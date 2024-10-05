Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Minnesota Vikings versus New York Jets NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Minnesota Vikings (4-0) are looking to continue their momentum as they face the New York Jets (2-2) this Sunday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This season, Minnesota has emerged as a pleasant surprise in the NFL, remaining the only unbeaten team in the NFC. The Vikings have solidified their reputation as a defensive juggernaut, complemented by a high-powered offense. Quarterback Sam Darnold has rejuvenated his career with impressive performances, supported by superstar Justin Jefferson on the outside and standout running back Aaron Jones in the backfield.

However, the question remains: can the Vikings sustain their success on foreign soil? Facing Aaron Rodgers, a player who has long been a thorn in their side during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, now playing for the Jets, could put a sudden end to Minnesota's winning streak.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location London, United Kingdom

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Anthony Becht (analyst)

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

The New York Jets decided that Sam Darnold wasn't up to par, especially after selecting a highly promising quarterback prospect from BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. Following that, Darnold's career took a nosedive. He spent two frustrating years in Carolina, trying to navigate a chaotic situation. With his reputation severely damaged, the 2017 No. 3 overall pick got a second chance to refine his skills. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers, where he hoped Kyle Shanahan could help revive his career.

After a year of learning behind Brock Purdy, Darnold received one last opportunity to be a starting quarterback, this time with the Minnesota Vikings. He has seized this chance with both hands. Now, Darnold is back in full force, and he's bringing Justin Jefferson along for the ride. Darnold is on fire, connecting on 68.9% of his throws and leading the NFL with 11 touchdown passes while only tossing three interceptions.

He has played a crucial role in the Minnesota Vikings' impressive offensive balance, as they are among the select few teams with a higher number of rushing attempts (112) compared to passing attempts (106). Don’t be shocked if Sam reserves his best performances of the early 2024 season for his former team.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Knowles Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hockenson Tight End Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand D. Risner Guard Injured Reserve Back G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Aho Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Cronk Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee I. Pace Linebacker Questionable Ankle B. Murphy Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Oliver Tight End Questionable Wrist B. Powell Wide Receiver Questionable Chest A. Evans Cornerback Questionable Illness

New York Jets team news

After securing two consecutive victories, the New York Jets may have let their guard down against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos last week. However, they should approach their upcoming opponent with greater respect and be more prepared.

The Jets began the 2024 season with a rough outing against the San Francisco 49ers, suffering a 32-19 defeat. Fortunately, New York rebounded with two wins, first beating the Tennessee Titans 24-17 and then dominating their rivals, the New England Patriots, 24-3.

Unfortunately, New York faced their second loss of the season at home against Denver this past Sunday, unable to find the end zone and ultimately falling 10-9. Aaron Rodgers passed for 225 yards, while Mike Williams led the receiving corps with four receptions for 67 yards.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle K. Yeboah Tight End Injured Reserve Groin J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Mosley Linebacker Questionable Toe J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Rodgers Quarterback Questionable Knee B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

