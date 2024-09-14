Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This weekend, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (0-1) head to Nashville to face Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans (0-1).

Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 1. The Jets were outclassed 32-19 by the 49ers in San Francisco, while the Titans squandered a 17-3 lead in Chicago, falling 24-17 to the Bears.

Despite a solid defensive effort, the Titans conceded 24 points without allowing a touchdown from the Bears’ offense. The Bears managed to score through a blocked punt and a few field goals from Cairo Santos. Even though the Titans outgained Chicago by over 100 yards, they couldn’t secure a win against rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

On the other side, the Jets faced a dominant 49ers team without Christian McCaffrey, who was scratched from the Monday Night game. San Francisco dominated with a 32-19 victory, thanks to Jordan Mason's 147 rushing yards and five field goals from Jake Moody, dampening Rodgers' much-anticipated return.

It’s still early in the season, and while it’s not yet time for fans to hit the panic button, history shows that fewer than 10 per cent of teams that start 0-2 over the past decade make the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

No significant injuries are expected to impact Tennessee's lineup for Sunday's game.

The Titans carried a 17-3 advantage into halftime but couldn’t hang on, ultimately falling 24-17 to the Bears in Chicago during the season opener. Quarterback Will Levis connected on 19 of 32 passes for 127 yards, finding wide receiver Chig Okonkwo for a touchdown. However, Levis also had a rough outing, losing a fumble and tossing two crucial interceptions, one of which was returned for a Chicago touchdown.

New running back Tony Pollard shone in his Titans debut, racking up 82 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding three receptions for 12 yards. Despite giving up 24 points, the Titans' defense held firm, limiting the Bears to just 148 total yards and keeping them out of the end zone on offense.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide receiver Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong safety Questionable Hip T. McLendon Defensive end Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed O. Reese Linebacker Questionable Concussion E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Gray Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Radunz Offensive lineman Questionable Ribs C. Murphy Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Hopkins Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed

New York Jets team news

Cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Michael Carter III are both dealing with injuries and are questionable for the next game.

The highly anticipated comeback of quarterback Aaron Rodgers was derailed by the 49ers, who handed the Jets a 32-19 defeat in San Francisco on Monday night. Despite the absence of the 49ers' star player, Christian McCaffrey, due to injury, San Francisco took a commanding 16-7 lead into halftime and never looked back.

Rodgers completed 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but appeared somewhat rigid and immobile at times. The Jets' defense struggled against the 49ers' ground game, conceding two rushing touchdowns and 180 yards on 38 carries. San Francisco amassed 401 total yards, outpacing the Jets’ 266. Former Green Bay teammate Allen Lazard made an impact, catching six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring W. Schweitzer Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle M. Carter Cornerback Questionable Ankle K. Yeboah Tight end Injured Reserve Groin J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle M. Williams Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring C. McGovern Offensive lineman Questionable Kneecap

More NFL news and coverage