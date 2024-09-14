Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) gear up to face the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) in a highly anticipated NFC showdown this Sunday.

The 49ers, fresh off a strong 12-5 campaign last year, kicked off the season with a home victory over the Jets. Meanwhile, the Vikings, who finished 9-8 last season, made a statement with a commanding road win against the Giants in their opener. These two teams clashed last season, with Minnesota edging out a 22-17 home victory over San Francisco.

One of the biggest surprises in Week 1 was Sam Darnold's standout performance. He looked every bit the franchise quarterback, steering the Vikings to a convincing triumph over New York. With questions surrounding Minnesota’s offensive firepower heading into the season, their Week 1 display could signal a sneaky playoff contender if they maintain that level of play.

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 827 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

The expectations for the Vikings this year are modest, especially after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season. They've lost several key players and are already struggling with injuries.

Originally, J.J. McCarthy was slated to be the starting quarterback, but an unfortunate training camp injury has sidelined him for the entire season. This has thrust Sam Darnold into the spotlight. At 27, Darnold has yet to solidify his place in the NFL, having spent the last two seasons as a backup. However, he impressed in Week 1, completing 80% of his passes for 208 yards, a promising start for the often-overlooked QB.

Aaron Jones has taken over as the primary running back. The 29-year-old, a familiar face from Green Bay, ran for 656 yards in just 11 games last season. He wasted no time making an impact last week, racking up 94 rushing yards. With T.J. Hockenson sidelined,

Minnesota is placing much of the offensive burden on Justin Jefferson, the 25-year-old star wide receiver, who posted 59 yards in the season opener. The availability of Jordan Addison is still in question as he missed practice on Thursday. On defense, the Vikings remain sturdy, especially in their secondary. They'll miss Danielle Hunter, one of the league's top defensive ends, but they showed their mettle in Week 1, limiting the Giants to just 240 total yards. Despite their challenges, Minnesota's defense remains the backbone of the team.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Knowles Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hockenson Tight end Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Addison Wide receiver Questionable Ankle J. Flax Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight end Questionable Undisclosed D. Risner Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Aho Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Cronk Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive lineman Questionable Knee

San Francisco 49ers team news

The San Francisco 49ers showcased their dominance in the season opener against a formidable Jets defense, cruising to a 32-19 victory on Monday night. For this star-studded squad, anything short of a Super Bowl appearance would be seen as falling short, given their roster strength across the board.

Brock Purdy is expected to be among the league's elite in passing stats after a stellar 2023 campaign. Last season, Purdy racked up 4,280 passing yards and boasted an impressive 31:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He was sharp again in Week 1, completing 65% of his throws for 231 yards.

San Francisco's ground attack is fueled by the electric Christian McCaffrey, who led the NFL last season with 1,459 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. While a calf injury sidelined him last week and leaves him questionable for this matchup, Jordan Mason filled in admirably, rushing for 147 yards. If McCaffrey can’t suit up, expect Mason to take on a significant role again.

The 49ers' receiving corps is one of the league’s best, with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk posing serious problems for opposing defenses. While Aiyuk notched 1,342 receiving yards last year, he had a quieter start to 2024, managing just 28 yards in the opener. Defensively, San Francisco remains a powerhouse.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive lineman Physically unable to perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Questionable Knee - ACL K. Davis Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee P. Elflein Offensive lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running back Questionable Achilles A. Bryant Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Owens Wide receiver Questionable Hand M. Turner Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Banks Offensive lineman Questionable Calf D. Winters Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Jennings Wide receiver Questionable Ankle W. Snead Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive lineman Questionable Knee T. Martin Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Luciano Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive end Injured Reserve Ribs

