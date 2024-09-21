Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee Titans versus Green Bay PackersNFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After clinching their 12th consecutive home opener victory last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) hit the road again to face the winless Tennessee Titans (0-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Packers are trying to weather the storm while Jordan Love heals from his injury, and they managed to do just that in Week 2, grinding out a win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Next up, they face the Titans, marking their second consecutive matchup against an AFC South foe. Despite their 0-2 start, the Titans’ defense has been solid in the early going.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 811 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

Tennessee's backup running back Tyjae Spears is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest due to an ankle injury. He is the only player from the Titans' top two units dealing with an issue.

Second-year quarterback Will Levis, out of the University of Kentucky, went 19-for-28 for 192 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Jets. So far this season, Levis has totaled 319 passing yards with two touchdowns and three picks.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Gray Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Murphy Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Spears Running Back Questionable Ankle T. Martin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL J. Johnson Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Questionable Shin K. Wallace Safety Questionable Shoulder L. Gifford Linebacker Questionable Back

Green Bay Packers team news

The Packers are dealing with several injury concerns heading into Sunday's game. Top wide receiver Jayden Reed is questionable with a calf issue, while quarterback Jordan Love remains doubtful with a knee injury sustained late in Green Bay’s season opener.

Running back Josh Jacobs is also questionable due to a back problem, adding to the team's list of key players facing fitness questions. Former Titan Mark Wills stepped in for Love after his injury late in Week 1, and he impressed by completing 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards, including a touchdown and no interceptions in last week’s matchup against the Colts.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Kraft Tight End Questionable Shoulder C. Valentine Cornerback Questionable Ankle M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf L. Davis Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Pratt Quarterback Commissioners Exempt List Neck E. Stokes Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL A. McGough Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Love Quarterback Questionable Knee - MCL J. Reed Wide Receiver Questionable Calf J. Jacobs Running Back Questionable Back K. Clark Defensive Lineman Questionable Toe R. Walker Tackle Questionable Shoulder Z. Tom Offensive Lineman Questionable Quadriceps J. Myers Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle E. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Illness G. DuBose Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder

