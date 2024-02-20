TicTac Bets Promo Code: Claim R2,000 and 50 Free Spins l Feb 24

Our expert are delivering you a detailed review of TicTac Bets promo code. Discover what the bonus is, how you can claim and what we think about it!

+

Players in South Africa looking to use the TicTac Bets promo code should keep reading this review. Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about claiming the welcome offer in 2023.

🎁 What Is the TicTac Bets Promo Code?

We have found that a promo code isn’t required to claim a 100% match on your initial deposit of up to R2,000 and 50 Free Spins.

If you wish to learn more about the TicTac Bets welcome offer, take a look at the following table:

TicTac Bets Bonus 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Welcome Offer 100% match on the first deposit of up to R2,000 plus 50 Free Spins General T&Cs This offer is only for new customers from South Africa who are 18 or older. Wagering Requirements 3x with minimum odds of 2.00 Maximum Withdrawal Amount R100,000 Minimum Deposit R10 TicTac Bets Promo Code Claim the Offer

Important to know

After you complete the TicTac Bets registration, you should make a deposit of at least R10. Then, you should wager the deposited amount 3x on sports bets.

Additionally, your single bets should have odds of 2.40 or more, whereas multi-wagers must be at minimum odds of 2.00.

Once the promo code has been redeemed, you will receive the matched deposit bonus and free spins within 24 hours. Moreover, it’s important to note that the bonus is only valid within 30 days of registration.

If you are interested in the app, it’s worth mentioning that you can explore this offer on the go with the brand’s Android app or mobile site. Finally, find out how you should use the bonus funds to be able to make a TicTac Bets withdrawal.

🛡️ TicTac Bets Bonus Terms & Conditions

Our expert guide reveals how to qualify for the welcome offer:

The Promo code TicTac Bets is exclusively for new customers.

is exclusively for new customers. You must be aged 18 or more.

It is only for South African residents.

You must deposit at least R10 to your betting account and wager it 3x on sports.

Finally, you have 30 days to claim the Tic Tac Bets welcome offer.

🥇 Promo Code for TicTac Bets: How to Claim the Bonus?

Players wondering how to use TicTac Bets promo code can take a look at our expert guide that will walk you through every step of claiming the welcome offer:

Visit the bookmaker’s website and click the red ‘‘Join’’ button at the top right of your screen. Enter your phone number and press the ‘‘Send Code’’ button, after which you will receive a confirmation code via SMS. So, insert the seven-digit code and select ‘‘Verify.’’ The sign-up form will appear. Therefore, type in your full name, ID/ passport number, email, and preferred account password. If you are wondering how to use Tic Tac Bets promo code, you should know that code isn’t required for claiming the offer for new users. Accept the operator’s Terms and Conditions and tap the ‘‘Create Account’’ button. You should log in and head to the deposit page. Moreover, add at least R10 to your new account. To redeem the promo code TicTac Bets, you also need to wager the deposited amount. You should wager it three times on sports on multiple bets with minimum odds of 2.00 or singles with minimum odds of 2.40.

If you visit the TicTac Bets promotions section, you will see that you have 30 days after your sign-up to complete the qualification requirements. Finally, we tested the process of claiming the bonus and found out you will receive the bonus amount and free spins shortly after claiming the offer and meeting the wagering requirements.

⚖️ Who Can Claim the TicTac Bets Promo Code?

Our expert guide reveals the T&Cs associated with the Promo code TicTac Bets below:

Since this is one of the exclusive promo codes, only newly registered players can claim the bonus.

The promo code is only for residents of South Africa who are at least 18.

Only first deposits of R10 or more qualify. In addition, you have to wager the deposited money 3x on sports (prematch or outrights). If you place sports bets, remember that your single wagers must have minimum odds of 2.40, while multi-bets should have odds of 2.00 or higher.

The operator has to verify your identity before you can explore the promotion.

All the qualification requirements must be completed within 30 days of your registration.

The maximum bonus amount you can receive is R2,000, while the maximum number of free spins is 50.

Players interested in the promo code have 24 hours to use free spins.

Free spins can only be used on Pragmatic Play slots.

The promo code is available once per bettor, account, family member, household address, email address, or IP address.

For more details, feel free to visit the TicTac Bets promotions section.

🆚 Compare TicTac Bets Sign-Up Bonus With South Africa’s Top 3 Other Welcome Offers

Recent investigations show that most bookmakers offer matched deposit bonuses for new customers. We tested some of the best welcome offers in the region to compare them to the promo code. So, keep reading to learn how well-positioned the TicTac Bets welcome offer is.

🆚 TicTac Bets vs Hollywoodbets Welcome Offer

While Hollywoodbets offers an amazing bonus for new customers, the promo code TicTac Bets features a much more competitive bonus amount. In addition, the welcome offer comes with fewer restrictions. Therefore, we rate the promo code TicTac Bets 5/ 5, while the Hollywoodbets offer gets 4/ 5.

🆚 TicTac Bets vs Betway Welcome Offer

We tested both of these offers and concluded they are fairly similar. However, after completing our research, we found out that the promo code also offers free spins, unlike Betway. Overall, we rate the welcome offer with 5/ 5, whereas we give the Betway offer a rating of 4/ 5.

🆚 TicTac Bets vs Betfred Welcome Offer

Even though the Betfred welcome bonus amount is more competitive, the welcome offer provides free spins, unlike Betfred. Other advantages of promo code featured by TicTac Bets include a clearly defined minimum qualifying deposit. This makes it easier for new bettors to understand how to claim Tic Tac Bets welcome offer.

🔍 Author’s Opinion About TicTac Bets Promo Code in South Africa

I’m impressed with the promo code. The bookie features one of the most competitive bonus amounts in the market alongside free spins, so you can engage in sports betting and play slots.

Additionally, take a look at the advantages of promo code offered by Tic Tac Bets as well as its setbacks:

✅ TicTac Bets Bonus Pros ❌ TicTac Bets Bonus Cons Competitive bonus amount You have to wager your deposit to qualify Free Spins included

TicTac Bets Promo Code – FAQs

Finally, take a look at some of the most commonly asked questions about the promo code for South African bettors.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement to activate the promo code?

By conducting research on the promo code TicTac Bets, we have found that the minimum qualifying deposit is R10.

Can existing customers also use the promo code, or is it for new customers only?

As this is one of the exclusive promo codes featured by Tic Tac Bets, only newly registered players can claim it.

What are wagering requirements?

Before you can claim the TicTac Bets welcome offer, you must wager the deposit amount 3x on sports, prematch or outrights selections.

Can I use the promo code in combination with other promotions or bonuses?

You can claim other bookie’s bonuses only after you finish exploring the TicTac Bets welcome offer.

What should I do if the TicTac Bets promo code doesn't work during the registration process?

Should you experience any problems inputting the Promo code TicTac Bets once it becomes available, try refreshing the page. Also, you can try using another browser. Or, you may have only mistyped the bonus code, so copy-paste it instead.