Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Vikings versus Colts 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As the game kicks off, the Vikings will have had ten days to prepare for a matchup that could significantly impact their season trajectory. After enduring a challenging stretch of two losses within five days, they now have a prime opportunity to rebound against an Indianapolis squad that, on paper, appears to be their easiest opponent since their season opener against the Giants.

However, they shouldn't underestimate the challenge; veteran quarterback Joe Flacco brings a wealth of experience to the field, and the Colts have participated in eight nail-biting one-score games in just as many weeks this year. The stakes are particularly high for the Vikings in this primetime showdown at home. A victory would elevate their record to 6-2, keeping them firmly in the NFC North race. Conversely, a third consecutive loss would drop them to 5-3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo (free trial and $30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 813 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

Last week, the Vikings fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, being outgained 386 to 276. They managed only 64 rushing yards and lost the time of possession battle significantly. Minnesota's defense struggled to contain quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Puka Nacua, who caught seven passes for 106 yards.

The Vikings are currently led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who boasts a completion rate of 67.2%, with 1,610 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions to his name. His primary targets in the passing game include Justin Jefferson, who has made 41 receptions for 646 yards and five touchdowns; Jordan Addison, with 14 catches for 231 yards and one score; and Jalen Nailor, who has also recorded 14 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns. In the ground game, running back Aaron Jones leads the charge with 104 carries for 501 yards and two touchdowns.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Cashman Linebacker Out Toe J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand D. Risner Guard Injured Reserve Back G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL A. Evans Cornerback Questionable Hip N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Out Ankle G. Joseph Kicker Out Abdomen

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Colts narrowly lost to the Texans last week, unable to capitalize on crucial opportunities. Quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from injury. However, his decision to exit the game before a field goal in the third quarter sparked controversy, resulting in him being benched for this week's matchup against Minnesota.

Taking over the starting quarterback role for the Colts on Sunday will be veteran Joe Flacco. The experienced signal-caller has successfully completed 65.7% of his passes, accumulating 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception. His primary receiving targets include Alec Pierce, who has 16 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns, and Michael Pittman, with 29 catches for 352 yards and two scores. The ground game is led by Jonathan Taylor, who has carried the ball 92 times for 454 yards and five touchdowns.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL K. Paye Defensive End Questionable Hamstring T. Lewis Defensive End Injured Reserve Calf W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body J. Carlies Linebacker Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee B. Raimann Tackle Out Concussion

