Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) and Houston Texans (2-1) are eager to bounce back after suffering humiliating defeats, setting the stage for a crucial AFC South clash in Week 4.

For Jacksonville, the 2024 season has been nothing short of a disaster, with their third consecutive loss coming at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a lopsided affair. There were expectations that this year could see the Jaguars making a push for the playoffs, but those hopes could vanish if they don’t turn things around quickly.

On the other side, the Houston Texans were handed their first setback of the season by the red-hot Minnesota Vikings, scoring just seven points in a 27-point road defeat. Despite the loss, Houston still holds an early lead in the division, and another victory this week could solidify their position.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Texans will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color analyst), Jason McCourty (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 814 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Houston Texans team news

RB Joe Mixon (ankle) and OL Juice Scruggs (groin) are both uncertain for the upcoming game.

Last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Texans found themselves in an early hole, trailing 14-0 by the end of the first quarter. Things didn’t improve, and they ultimately suffered a 34-7 thrashing. CJ Stroud managed 215 yards through the air, with one touchdown but two costly interceptions. Stefon Diggs was the standout among receivers, hauling in 10 catches for 94 yards.

In 2023, Stroud earned Rookie of the Year award, completing 63.9% of his 499 passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions. This season, while he hasn't hit the 300-yard mark in a single game yet, he's still amassed 709 passing yards, placing him 8th in the league. He boasts a 67.7% completion rate so far, with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

WR Nico Collins has emerged as a top-tier threat in the NFL, currently leading the league with 338 receiving yards after three weeks. His consistent performances make him a major headache for opposing defenses week in and week out.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Hinish Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Okudah Cornerback Questionable Hip G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed D. Pierce Running Back Questionable Hamstring S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Collins Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder L. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Hip T. Dell Wide Receiver Questionable Chest J. Ward Safety Questionable Groin

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jacksonville Jaguars have stumbled out of the gates this season, suffering a couple of tight losses in their first two games. They dropped the opener 20-17 to the Miami Dolphins, followed by another nail-biter, an 18-13 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

In their Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the Jaguars found themselves in a deep 34-3 hole by halftime, and things only got worse, ending in a crushing 47-10 loss. Trevor Lawrence threw for 170 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. Lawrence has yet to surpass 220 passing yards in any game this season, posting just two touchdowns to two interceptions.Christian Kirk led the receiving corps with six catches for 73 yards last time out.

On the injury front for Jacksonville, TE Evan Engram is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while RB Tank Bigsby (shoulder) and S Darnell Savage (quad) are questionable for the upcoming game.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee T. Campbell Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Engram Tight End Questionable Hamstring D. Savage Safety Questionable Quadriceps T. Bigsby Running Back Questionable Shoulder C. Robinson Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee J. Jones Cornerback Questionable Shoulder F. Oluokun Linebacker Doubtful Foot G. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder A. Harrison Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee M. Brown Cornerback Questionable Chest D. Lloyd Linebacker Questionable Knee

