What are the Top AFCON betting sites in South Africa?

South Africa’s football fans have plenty of options when it comes to AFCON betting sites. These platforms provide competitive odds, diverse betting markets, and exciting ways to back your favourite teams and players. Here’s an overview of the main operators:

Betway

Betway is a global leader, offering a sleek, reliable platform perfect for major tournaments like AFCON 2025. Known for competitive odds and early market availability, it excels in comprehensive in-play betting.

Punters can access diverse markets, including Asian Handicaps, Goalscorers, and Tournament Outrights. Its user-friendly app and robust cash-out feature make it a compelling choice for both pre-match and live AFCON wagers.

Hollywoodbets

A true South African giant, Hollywoodbets offers an extensive local focus, making it a familiar and trustworthy choice for AFCON enthusiasts. They provide excellent coverage of African football, often featuring unique local promotions.

Look for their popular multi-bet (accumulator) options and comprehensive markets on specific match events, such as First Goalscorer and Correct Score. Their widespread retail presence complements the strong online experience.

Betfred

Betfred, the "Bonus King," brings its vast international experience to the AFCON, guaranteeing reliability and strong promotional value. They are excellent for bettors looking for unique specials, particularly their signature "Double Delight & Hat-Trick Heaven" offer often applied to football.

Their market depth includes solid options for Total Goals, Half-Time/Full-Time, and player performance bets, making them a consistent option for varied AFCON strategies.

Easybet

Easybet provides a straightforward, no-fuss betting experience, ideal for punters who value simplicity and efficiency. While offering a solid range of traditional pre-match markets, their focus often lies on easy access and quick payouts.

They are a good option for straightforward bets on AFCON match outcomes (1X2), Over/Under totals, and simple accumulator building. Their platform is optimized for mobile use, ensuring rapid betting on the go.

YesPlay

YesPlay is known for its diverse offering, successfully blending traditional sports betting with popular fixed-odds lottery-style games. For AFCON, they provide reliable markets on all fixtures, with a particular strength in Lucky Numbers that can appeal to a broader audience.

While offering the standard football markets, their combination of simple sports betting and other unique gaming options makes them an interesting alternative for bettors looking for varied entertainment alongside their AFCON action.

How to find the best AFCON betting sites?

Check the odds

Always compare AFCON odds between operators. Higher odds mean bigger potential returns.

Look for diverse markets

The best sites offer correct score, double chance, top goal scorers, and outright winner bets.

Consider promotions

Free bets and welcome bonuses increase your bankroll without extra risk.

Mobile compatibility

Choose a site that allows AFCON betting on smartphones or tablets.

Reputation and license

Bet only on licensed sites with a strong track record in football betting.

Payment options

Ensure the site supports local payment methods for quick deposits and withdrawals.

User experience

A clean, intuitive platform improves the betting experience on teams and matches.

How to bet on AFCON with the best betting sites?

Register on a licensed AFCON betting site .

. Deposit funds using a preferred payment method .

. Navigate to AFCON matches or markets .

or . Select your betting market (e.g., double chance , correct score ).

(e.g., , ). Enter your stake and confirm the bet .

. Track your bets live or wait for results.

What are the AFCON betting markets?

AFCON betting markets offer a range of ways to predict outcomes:

Outright winner : Bet on the tournament champion .

: Bet on the . Double chance : Cover two results in a match.

: Cover two results in a match. Correct score : Predict exact final scores.

: Predict exact final scores. Top goal scorers : Back players are likely to score the most AFCON goals .

: Back players are likely to score the most . Group standings: Bet on AFCON groups or teams progressing to the knockout stages.

Other markets include total goals, half-time/full-time results, and team-specific performances.

FAQs

Which betting site offers the highest betting odds for AFCON 2025/2026 in South Africa?

The top AFCON betting sites like Betway, Hollywoodbets, and Betfred usually offer the most competitive odds on matches, teams, and outright winners..

What payment methods can I use for AFCON betting in South Africa?

Most platforms accept bank transfers, cards, and e-wallets. Some also support mobile payments for convenience.

Are there any bonuses or promotions for AFCON betting in South Africa?

Yes, operators like Betway, Bet9ja, and Betking offer free bets, deposit bonuses, and daily rewards for tournament betting.

Can I bet on AFCON matches using a mobile device in South Africa?

Absolutely. All major AFCON betting sites are mobile-friendly, allowing bets from smartphones and tablets.

Can I live-stream AFCON matches on the betting sites in South Africa?

Some platforms provide live streaming of matches, letting you follow the action while placing in-play bets.