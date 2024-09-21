Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Acrisure Stadium will play host to Saturday afternoon's Week 3 NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) and Los Angeles Chargers (2-0).

The Jim Harbaugh era is off to a promising start for the Chargers, who have turned the tables from last season’s 0-2 start to a strong beginning in 2024. The Chargers' rushing attack is looking formidable, with J.K. Dobbins shining as a standout performer, and even former first-round pick Quentin Johnston showing improvement. It's quite a turnaround for this squad.

However, their celebration might need to be tempered as they head into Week 3. The Pittsburgh Steelers, while not known for their offensive prowess, have showcased the tenacious defense expected from this franchise: tough, relentless, and often demoralizing for opponents.

Though the Steelers haven’t been particularly flashy, their 2-0 record, with victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, puts them in contention for the AFC North title.

This matchup between two teams that have exceeded expectations promises to be a thrilling contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Steelers will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Acrisure Stadiom in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 817 (NE)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Justin Fields, the former Chicago Bears quarterback, has been serviceable in his role over the first two games. He boasts a completion rate of 69.8%, but he has only amassed 273 yards and one touchdown.

J.K. Dobbins currently leads the league with 266 rushing yards. In his three previous encounters with the Steelers as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, he rushed for a total of 326 yards, averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per carry. However, facing Pittsburgh's defense, which allows only 3.7 yards per rush, could prove to be a greater challenge.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee R. Wilson Quarterback Questionable Calf D. Cook Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee I. Seumalo Guard Questionable Pectoral C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee J. Moon Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Pruitt Tight End Questionable Knee S. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Abdomen T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Sokol Tight End Questionable Neck

Los Angeles Chargers team news

Justin Herbert completed 14 of 20 passes for 130 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Quentin Johnston made five receptions for 51 yards, also finding the end zone twice. Herbert is managing an ankle injury sustained last Sunday but is expected to play against the Steelers in Week 3.

On the receiving end, George Pickens has emerged as a key playmaker in his third year, even as the depth chart behind him struggles to contribute. His statistics from last week—two catches for 29 yards—don’t tell the whole story. He had a 51-yard reception nullified by a holding penalty, a 6-yard touchdown pass called back due to offensive pass interference, and he drew a 37-yard defensive pass interference flag against star cornerback Patrick Surtain II of the Broncos.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed N. Niemann Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring A. Gilman Safety Questionable Knee J. Bosa Linebacker Questionable Hip J. Palmer Wide Receiver Questionable Calf J. Taylor Defensive Back Questionable Leg J. Colson Linebacker Questionable Hamstring M. Davis Cornerback Commissioners Exempt List Neck K. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Heel J. Herbert Quarterback Questionable Ankle H. Hurst Tight End Questionable Ankle B. Dupree Linebacker Questionable Illness

