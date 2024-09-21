Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two unbeaten teams are set to clash in an interconference showdown in the heart of Minnesota. The Houston Texans hit the road to square off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

After steamrolling the New York Giants in their season opener, the Vikings faced a stiffer challenge in Week 2 but managed to edge past the San Francisco 49ers. However, as Week 3 approaches, another formidable test awaits in the form of C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

Both teams enter the contest with perfect 2-0 records, and while the Texans boast a more stacked roster on paper, the Vikings aren't without their own set of advantages. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has led the team to a flawless 19-0 record when they avoid losing the turnover battle. Under O'Connell, the Vikings have never dropped a game when they finish with the same or more takeaways than their opponents.

Of course, securing turnovers is no small feat. Stroud has been exceptionally careful with the football, throwing zero interceptions through two games, while the Texans have only coughed up one fumble so far this season. Although it's bound to be a tough encounter, the Vikings have shown time and again that they can hold their own against the league’s top teams.

Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 812 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

Minnesota's injury report ahead of Sunday’s game features some notable players to keep an eye on as the week progresses. Jordan Addison (ankle), tackle Brion O’Neill (elbow), and linebacker Dallas Turner (knee) were absent from Wednesday’s practice.

Both Addison and Turner remained out on Thursday, though O'Neill was able to fully participate. Meanwhile, center Garrett Bradbury (knee), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (quad), running back Aaron Jones (hip), and linebackers Ivan Pace Jr. (quad) and Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) were limited. By Thursday, only Jefferson and Pace Jr. continued with limited reps, while the rest returned to full participation.

Before J.J. McCarthy's knee injury during the preseason, many saw Sam Darnold as merely a stopgap quarterback for the Vikings. But after leading the team to two straight wins, including a triumph over San Francisco last Sunday, Darnold is now being considered an MVP contender rather than just a temporary starter.

Darnold has completed 36 of 50 passes for 476 yards, throwing four touchdowns against two interceptions, while also adding 35 rushing yards. He’s been brought down four times by sacks. On the ground, Aaron Jones spearheads the Vikings’ rushing attack with 126 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Knowles Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hockenson Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Addison Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand D. Risner Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Aho Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Cronk Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee J. Jefferson Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps D. Turner Linebacker Questionable Knee I. Pace Linebacker Questionable Quadriceps

Houston Texans team news

Houston's injury list was quite extensive as of Thursday. Center Juice Scruggs (groin), center Jarrett Patterson (calf), wide receiver Nico Collins (hip/foot), running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (shoulder), and defensive back Kris Boyd (hip) were all sidelined from Wednesday’s practice. Of those players, everyone except Mixon and Pierce participated in limited practice on Thursday.

CJ Stroud, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has kicked off the season on a high note, throwing for nearly 500 yards and three touchdowns while guiding the Texans to victories over the Colts (29-27) and Bears (19-13). However, he has been under pressure, taking seven sacks so far, and has added just 12 rushing yards.

On the ground, Mixon leads the backfield with 184 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries. Cam Akers (seven carries, 32 yards) and Pierce (three carries, 16 yards) follow on the depth chart, while Tank Dell (five carries, 35 yards) has also contributed. In the aerial attack, Nico Collins is the go-to target, tallying 14 receptions for 252 yards and a touchdown this season. Stefon Diggs (10 catches, 70 yards, two touchdowns), Mixon (six receptions, 44 yards), Dell (four catches, 37 yards), and Dalton Schultz (five catches, 37 yards) provide solid support in the passing game.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Stewart Safety Questionable Knee D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Hinish Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Okudah Cornerback Questionable Hip G. Fant Tackle Questionable Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed D. Pierce Running Back Questionable Hamstring J. Scruggs Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Patterson Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf N. Collins Wide Receiver Questionable Hip K. Boyd Cornerback Questionable Hip A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Questionable Shin F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder L. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Thigh

