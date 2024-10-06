Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers versus Dallas Cowboys NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) travel to face Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) in the latest chapter of their historic interconference rivalry during Week 5's edition of Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers, who have turned quite a few heads this season and are sitting in prime position in the AFC North, are coming off their first loss of the 2024 campaign. In Week 4, Mike Tomlin's defense was given a reality check by the Colts, and now they'll aim to bounce back in primetime against the Cowboys, who come into this one off a divisional victory over the Giants last week, which they'll be hoping has confidence back on track.

Neither team will be at full strength for this showdown. Dallas will be without key edge rushers Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, while Pittsburgh is dealing with a number of injury setbacks as well.

Both the Steelers and Cowboys are among the most iconic franchises in sports history, making this a must-watch clash. While this rivalry might not mirror the battles of the 90s or early 2000s, a regular-season face-off between the Steelers and Cowboys always offers plenty of intrigue. Here's how you can catch the action for Week 5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Steelers will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 8:20 pm ET / 5:20 pm PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET / 5:20 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC (national)

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo (free trial and $30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After the free-trial, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 808 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 27-24 to the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. In his debut season with Pittsburgh after an offseason trade from Chicago, Justin Fields had his best game of the year, throwing for 312 yards and accounting for three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing). Wideout George Pickens recorded a season-high 113 receiving yards on seven catches, while tight end Pat Freiermuth added 57 receiving yards and a touchdown from five receptions.

Injuries remain a concern for this team, much like the rest of the league. At running back, they’re still without Jaylen Warren, putting added pressure on Najee Harris, who’s dealt with his own injury issues in past seasons. On defense, they’re carefully monitoring T.J. Watt, who, despite being an elite player, has had his share of injuries as well. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson continues to miss time at quarterback, though that seems to be becoming less of a problem.

The rise of Fields at quarterback has been crucial to Pittsburgh’s success this year. His ability to protect the ball while remaining an aerial threat makes the Steelers a tough opponent. Pickens is flourishing into an elite receiver, developing his game significantly. As long as the defense, one of the league's finest, continues to perform, Pittsburgh has the tools to compete in every game.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee R. Wilson Quarterback Questionable Calf D. Cook Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee J. Moon Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Pruitt Tight End Out Knee T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Ogunjobi Defensive Tackle Questionable Groin T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Highsmith Linebacker Out Groin J. Warren Running Back Out Knee J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles C. Patterson Running Back Out Ankle A. Watts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed

Dallas Cowboys team news

Last Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys secured a 20-15 victory over the New York Giants. Dak Prescott threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb led the charge with 98 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches, pushing the Cowboys’ winning streak against the Giants to seven straight games.

As Dallas prepares to hit the road for this matchup, their injury situation isn’t ideal. Key players like Brandin Cooks and Micah Parsons are already ruled out, and Trevon Diggs remains questionable. On top of that, several other depth players are also uncertain, meaning the team needs to regain fitness quickly.

Despite missing Parsons, the defense continues to be a bright spot. They boast one of the most formidable pass rushes in the league, which should prove advantageous against a Pittsburgh team that has struggled to generate offensive momentum. Offensively, the Cowboys have slowed down a bit, but with Lamb on the outside and Prescott's experience under center, this group still has the potential to explode at any moment.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg S. Toney Defensive End Questionable Groin B. Cooks Wide Receiver Out Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Questionable Ankle C. Carson Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Parsons Linebacker Out Ankle M. Liufau Linebacker Questionable Quadriceps

