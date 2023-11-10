This guide reveals the Supabets R50 sign up offer for South African bettors. Learn how to claim this bonus and start betting with Supabets.

🎁 What Is the Supabets Promo Code for October 2023?

At the moment, you don’t need a Supabets promo code to claim the Supabets R50 sign up offer in the form of a Free Bet. Moreover, you don’t have to make a Supabets deposit to participate in the Supabets welcome offer.

If you wish to learn how to get Supabets sign up bonus and how this offer works, you can take a look at the table below:

Supabets Bonus 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Welcome Offer Get an R50 as a Free Bet General T&Cs You have to be 18 years old You have to be South African Only for newly registered users. Complete the FICA verification Wagering Requirements 3x Maximum Withdrawal Amount R2,500 with FNB

R,5000 with Standard Bank Minimum Deposit No deposit required Minimum Bet Make a 3 times rollover at 2/1 Supabets Promo Code Claim Supabets R50 Sign Up Bonus

It's good to know that you can only use the Supabets R50 sign up offer to place single bets.

And before you can make a Supabets withdrawal, you must wager the Supabets registration bonus amount 3x. Also, bets must have minimum odds of 2/1. Finally, you have 15 days to complete the Supabets sign up bonus R50 wagering requirements.

🥇 Promo Code for Supabets October 2023: How to Claim the Bonus?

You only need to complete a few basic steps to get the Supabets R50 sign up offer. Below, you can find an easy step-by-step guide on how to get Supabets sign up bonus:

Navigate to the operator’s website and press Join Now at the top of your screen.

2. Then, you will be redirected to the Registration page. Enter personal information, such as your full name, phone number, email address, and ID/ passport number. Provide the preferred account details, including a username and password.

3. Tap the Submit button to complete the registration. By clicking it, you confirm you are 18 or older and accept the bookie’s T&Cs and Privacy Policy. As suggested, the Supabets sign up bonus R50 is available only for persons 18 years old or older.

4. After activating your account, you should verify your identity to participate in the Supabets R50 sign up bonus. Submit a copy of your national ID and a proof of residence three months old at most. You can email this documentation to fica@supabets.co.za. Alternatively, you can upload it via WhatsApp at 065 831 7225.

5. Finally, the bookie will credit the Supabets R50 sign up bonus to your account the next day at 7 a.m. So, you can engage in sports betting with Supabets following the requirements of the Supabets welcome offer.

It’s great that you don’t have to use any of the available Supabets payment options in South Africa to deposit to get the bonus. As explained, you only need to register for an account and verify it to participate in the Supabets sign up bonus R50.

🛡️ Supabets Bonus Terms & Conditions

Before you claim the Supabets sign up bonus R50, you should familiarise yourself with the T&Cs of the promotion.

So, this is how to get Supabets sign up bonus and use it:

You must be a newly registered customer to claim the Supabets R50 sign up offer. Also, you need to complete the FICA verification to be eligible for the Supabets R50 sign up bonus. Once you register and verify your identity, the sportsbook will credit your account with the Supabets welcome offer the following day at 7 a.m. Then, you can engage in sports betting with Supabets and complete the wagering requirements. This sign up bonus offer can be claimed only once per user.

For more details on the Supabets R50 sign up offer, visit the Supabets Promotions page. There, you can find all the Terms and Conditions for this sign up bonus.

🆚 What's the Best Sign-Up Offer in South Africa? Compare the Top Bookmakers

The Supabets R50 sign up bonus is one of many welcome promotions for South African punters. Therefore, it is worth comparing the Supabets welcome offer to other notable bonuses to get an idea of the advantages of Supabets bonus and its drawbacks.

🆚 Supabets vs Hollywoodbets Welcome Offer

Hollywoodbets features an excellent promotion for new users. Unlike the Supabets R50 sign up offer, it offers both a Free Bet and Free Spins on registration.

However, there are several advantages of Supabets bonus, making this promotion better. The Supabets R50 sign up bonus amount is more competitive, enabling punters to wager more. In addition, players have more time to use the Supabets sign up bonus R50.

🆚 Supabets vs Betfred Welcome Offer

Betfred is another bookmaker with a top registration bonus. While it is true that the Betfred bonus amount is exciting, new customers also have to place a deposit.

Punters interested in the Supabets R50 sign up offer only need to create an account to get the promotion. Another of the advantages of Supabets bonus is that it comes with lower wagering requirements. Similarly, the minimum odds requirement of the Supabets R50 sign up bonus is also lower.

🆚 Supabets vs Betway Welcome Offer

Betway provides one of the best welcome offers in the market. But although it features a larger bonus amount, bettors must deposit and wager it to unlock the offer. Meanwhile, players looking to redeem the Supabets R50 sign up offer must register on Supabets.

Even though the Betway bonus amount is larger, there are many requirements you have to complete. The advantages of Supabets bonus also include more easily attainable wagering requirements.

🔍 Author’s Opinion About Supabets Promo Code in South Africa

I am really pleased with the Supabets sign up bonus R50. It is great that you can receive the Supabets R50 sign up bonus merely for registering for a betting account. Furthermore, other advantages of Supabets bonus include reasonable, clearly stated, and easily attainable wagering requirements.

Additionally, this is a valuable opportunity for players to get used to the site without using their own funds to place bets.

Check the benefits and setbacks of the Supabets R50 sign up offer in the table below:

✅ Supabets Bonus Pros ❌ Supabets Bonus Cons No deposit required The Supabets R50 sign up bonus amount is not the most competitive in the market Easy to understand and attainable requirements

Supabets Promo Code - FAQs

Get more details about the Supabets R50 sign up offer for South African bettors below.

How much bonus can I get with the Supabets promo code in October 2023?

The operator offers the Supabets sign up bonus R50 on your registration. As this is not a match deposit bonus, all players will receive R50 in their new accounts.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement to activate the Supabets promo code?

If you are wondering how to get Supabets sign up bonus, you should know the deposit isn’t required. Instead, creating a betting account and verifying your identity is enough to claim the Supabets sign up bonus R50. So, you can pick one of the accepted Supabets payment options in South Africa after exploring this promotion.

Can existing customers also use the Supabets promo code, or is it for new customers only?

If you wish to learn more on how to claim Supabets bonus, only new customers can explore it. However, after opening an account on the platform, you must verify your identity to get the Supabets registration bonus. This bonus can be claimed only once per user.

Are there any wagering requirements associated with the Supabets bonus?

Yes. You need to wager the Supabets registration bonus amount 3x. Also, you can request a withdrawal only if you complete the Supabets sign up bonus R50 wagering requirements.

What games or sports can I use the Supabets bonus for?

As the operator states on the Supabets Promotions page, the Supabets R50 sign up offer is only for sports betting. However, you can place single bets on any available sports using the Supabets registration bonus funds, including football, basketball, tennis, and many more.