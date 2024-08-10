How to watch and listen today's Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Titans versus 49ers NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The San Francisco 49ers visit the Tennessee Titans as both teams open the 2024 NFL preseason.

The 2023 San Francisco 49ers squad clinched the NFC West with an impressive 12-5 record and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, narrowly falling short against the Chiefs by a mere three points. Undeterred by the heartbreaking loss, the well-rounded Niners are determined to take that final leap this year and capture their first NFL Championship in nearly three decades.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans found themselves mired in the AFC South cellar, saddled with a disappointing 6-11 record. This dismal performance prompted significant changes on their sidelines as they look to turn the page and start anew in the upcoming season. They drafted OT JC Latham with the seventh overall draft pick and lost RB Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Tennessee Titans will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Titans vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Cincy or Tampa Bay, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WTTA (CW/38 - Tampa)

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (color analyst)

WXIX (FOX/19 - Cincinnati)

Broadcasters: Mike Watts (play-by-play), Anthony Munoz (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Titans vs 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 830 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 827 (NE), 384 (CAR)

Titans vs 49ers team news

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans have stated that most starters will participate in a few drives in this game as they hope to get off to a good start and use any momentum they gain in the preseason to make some noise during the regular season. Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis will get most of the time as quarterbacks. We may see Will Levis, albeit for a series or two.

Tyjae Spears is expected to share time with Pollard during the regular season and will likely receive some reps on Saturday. Furthermore, Hassan Haskin and Julius Chestnut will have opportunities to run the ball. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, Mason Kinsey, Sam Schnee, and Tre'Shaun Harrison will all get opportunities as wide receivers. Likewise, Josh Whyle, a backup tight end, will get some reps.

Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill will have the opportunity to face his former team for the first time, as he looks to cement his place in the starting lineup. Additionally, Geron Christian and Andrew Rupcich will also be vying for reps along the offensive front.

On the defensive side of the ball, several players are poised to make their mark. Keondre Coburn, TK McLendon Jr., Quinton Bohanna, and Marlin Davidson will all be given chances to prove their worth and climb the depth chart. These young talents will be eager to showcase their skills and make a strong impression on the coaching staff.

San Francisco 49ers team news

Don't expect to see any of the major stars in this game for the 49ers. Significantly, Kyle Shanahan has always played it conservatively in the preseason, typically employing a vanilla playbook. Shanahan utilizes the preseason as a scouting tool to see which players will make the squad and which plays may be effective in the future.

Brock Purdy may not play in the preseason opener. Instead, we likely will see a backup QB as Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen compete to see who can be the guy that backs Purdy up on the weekends. Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell likely get the reps for the running backs. Additionally, fourth-round draft pick Isaac Guerenado, who has been turning heads during training camp, could make his professional debut.

