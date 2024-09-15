Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of the NFL's brightest young quarterbacks are set to face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, as C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans welcome Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Few teams made bigger strides in the 2024 offseason than the Bears and Texans. Both franchises opened their wallets in free agency, snagging marquee names, while also impressing in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, with overhauled rosters and sky-high potential, these two clubs are viewed as rising contenders. Both are coming off Week 1 victories and are eager to turn their early success into a winning streak as they prepare for this early-season showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears NFL game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Texans will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC (national)

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo (free trial and $30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 805 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears team news & key players

Houston Texans team news

After an impressive rookie season with C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans picked up right where they left off, showcasing their prowess in Week 1. They travelled to face the Colts, a divisional rival and secured a convincing win with a stellar offensive display. Though there's room for growth on the defensive side, Houston appears to be a well-rounded team poised to make waves in the AFC.

The Texans are mostly healthy, but a few key offensive players may be somewhat limited. Nico Collins is dealing with an illness but is expected to play, while Dalton Schultz is battling an ankle issue. Fortunately, offseason upgrades have bolstered their depth, which should help mitigate these concerns.

The offense sparkled in their opener, with the new additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon making an immediate impact. Diggs scored twice, demonstrating his instant influence, while Mixon seemed well-suited to handle the three-down workload that Damien Pierce struggled with at times last season. With a confident C.J. Stroud at the helm, the sky's the limit for this dynamic group.

On the defensive side, they had difficulty containing Anthony Richardson last week. Against another dual-threat quarterback like Caleb Williams, they'll need to tighten up their strategy to keep him contained in the pocket.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Stewart Safety Questionable Knee D. Keene Tight end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Hinish Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot C. Erving Tackle Out Undisclosed M. Harris Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Okudah Cornerback Questionable Hip G. Fant Tackle Questionable Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed

Chicago Bears team news

The Chicago Bears' roster overhaul began with Caleb Williams, whom they selected as the number one overall pick. The USC standout was hailed as one of the top quarterback prospects in recent memory, leading many to believe he would make an immediate impact.

However, Week 1 didn't quite live up to expectations. Despite having a top-tier receiving group featuring DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, and Cole Kmet, the Bears' aerial attack managed only 93 yards. Williams struggled with his passing, largely due to the relentless pressure from the Tennessee Titans' defensive front.

It's not unusual for rookies to face challenges early in their careers, even those as highly touted as Williams. Fortunately, the Bears' defense stepped up significantly, leading to a come-from-behind victory by forcing three turnovers.

This defensive performance highlights that Chicago has a well-rounded team, which is crucial if they aim to make a significant impact this season. While Williams and the offense are expected to improve, the rookie quarterback made history by becoming the first number-one pick at his position to win a Week 1 debut since David Carr in 2002.

Rookie quarterbacks often face difficulties early on. For instance, NFL great John Elway was benched after completing just one of eight passes in his debut. Similarly, C.J. Stroud, who had an exceptional rookie season last year, also encountered challenges in his first game.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury P. Scales Long snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint F. Swain Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Ankle N. Webster Wide receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Pettis Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Pickens Defensive lineman Questionable Groin L. Patrick Offensive lineman Questionable Toe R. Odunze Wide receiver Questionable Knee - MCL

More NFL news and coverage