any winnings.

If you're interested in similar promotions, visit our section on the best betting sites with welcome bonuses.

🏆 Other Bonuses & Promotions Available at 10bet

Besides the 10bet sign-up bonus, there are ongoing promotions on their site. Here are some current offers on 10bet:

🏆 Offer name 🔍 Details 🥇 10% Weekly Cashback Get 10% cashback up to R1,000 in this Monday comeback bonus 🥈 Daily NBA Payback Get 50% bonus up to R100 for net losses every day 🥉 Multibet Payback Claim up to R200 back three times every day in this multi-bet offer.

10bet VS Other Bookmakers

Bookmaker Welcome Offer 10bet 100% up to R5,000 Betway Coupon welcome pack – R10 extra bet, 10 bonus spins + 10 free flights Goldrush 100% up to R10,000 + 100 Free Spins Yesplay 100% up to R3,000

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about the 10bet bonus?

The first thing I love about the 10bet sign-up bonus is that it is automatic—all you need to do is complete your registration. Then the bonus itself? 100% up to R5,000 is great, but having to bet 5x your deposit amount sounds like a lot of work. The casino players even have it worse—they have a higher 40x wagering requirement.

On the bright side, it has a low minimum deposit of R10 and a high winnable amount of R5,000. So, to me, this is a good case of low risk - high reward. With these kinds of offers, you don’t have to go all in to get something substantial.

What do you like about 10bet?

While the new player bonuses are okay, I prefer the existing player offers of 10bet. There is a 10% weekly cashback, daily NBA payback, and multibet payback. All these compensate for the lackluster wagering requirements on the welcome offer.

To which type of player would you suggest 10bet?

I believe the offer structure favors casual players. The existing customer offers favors even the most casual players, so why not?

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