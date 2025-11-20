AFCON Group Predictions For 2025

+

AFCON Groups Overview

The tournament consists of 24 teams, so there are six AFCON groups with four nations each. These nations will face each other once and the top two will move to the knockout stages. Here is a look at each group and our expert predictions:

Group Predicted Winner Runner-up Underdog A Morocco Mali Zambia Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Yves Bissouma, Patson Daka B Egypt South Africa Angola Mohammed Salah, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen WIlliams C Nigeria Tunisia Uganda Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Ellyes Skhiri D Senegal Benin DR Congo Sadio Mane, Lamine Camara, Yoane Wissa, Cedric Bakambu E Algeria Burkina Faso Equatorial Guinea Riyad Mahrez, Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Emilio Nsue F Cameroon Cote d’Ivoire Gabon Simon Adingra, Amad, Carlos Baleba, Denis Bouanga

Group-by-Group Predictions

Based on our research, here is a group-by-group breakdown of our AFCON betting odds:

Group A Predictions

This group has the host country, who are also the AFCON favourites, so they are the obvious choice to finish in first place. And while some may say they’ll have an easy run, we beg to differ. Our research made it clear that Mali is a very formidable opponent. They went through the qualifiers undefeated, so they are the more likely runners-up.

However, we choose not to sleep on Zambia too. They lost just one game in the AFCON qualifiers, topping the group over the likes of Cote d'Ivoire, so they are not exactly a walk in the park for any team.

Group B Predictions

As for Group B, our team prediction still places Egypt as the clear favourite, strengthened by players like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. However, South Africa is not far behind. Their recent years have been strong, capped by a 2026 World Cup qualification — their first since 2010.

But don’t make the mistake of forgetting Angola too. They’ll have a tough one, but this nation is reputable for resilience, so it won’t be an easy match for any team that faces them.

Group C Predictions

Our expert predicts Nigeria as the winner for group C and one obvious reason is their strong attack. They have Victor Osimhen, one of the best strikers in the world, Victor Boniface, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and many more. The team is stacked and all defences will surely have a hard time playing against them.

As runners up, our investigations point to Tunisia because they are starting to pick up form with good results. Surely, they’ll have the drive to top the likes of Uganda and Tanzania.

Group D Predictions

We’ve done the research, and if you’re looking for a strong favourite for AFCON betting, this group is a good choice. We say so because the margin between Senegal and the other nations in the group is wide. They have star players in all positions, and we expect them to take all 9 points from their first three AFCON group fixtures.

Among the others, the closest to Senegal is Benin, and we predict them as the runners-up. Surely, they should have an edge over DR Congo and Botswana.

Group E Predictions

From the analysis we made, Algeria usually performs very well in the group stage, and we don’t expect this year to be any different. In fact, for the past three installments of the tournament, this nation went undefeated in their first three AFCON fixtures, making them undefeated in the group stages.

As for the runners-up, it is a tight one, but we are picking Burkina Faso over Equatorial Guinea to make second place.

Group F Predictions

Group F is one which the AFCON results are also hard to predict. But based on our research from the qualifiers, we pick Cameroon as the clear favourites. They went undefeated in the qualification stage, and we reckon that they have what it takes to carry on.

However, we can’t ignore the defending champions, Cote d’Ivoire. They have everything to fight for, and that puts them in pole position as the runner-up.

From a general point of view, and based on expert opinion, Morocco is the clear favourite in the competition, which places the team at the top of our AFCON betting winner predictions.

AFCON Groups FAQs

Here are some of the most asked questions about the AFCON groups:

How many groups are there in AFCON?

There are six AFCON groups and each of them has four teams.

How many teams from each group advance to the knockout stage?

Two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

What is the AFCON group of South Africa?

South Africa is in group B where they rival Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.