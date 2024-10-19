Everything you need to know on how to watch Colts versus Dolphins 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions (4-1, 2nd in NFC North) will head to Minneapolis, MN, to face off against the Vikings (5-0, 1st in NFC North) in a pivotal divisional clash at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Last week, Detroit secured their fourth victory of the 2024 season with a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off a bye week, looking to build on their previous 23-17 triumph against the New York Jets in London two weeks ago.

The Lions are eager to challenge the Vikings in a way that no other team has recently. Detroit has a history of giving Minnesota a tough time, and after the Vikings' lackluster performance against the Jets, the Lions may see an opportunity to capitalize.

The Vikings' defense has been performing exceptionally well so far this season. However, the Lions’ offense presents a unique challenge with their dynamic schemes and playmakers. Ben Johnson has finally unlocked the potential of Jameson Williams, whose play has long been a topic of banter among Vikings fans. Will the narrative change come Sunday?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions NFL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 810 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

Sam Darnold is in the midst of the best season of his career. The 27-year-old quarterback has cooled off slightly, throwing for 181 or fewer yards in two of his last three outings. So far, Darnold has accumulated 1,111 passing yards and has an 11:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In their win over the Jets, Aaron Jones picked up an injury and could potentially miss the upcoming game. To bolster their depth at running back, the Vikings have brought back Cam Akers. The 29-year-old Jones had been enjoying a standout season, racking up 350 rushing yards before the setback.

Star wideout Justin Jefferson has surpassed 80 receiving yards in all but one contest this season and has a total of 450 receiving yards. The Vikings' offense has topped 30 points in three of their five games and is currently averaging 323 total yards per game.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Hockenson Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Groin Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Cashman Linebacker Out Toe J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand D. Risner Guard Injured Reserve Back G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Jones Running Back Questionable Hamstring A. Evans Cornerback Out Hip P. Jones Linebacker Questionable Shoulder H. Phillips Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder

Detroit Lions team news

Jared Goff has found his rhythm after a slow start to the season. The veteran quarterback threw for 292 yards in the win over the Seahawks and followed it up with 315 passing yards last week. So far, Goff has amassed 1,330 yards through the air with an 8:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio this year.

Detroit's ground game is a major threat, powered by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs has rushed for over 80 yards in two games and has a total of 348 rushing yards this season. Montgomery, on the other hand, has surpassed 80 yards in three of five outings, accumulating 351 yards overall. Although Amon-Ra St. Brown hasn’t quite matched last year’s productivity, the 24-year-old receiver has still recorded 289 yards. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams has made a strong contribution with 16 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns. As a unit, the Lions' offense is among the top in the league, averaging an impressive 416 yards per game.

Defensively, Detroit has shown signs of progress compared to last season. While they struggled against a high-powered Seahawks offense, allowing 516 yards, they bounced back by limiting Dallas to just 251 yards. However, the defense suffered a huge setback when star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson broke his leg, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral K. Zeitler Guard Questionable Groin M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Leg C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Ankle M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps W. Harris Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee S. Daly Long Snapper Questionable Knee K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Davis Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg

