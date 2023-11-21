How to claim the Welcome Bonus offer in South Africa? Find out how in our latest Welcome Bonus guide. 18+, T&Cs apply

If you're new to this bookmaker, you need to read this 10bet Welcome Bonus guide. 10bet South Africa is giving new players a Welcome Bonus after registering with them. We explain everything on how to get the Bonus below.

🔍 What is the 10bet Welcome Bonus?

At the time of our review, there isn't any 10bet Bonus Code, so the only thing you need to do to claim the 10bet Welcome Bonus of 100% games bonus up to R3000, or the 50% sports bonus and 10 free spins to play the Queen of Fire slot is to REGISTER.

If you wish to learn more about the 10bet sign up offer after your 10bet Welcome Bonus and how to get it, take a look at the table below:

It's important that you are aware of the terms and conditions before using the 10bet Welcome Bonus offer. After completing our research here's what we found in our 10bet review:

Age

You must verify your account before you can initiate a 10bet withdrawal or 10bet deposit. 10bet South Africa is only available to players who are eighteen years of age or older. It would not be possible to make your initial deposit on 10bet if you don't upload your FICA documents.

Minimum Deposit

You must deposit a minimum of R50 to receive the 10bet Welcome Bonus.

Wagering Requirement

We have found that you cannot withdraw the bonus money immediately: instead you'll need to wager your initial minimum R50 deposit on games or sports. Your selections must have odds of at least 1.50. Please note that this 10bet bonus is not applicable to deposits made with 1ForYou Vouchers. After you receive the bonus money, you'll also need to make a bet on sports 5x at odds of 1.50. For games, you'll need to roll over the bonus 30x.

🥇 Welcome Bonus for 10bet: How to Get it?

Our experts observed that after joining 10bet South Africa, new players will be eligible for a Welcome Bonus. There isn't a space for you to enter the promo code on the 10bet registration form. Also, the welcome offer can be obtained without any 10bet bonus code'. Rather, the offer can only be obtained when you make your first deposit.

We tested the bonus, so this is how to claim 10bet Welcome Bonus:

Go to 10bet South Africa

Click on Join Now to begin the registration. Fill out the registration form

Accept the terms and conditions after reading them Submit the 10bet registration form

Next, you need to deposit money to your betting account to receive the bonus.

⚖️ Who Can Claim the 10bet Welcome Bonus?

Bettors need to comply with the 10bet South Africa's terms and conditions. It's important for you to be aware of this before registering with the bookie. After reading our guide on how to use 10bet Welcome Bonus, we advise you to review the terms and conditions. We tested the bonus and here are some crucial points to remember in the 10bet T&Cs:



You must be resident in South Africa and 18 years or older.

You can only claim the bonus one time.

The bonus money is only accessible to new account holders.

You must make the minimum deposit on your first payment.

You will need to verify your account with FICA to withdraw the bonus money.

❓Why 10bet is the Choice of Online Bettors in South Africa

There are many reasons why we rate the 10bet bonus high and why you should use the 10bet Welcome Bonus. In this section, we will highlight what our experts think of them.

Sports Betting

Among the top bookmakers, 10bet offers an extensive sports betting section. You can wager on any sport you choose with the sports Welcome Bonus. Also, they have more than 40 different sports to bet on. This means that you can wager on football, tennis, ice hockey, volleyball, basketball, cricket, eSports, and virtual sports.

That being said, because 10bet covers major sporting events, football enthusiasts will have an amazing time. You can wager on top league matches, including FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, and other top European leagues.

Competitive Odds

The best odds are available at 10bet South Africa. In addition to offering competitive odds on many sporting events, 10bet allows you choose your preferred odds. You can either choose the decimal format or the fractional odds on the bookmaker's site.

Betting Markets

Additionally, 10bet has an extensive list of betting markets especially for football events. This sportsbook offers more than a thousand markets for you to choose from. You can select bets like Match Winner (1 X 2), Handicaps, Cards, Over/Unders, Double Chance, Draw No Bet, and Corners. They also provide other exclusive betting markets with highly competitive odds.

Live Betting

The betting site offers live betting on major sporting events. You can use the 10bet bonus to bet on live sports. In addition, their live options typically have the best odds. 10bet also offers a live stream that allows you to watch the matches in real time. We tested it and saw that it integrates with the live in-play section.

Cash-out

You can also benefit from 10bet's cashout option if you sign up with them and that's why we rate them high. If you are unsure about the result of the game you have chosen, you can use the cashout tool if it is available to preserve some earnings. You can keep some profit before the games fail, and you lose everything.

Bonuses and Promotions

After registering on 10bet, you can also benefit from the ongoing offers. Occasionally, the online bookmaker has various offers on the 10bet promotions and bonuses page. You can claim Jackpots, deposit bonuses, free spins, birthday bonuses and other special bonuses.

⚽ How to Bet on Sports with 10bet Welcome Bonus



As we already mentioned in this 10bet Welcome Bonus guide, the online bookmaker has an impressive sportsbook. One of the benefits of the 10bet Welcome Bonus is that you can use it for sports betting. You can opt for the pre-match betting options or live betting in the sports section. To place your bet, go to the sports page to select the event. 10bet offers betting options for:



Football

Tennis

Basketball

Volleyball

Ice hockey

Table tennis

Handball

Baseball

Boxing

Motorsport

Formula 1

Aussie Rules

Rugby

You can choose from any of the sports betting options to make your predictions. Also 10bet is the official sponsor of Bafana Bafana, so you can expect to find betting options for South African football leagues.

🎮 E-sport With 10bet - Everything You Need to Know to Bet

Although 10bet offers a wide coverage of sports, they don't offer eSports at the moment. If you're looking for eSports betting options, you'll have to turn to other bookies.

🎰 How to Bet on Casino with the 10bet Welcome Bonus



Casino lovers will find the games section on 10bet South Africa interesting. They have a large collection of games and you can even play live dealers with other players around the world. One of the benefits of 10bet Welcome Bonus, is that you can use the bonus to play games like:

Slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Poker

Keno

You can play games from leading software providers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, BGaming, and many others.

📱 How to Bet on Mobile with 10bet Welcome Bonus?



10bet is available for mobile bettors in South Africa. You can also use the 10bet app to access their gambling products. You'll have access to all their gambling offerings, and the 10bet registration process is the same as the desktop site. Here's how to use the bonus on your phone or tablet device:

Download and install the app. Register and login to your betting account. Make a deposit of R50 or more to claim the bonus. Choose your preferred sports. Place the qualifying bet. Withdraw your winnings.

🏆 Other Bonuses & Promotions Available at 10bet

In addition to the 10bet registration bonus, there are ongoing promotions on the site. Here are some other ongoing offers on 10bet South Africa:

🏆 10bet offer 🔍 Bonus details 💵 Welcome Bonus 10% Weekly Cashback Get 10% cashback up to R1,000 in this Monday comeback bonus Visit 10bet Daily NBA Payback Get 50% bonus up to R100 for net losses every day Visit 10bet Multibet Payback Claim up to R200 back three times every day in this multi-bet offer. Visit 10bet

🏆 10% Weekly Cashback

If you make a deposit during the week, you qualify for this cashback offer. The minimum bet you can make is R14 with odds of 1.50 and you'll get up to R1,000 on net losses on Monday.

🏆 Daily NBA Payback

If you place bets on NBA games with at least R2, you'll be eligible for the NBA daily cashback offer. You'll receive a 50% refund up to R100 as a free bet on your net loss.

🏆 Multibet Payback

If you select multiple games on your betslip, you'll receive 50% up to R200 free bet if you lose only one selection in your multi-bet. To qualify, you need to wager at least 5+ selections, with R5 and odds of 1.40 per selection.

🆚 Compare 10bet Welcome Bonus with South Africa’s Other Best Bookmakers

To be fair in our 10bet bookmaker review, we decided to compare them against other South African betting sites.

🆚 10bet vs Betway

The bonus that South Africans can get on the betting platform is one reason why we would choose 10bet over Betway. With 10bet South Africa, you will get up to R3,000 to play games, R500 for sports, plus 10 free spins. Betway, on the other hand, will only give you R1,000 on your first deposit.

🆚 10bet vs Hollywoodbets

Although Hollywoodbets offers a Welcome Bonus, they don't have a mobile app for South Africans. You can enjoy a smooth gaming experience and even bet on the go with the 10bet app. Also, the 10bet mobile website has a better design than the Hollywoodbets site.

🆚 10bet vs Supabets

Supabets offers new players a free bet worth R50 but what makes 10bet stand out is they have better odds. Also, you'll appreciate the user-friendly interface of the 10bet South Africa website compared to Supabets.

🆚 10bet vs Gbets

If you sign up with 10bet not only will you get a bonus offer, you'll also get access to other promotions on their site. 10bet has many interesting offers for sports and casino lovers. In fact, they list more bonuses than Gbets, so you get free bets from time to time.

🆚 10bet vs Betfred

10bet is better than Betfred in many ways. One of them is that they offer more sports betting options and markets. You can choose from over thousands of betting markets on 10bet South Africa unlike Betfred.

💵 Withdraw & Deposit: All the Payment Methods for 10bet in South Africa



Players can select the payment option that best suits them. The bookie offers many payment options to fund your betting account. You can deposit or withdraw with only the South African Rand as such only bettors resident in the country can use this site. Some of the payment options available include:

VISA

Mastercard

EFT

SiD Pay Instant EFT

Ozow

BluVoucher

OTT Voucher

1Voucher

If you want to know how to make payments on 10bet, we suggest you read our deposit & withdrawal guides.

❌ What to Do if the 10bet Welcome Bonus Doesn't Work?

If you try using a Welcome Bonus and it isn't working, here's a quick and easy solution:

Check there are no mistakes, but to be certain, copy and paste the code on the site.

Also, see if this problem is because of your web browser. You can try using the Welcome Bonus on another browser..

You should also try refreshing your internet or even the webpage and then try the Welcome Bonus again.

If you can't seem to figure out what the issue is, you can contact the customer support team here.

✅ Conclusion - What Do We Think About 10bet Welcome Bonus for Players in South Africa?

10bet is undoubtedly one of the best betting sites in South Africa and we recommend you sign up with them. If you read this 10bet Welcome Bonus guide, you'll know how to use the Sign Up Bonus. If you sign up today, you'll receive the Welcome Bonus immediately after you’ve make your first deposit.

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about using the bonus.

By conducting research on 10bet, here's how we rate them:

✅ 10bet Pros ❌ 10bet Cons User-friendly and functional app Limited live streaming High quality games No jackpot bonus Wide range of betting options and markets Few bonus offers

10bet Welcome Bonus - FAQs

How do you redeem a Welcome Bonus on 10bet?

You can redeem the Welcome Bonus when you make a minimum of R50 or more on your first deposit.

What types of bonuses or promotions are available with the 10bet Welcome Bonus?

You'll get a Welcome Bonus for sports and for the 10bet online casino games.

How can players in South Africa specifically benefit from using the 10bet Welcome Bonus?

South Africans can use the 10bet Welcome Bonus offer to wager on different sports or play games on the betting site.

Are there any terms and conditions to be aware of when using the 10bet Welcome Bonus?

Of course, there are several 10bet terms and conditions attached to the Welcome Bonus offer. You'll have to meet the wagering requirements of the bonus.

Is 10bet a legit site that I can trust to place bets?

Yes, 10bet is regulated by the South African gambling authority so it is safe to use their betting site.