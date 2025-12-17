Bologna vs Inter predictions: Table-topping Nerazzurri to progress

Our betting expert is backing a Nerazzurri victory in Riyadh as Cristian Chivu’s men book their spot in the final.

Best bets for Bologna vs Inter

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Bologna 1-2 Inter

Goalscorers Prediction - Bologna: Riccardo Orsolini - Inter: Lautaro Martinez x2

Bologna have been in inconsistent form recently. They are performing well in Europe and have been solid in Serie A. Although they lost to Juventus on Sunday, they finished the weekend in sixth place. Before that defeat, they were on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They'll be confident knowing that they beat Inter Milan the last time they met in April.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan head into this clash top of the table, but by a small margin, and in strong domestic form. While losses to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League haven’t been ideal, they've won 10 of their last 12 in Serie A. They defeated Genoa 2-1 on Sunday, taking their points tally to 33 from 15 games in the league.

Probable lineups for Bologna vs Inter

Bologna expected lineup: Ravaglia, Zortea, Heggem, Jhon Lucumi, Juan Miranda, Moro, Pobega, Orsolini, Ferguson, Cambiaghi, Dallinga

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Luiz Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Carlos Augusto, Esposito, Lautaro Martinez

Nerazzurri’s impressive form

Inter head to Saudi Arabia with several injured players. Key defenders Francesco Acerbi, Matteo Darmian, and Denzel Dumfries won’t be available in Riyadh. This puts Cristian Chivu in a difficult situation, but he still has many quality players within his ranks. Meanwhile, Bologna will be missing Martin Vitik, Nicolo Casale, Lukasz Skorupski, and Remo Freuler.

After moving to the top of Serie A, confidence should be sky high for the men in blue and black. AC Milan and Napoli are the only Italian teams that have managed to take points from them this season. I Rossoblù will certainly struggle in this match. Also, it’s worth noting that neither side have home advantage, as the game will be played out at King Saud University Stadium.

Since Inter have shown better recent form, they are expected to progress to the final, even though the match will not be easy

Bologna vs Inter Bet 1: Inter to win at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Action at both ends

Nine of the 13 meetings of these two sides have resulted in both teams getting on the scoresheet across the 2019/20 season. The last time it didn’t happen in a cup clash between them was in 1987/88. So, both teams are likely to find the net in this match.

Inter are scoring frequently, with Lautaro Martinez leading the attack. However, they’re conceding them as well. They’ve only kept four clean sheets in their last 12 across all competitions.

Bologna are also capable of scoring. Juve was the first team in seven games to stop them from finding the net. Riccardo Orsolini has been a major threat this season, and he is likely to deliver more of the same in Saudi Arabia.

Bologna vs Inter Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Excitement for the neutrals

In Serie A this campaign, 67% of Inter’s games have featured more than 2.5 goals. Bologna’s games usually have fewer goals, but cup matches on neutral ground tend to be more open. Additionally, one of their two meetings last season featured four goals.

Given Il Biscione’s goalscoring prowess and their defensive frailties - especially with injuries - they are expected to score and concede. However, they should still come out on top. This game will see plenty of goals, and it should be fascinating to watch.

Bologna vs Inter Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 on Betway

+