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Supabets Sign Up Offer Complete your Supabets sign up today and claim R50 free bet + 100 free spins + up to R5000 in deposit bonuses. No promo code needed. Claim the Offer

🎁 What Is the Supabets R50 Sign Up Bonus in August 2026?

The Supabets Welcome Offer allows you to get R50 as free bets when you sign up with the bookmaker for the first time. In addition to this, you'll also receive 100 Free Spins on Habanero Instant Games and up to R5000 in deposit bonuses.

You don’t have to make a deposit to participate in this boosted R50 welcome offer.

🎁Supabets Promotion🎁 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Supabets Welcome Offer Get R50 Free Bet + 100 Free Spins + up to R5,000 Minimum Deposit No deposit required for R50 Free Bet Minimum Bet Make a 3 times rollover at 2/1 for the free bet. 5x on odds of 14/10 for the R5,000 deposit bonus. Wagering Requirements Spend the initial R50 within 24 hours after receiving the bonus Maximum Withdrawal Amount R,5000

Reasons to register with Supabets:

🔥Wide variety of sports

🔥No deposit offer

🔥 No Promo Code needed

🥇 Steps to Get the R50 Sign Up Bonus

Follow these quick steps to claim the R50 sign up bonus with free spins and the deposit bonus:

Visit the Supabets Website and click "Join Now" at the top of your screen. You will then be directed to the Registration page. You'll need to enter your full name, phone number, email, and ID/passport number, and then select your username and password. Click the Submit button to finalize the Supabets registration. By submitting, you confirm you are 18 or older and agree to the bookie’s T&Cs and Privacy Policy. Once your account is active, confirm your identity to claim the Supabets R50 bonus. Send a copy of your national ID and recent proof of residence (no older than 3 months) via email to fica@supabets.co.za or through WhatsApp at 065 831 7225. If you follow the steps correctly, Supabets will deposit the R50 bonus in your account by 7 a.m. the next day, with an additional R50 credited within 24 hours.. This enables you to start sports betting with Supabets under the welcome offer conditions.

Remember, this welcome bonus also includes 100 free spins on Habanero Instant Games, as well as a deposit bonus of up to R5000.

The best part about this bonus is that you don’t need to make any deposit to claim it. Just register and verify your account, and the Supabets Exclusive Sports offer is all yours. The process is also the same for mobile users (check our Supabets app page for further details).

🛡️ Bonus T&Cs

Before claiming the Supabets sign up bonus R50, you should review the T&Cs of this welcome offer:

Here are the most important ones to note:

Only new registered customers are eligible for the sign-up bonus.

Completion of FICA verification is required.

After registration and identity verification, the welcome offer will be credited to your account by 7 a.m. the following day.

The R50 Bonus must be rolled over 3 times at 2/1 or better before it can be withdrawn.

Bonus money can only be used for single sports bets.

Free Spins are fixed at 10c per spin.

Winnings from Free Spins must be rolled over 5 times on Habanero Instant Games before withdrawal.

First Deposit Bonus: Receive 100% of the value of your first deposit, up to R2,000; funds must be played five times at odds of 14/10 or better before withdrawal.

Second Deposit Bonus: Receive 50% of the value of your second deposit, up to R1,000.

Third Deposit Bonus: Receive 100% of the value of your third deposit, up to R2,000.

This sign-up bonus offer is limited to one claim per user.

Full terms and conditions apply.

⚽ Tips of the Week: Place Your First Bet!

Varnamo vs Brage – July 25, 2026

Bet on Varnamo to Win at 2.17 with Supabets.

Varnamo have generally produced stronger performances at home despite mixed recent results. Brage remain capable opponents but have lacked consistency away from their own stadium, particularly in defensive transitions. With home support and an attack capable of creating regular chances, Varnamo hold a slight advantage and look well placed to secure a competitive victory.

🎰 Other Promotions to discover!

Supabets offers more than just Sports betting. They have an extensive casino section, which is among the most comprehensive in South Africa.

They provide nearly 700 games (695 in total), featuring popular games such as Aviator, Habanero Games, Midweek Madness, and more... Moreover, users will discover many promotions:

Bonus Offer Description Benefit 🎖️Casino Offer 100 + 50 Free Spins Supabets 150 free spins on popular Play Vegas and Habanero games upon registration and setup. 🥇Weekly Promotions Daily bonuses that vary between free spins, jackpots, and prize pools. A fresh bonus opportunity every day. 🥈Rugby Early Betting Bet R20 or more on rugby between Monday and Thursday for a chance to win. Chance to win part of R1000 weekly; 5 winners get R200 each. 🥉125% Multi-Bet Bonus Bonuses increase with the number of events bet on, ranging from 2.5% for 2 events to 125% for 44+ events. Earn additional bonuses when betting on multiple events.

3 Reasons to Sign Up With Supabets

Our of this bookmaker provides more information if you're interested.

Signing up with Supabets presents a unique opportunity for bettors to enhance their betting experience, especially with the exclusive offers available inow. Here are three compelling reasons to register with Supabets:

+ ⟹ R50 Welcome Offer + 100 Free spins + up to R5000 in deposit bonuses The Supabets Welcome Offer invites you to kick-start your betting journey without an initial deposit. You receive R50 in free bets merely for signing up, eliminating any financial risk. This is an attractive choice for new users eager to explore the platform and bet on widely covered sports and leagues. Additionally, by finishing the FICA verification, you can enjoy this bonus hassle-free, making your introduction to Supabets as seamless as possible. Plus, you'll also receive 100 Free Spins and up to R5000 in deposit bonuses, enhancing your betting experience right from the start. + ⟹ Extensive Sports Selection and Betting Market Variety Supabets stands out with its vast array of sports and betting markets, allowing you to use your free bet on a multitude of sporting events, including top-tier leagues and championships. This variety ensures you have ample opportunities to place strategic bets and diversify your betting portfolio, significantly enhancing the engagement and thrill of sports betting. + ⟹ No Deposit Required for Enhanced Accessibility One of the standout features of Supabets is its accessibility. With no deposit required to claim the welcome bonus, Supabets is an ideal platform for bettors who want to test the waters without financial commitment. This offer, exclusive to new users, provides an excellent risk-free introduction to the world of betting.

For more information, you can visit our Supabets review.

🆚 Compare the Bons with Others in The Market

The Supabets sign up offer is one of of several welcome promotions for South African punters. Therefore, it is worth comparing the welcome offer to other significant bonuses to evaluate its benefits and drawbacks.

Operator Welcome Offer Minimum Deposit Wagering / Rollover Supabets R50 free bet + 100 free spins + up to R5,000 in deposit bonuses Not specified for free bet; deposit bonuses apply across first 3 deposits R50 bonus: 3x at odds of 2/1 or better; deposit bonus: 5x at odds of 14/10 or better; free spin winnings: 5x Gbets Up to R16,000 + 50 free spins + R50 free bet R25 Not clearly specified Playabets Up to R3,000 + 50 free spins R100 8x rollover; minimum odds of 2.0 World Sports Betting 100 free spins + 100% deposit match up to R20,000 R50 5x on Sports/Racing bonus; 30x on Live Games/Casino

Supabets offers a balanced welcome package, but World Sports Betting has the highest deposit match cap. Playabets is clearer on wagering terms, while Gbets stands out for its large stated bonus value but gives fewer rollover details.

On the downside, Supabets has relatively high wagering requirements for the free bet. If you prefer lower wagering requirements, consider exploring other bookmakers: check our best welcome bonuses guide!

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about the Supabets bonus?

The Supabets bonus is great for all players because it is a no deposit bonus. Basically, players have nothing to lose by claiming the offer. The only thing they have to do is register, and they get R50 for free.

But then again, there is a catch — you have to use the R50 in 24 hours. For someone who is not a regular bettor, they may make impulsive betting decisions in a bid to quickly exhaust the bonus. However, that may not be a problem if you really know what you’re doing.

What do you like about Supabets?

I like the no deposit welcome offer because “what do you have to lose?” Players don’t have to invest anything; just complete the registration and you get your free R50. How you use it is left to you.

To which type of player would you suggest Supabets?

I recommend Supabets for players who are already regular bettors. This is because the structure of their promotions (validity period and wagering requirements) favor those who know what they are doing to a reasonable extent. That way, they’ll be able to maximize the offers to the fullest.

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