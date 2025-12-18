Ligue 1 relegation odds: Huge value for team on 6-game losing run

The situation is currently very difficult for Nice, and it’s likely that their situation could get even worse in 2026.

Ligue 1 relegation Odds Nantes 1.30 Metz 1.33 Auxerre 2.00 Le Havre 4.00 Nice 15.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Nice

To say things are going badly for Nice would be an understatement. Their 2-0 loss to Lens at the weekend marked their ninth consecutive defeat across all competitions. They’ve scored just four goals in that time. As a result, they’ve dropped to 13th place in Ligue 1 and are the most out-of-form team in the division.

Meanwhile, some players were hit and spat at during fan unrest. Consequently, Terem Moffi and Jérémie Boga have not played since. Although Les Aiglons finished fourth last season and are playing in the Europa League, they are now a divided club. Attendance numbers at the stadium are dropping, and the owners, Ineos, are under increasing pressure from the fans.

Currently, they are experiencing their longest-ever losing streak, and there’s been no sign of improvement. Other clubs are below them, but Nice will fall further if results do not improve soon. The January transfer window will be interesting, as player departures seem likely.

On paper, there are far worse teams than Nice, but they’ve already lost to a couple of them. It seems like relegation could become a real possibility.

Le Havre

Le Havre are used to struggling, but they have successfully avoided relegation for two consecutive seasons since their promotion. Currently, they’re winless in six, but have become quite difficult to beat. Le Club Doyen have only lost four of their last 12 fixtures and are 15th in the table.

Didier Digard is doing the best he can with the squad available to him. In many ways, the season is going well so far for the Normandy club. Some tough games await, with matches against Monaco, Lens, and Strasbourg scheduled in the new year. Their position in the table in February will be a good indicator of their future.

Even though they do not win often, the fact that they are so difficult to beat should be enough to keep Le Havre in the league.

Auxerre

The men from Auxerre are having a tough season. They finished 11th in 2024/25, but they have won only three matches in the current campaign. However, a 3-1 victory over fellow struggling team Metz helped them to escape the relegation zone.

Christophe Pélissier’s men need to significantly improve their results to guarantee safety. Currently, they’re in a relegation play-off spot, and three points behind Le Havre. Avoiding relegation is not an impossible task by any means, but it won’t be easy.

It’s likely that Auxerre will be involved in the relegation battle at the end of the season, but they do possess the players needed to climb a little higher in the table.

Metz

Metz are currently the only one of the three promoted sides that are drastically struggling. While neither Lorient nor Paris FC are free of the relegation battle, they’re in better shape than their former Ligue 2 rivals. Les Grenats have conceded 37 goals in 16 matches and sit at the bottom of the table after four consecutive defeats.

However, a recent run of three consecutive wins gave them some hope, and they managed to compete closely with PSG last weekend. Stéphane Le Mignan has seen positive signs from his team, so their season is not over yet, despite being in last place.

There’s a chance Metz could escape the bottom three by May, but it will be difficult.

Nantes

After 12 seasons in the French top-flight, Nantes are now the bookies’ favourites to get relegated. Since they’ve only won twice all season, this is understandable. They’re currently on a seven-game winless streak and have the second-worst goal difference in the division.

No team have won fewer matches, and Ahmed Kantari’s side appear to be in real trouble. Upcoming matches against Paris FC, Nice, Lorient, and Le Havre will be crucial in deciding their fate. With a weak attack and defence, La Maison Jaune show all the signs of a team facing relegation.

It is hard to see how Nantes will improve their results. After several seasons of struggling, their luck may finally have run out.

+