To that end, our experts have prepared this guide about online cricket betting sites. Read on and learn how to make the most of cricket betting.

Best Cricket Betting Sites in South Africa

We've done the research for the best cricket betting sites in South Africa, and our rankings are based on four major things. We consider how good the odds are, the exclusive bonuses offered, then mobile experience and how much players trust them. Based on that, here is how each of the top ones stand out:

Bookmaker Description Betway Strong cricket coverage with exclusive bonuses 10bet Top odds and welcome bonus Sportingbet Reliable choice with in-play betting Hollywoodbets Local favourite with strong cricket coverage Easybet Good bonuses and local trust World Sports Betting Expert odds and fast payouts YesPlay Simple, modern, and mobile-friendly

Betway: The All-Rounder for Cricket Fans

Betway is that brand that ticks all the boxes in our books. They offer the strongest cricket coverage in South Africa. Not to mention, the available live betting options are always on point, with very good odds. And most important, there’s a decent welcome bonus that can be accessed with the promo code.

10bet: Top Odds and Great Welcome Bonus

The first thing that caught our attention with 10bet is the user interface. They manage to balance the aesthetics with functionality to get a user-friendly interface on both mobile and desktop.

Then, after completing our registration on the site, we realised that the odds are very competitive in the markets. And if you look for bonuses, there is a solid 100% up to R3,000 offer for new players.

Sportingbet: Reliable Choice with In-Play Betting

Sportingbet has been in business since 1998, so their reputation and longevity in the industry already speaks for them. However, we still tested extensively to see if they are up-to-date. Unsurprisingly, we were not disappointed because the live cricket stats and diverse market is perfect for both experienced and new bettors.

Hollywoodbets: Local Favourite with Strong Cricket Coverage

Hollywoodbets is already a local favourite and we approve of the fact that their focus is strongly on South African players. Due to that, the payment methods are easy, because it is very localised. You also get a good range of local and international cricket events, making it a no-brainer option.

Easybet: Great Bonuses and Local Trust

Easybet is another familiar name among cricket betting sites in South Africa, offering promotions like the 150% first deposit match. Our experts also noticed how smooth their interface is across all types of devices.

World Sports Betting: Expert Odds and Fast Payouts

World Sports Betting makes it easy for you to wager live. You get competitive odds and very detailed match stats, so you don’t have to necessarily watch the game to follow. Then to cap it, we tested and found that withdrawals are fast.

YesPlay: Simple, Modern, and Mobile-Friendly

If you’re just getting started with online cricket betting, YesPlay is one of the most obvious choices. The platform promotes quick registration, easy mobile betting and consistent cricket-focused promotion.

How to Bet on Cricket in South Africa

Truthfully, anyone can create an account on cricket betting sites, deposit and start staking. However, that is not necessarily the right way to stake on cricket.

If you ask our experts how to bet on cricket, their response would be that prior understanding of the sport is the most important. That, combined with competitive odds and the right staking conditions will set you up to be a good punter.

But what are these “right staking conditions?” They are the main criteria you must evaluate before betting on cricket, and here they are:

Team form and player stats : Are any key players injured? And how has the teams last few games been?

: Are any key players injured? And how has the teams last few games been? Weather and pitch conditions : Is the weather suitable for your favourites to play to their best?

: Is the weather suitable for your favourites to play to their best? Match format : Is it test, ODI or T20? This is important because strategies for each format differ.

: Is it test, ODI or T20? This is important because strategies for each format differ. Toss result and batting order : Some teams perform better according to the toss result and batting order, so always factor it in.

: Some teams perform better according to the toss result and batting order, so always factor it in. Live markets and in-play momentum: If a team is having a good momentum, that’s the best time for in-play betting.

Popular Cricket Betting Markets

Knowing the right markets can be a huge difference maker for your cricket bets. Here are the key markets that you must be familiar with in online cricket betting:

Match winner : This is simply wagering on which team will win the match. It is straightforward; all you have to do is bet on your favourite.

: This is simply wagering on which team will win the match. It is straightforward; all you have to do is bet on your favourite. Top batsman/bowler: These involve more specific wagers on players that will score the most runs or take the most wickets. For better odds, you can also specify whether it’ll be the top for the match, for the team, in an innings, or over an entire tournament.

Total runs: With this option, you are predicting which player will score the most runs in a match or series.

Toss winner: Interestingly, this market allows you to wager on which team will win the coin toss at the beginning of the match.

Over/Under bets: This wager involves betting on if a particular statistic will be over or under a specific number. It could be total runs, wickets, sixes, or any other thing.

Since cricket matches are quite long, they give room to make better decisions for in-play betting. So, if you’re unable to stake before the game begins, you have more than enough time to place it live.

Cricket Betting Tips for South African Players

Now that you know how to bet on cricket and the best markets in the game, our experts will also like to give you some actionable cricket betting tips. Put these to good use and you’ll see how much it makes you better:

Always check weather and pitch conditions : Cricket matches span for hours, so these conditions affect the outcome of games significantly.

: Cricket matches span for hours, so these conditions affect the outcome of games significantly. Follow team and player stats diligently : Doing this will help you to predict when that “obvious favourite” is more likely to lose.

: Doing this will help you to predict when that “obvious favourite” is more likely to lose. Manage your bankroll responsibly : Stake responsibly, and in a way that you’ll have enough bankroll to bet on another day.

: Stake responsibly, and in a way that you’ll have enough bankroll to bet on another day. Use live betting and cash-out wisely : Unlike other sports that last minutes, cricket matches are long. So, use this to your advantage to stake live and cash out at the right time.

: Unlike other sports that last minutes, cricket matches are long. So, use this to your advantage to stake live and cash out at the right time. Avoid emotional bets on favourite teams: No matter how much you love a team, they won't win 100% of the time. So don't let emotions cloud your judgement.

Best Cricket Betting Bonuses and Promotions

Most of the best cricket betting sites come with exclusive sports betting bonuses and promotions. However, if you don’t understand how these offers work, you can’t make the most of them.

To that effect, here are the offers you’ll typically find; we’ll also explain how they work:

100% match bonuses: This offer requires you to deposit a minimum amount that will be specified before you can receive the bonus. When you do so, the bookmaker will give you 100% of your deposit; so, deposit R50, get an extra R50.

Free bets: With free bets, you don’t get the offer as extra funds per se. Instead,you are allowed to place wagers for free; if you win the wager, you keep the return. And if not, you have nothing to lose.

Boosted odds: When a cricket betting site offers boosted odds for a given time, it means that the value of odds for that period is multiplied.

But note that sometimes bookies, such as for example Betway, prefer to give special codes that you use to claim the offer. So, look out for promo codes from time to time, along with the T&Cs and wagering requirements.

Top Cricket Events to Bet On

One of the best things about crickets is that there are several events and tournaments to wager on. For those who prefer the local leagues, the SA20 and IPL are the best for staking. Or if you'd rather capitalise on major international tournaments, don’t miss the ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup and The Ashes.

From the analysis we made, odds and the cricket betting market at large are usually better during such major tournaments, so it is always a good idea to target them.

Mobile and Live Cricket Betting

Most South Africans prefer mobile cricket betting because it is easier and phones are just more accessible. So, bookmakers that have well-optimised platforms for mobile have a stronger hand in the market. From all that we tested, we specially noted that Betway and 10bet have arguably the best betting apps in South Africa with real-time odds and streaming features.

With a good app, live betting is easier and more enjoyable. You can place wagers faster and still cash-out in time, so it makes so much sense.

Our Methodology for Selecting the Best Cricket Betting Sites

All our selections are independently verified as they come from real industry experts. We tested and subjected each website to thorough scrutiny, ensuring that you get only the best. Our research into each site covered licensing, security, bonuses, fairness, betting variety, user experience, local availability, and even payout speed.

In short, we’ve done the heavy lifting, so our investigations will allow you to make an easy decision. You just can’t go wrong with any of our recommendations.

FAQs About Cricket Betting Sites

Here are some of the most asked questions about cricket betting sites:

How do I bet on cricket online?

Choose any cricket betting site we recommend, open an account, follow our tips, and place your wagers.

What are the best cricket betting sites in South Africa?

The best cricket betting sites in South Africa according to our research are Betway, 10bet, Sportingbet and Hollywoodbets, among others.

Can I bet on live cricket matches?

Yes, in fact, cricket is one of the best sports for in-play betting. The longer playing duration allows you to make multiple live wagers within the same game.

Are cricket betting bonuses available in South Africa?

Of course, exclusive cricket betting bonuses are available in SA. All the sites we recommend offer such bonuses.

What’s the best cricket tournament to bet on?

The best tournaments to stake on are the international ones like ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup and The Ashes.