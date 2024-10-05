Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Seattle Seahawks versus New York Giants NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In Week 5 of the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks are set to face the New York Giants on Saturday evening. Both teams are looking to bounce back from disappointing primetime showings, with the Giants seeking their second win of the season against the Seahawks. Their circumstances differ significantly in a few key aspects, though.

For starters, the Seahawks are at the top of the NFC West with a solid 3-1 record, while the Giants sit at the bottom of the NFC East with a 1-3 mark. However, the Seahawks are navigating a short week after their recent Monday Night Football appearance, while the Giants will come into this game well-rested, having last played on Thursday, September 26.

The Giants are struggling to overcome their rivals, suffering a seventh consecutive defeat against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite their record, the offense is showing signs of improvement and could be the catalyst to steer the season in a positive direction. On the other hand, the Seahawks saw their unbeaten streak come to an end after the Detroit Lions showcased their offensive prowess during "Monday Night Football." Nevertheless, the Seahawks’ offense displayed its potential for explosive plays, and they’ll be aiming to harness that momentum to return to winning ways.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants NFL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Seahawks will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS (KIRO 7 in Seattle)

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 823 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with some injury issues ahead of Sunday’s game, as DT Byron Murphy did not participate in the walkthrough and is listed as questionable. S Julian Love (thigh) was limited in practice and is also questionable, while DE Leonard Williams (ribs) was similarly limited this week and carries a questionable designation.

On the offensive side, the Seahawks have been productive, averaging 25.5 points per game with 280.8 passing yards and 106.3 rushing yards. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 21.3 points per game. The team has converted 39.6% of their third-down attempts and has a record of 2-4 on fourth down through the first four games of the season.

Geno Smith has been efficient, completing 72.3% of his passes for 1,182 yards, along with four touchdowns and four interceptions. DK Metcalf has been a standout receiver, catching 24 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Gotel Nose Tackle Questionable Neck J. Reed Free Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL N. Fant Tight End Questionable Toe J. Baker Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Lucas Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Young Nose Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Lockett Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed P. Brown Tight End Questionable Foot C. Stoll Long Snapper Questionable Knee - ACL U. Nwosu Linebacker Questionable Knee - MCL J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee K. Walker Running Back Questionable Oblique T. Dodson Linebacker Questionable Ankle B. Mafe Linebacker Questionable Knee L. Williams Defensive End Questionable Ribs D. Metcalf Wide Receiver Questionable Hand G. Holani Running Back Out Ankle

New York Giants team news

The New York Giants are facing some injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s game, as RB1 Devin Singletary (groin) and WR1 Malik Nabers (concussion) both missed practice on Thursday and are questionable for the matchup. Additionally, WR2 Wan'Dale Robinson (heel) was limited in practice and is also listed as questionable.

So far this season, the Giants' offense has struggled, averaging just 15 points per game, with 211.5 passing yards and 85.3 rushing yards. On the defensive side, they have allowed an average of 21 points per game. The Giants have converted 35.7% of their third-down attempts and have gone 6-10 on fourth down.

Daniel Jones has completed 63.2% of his passes, accumulating 881 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, Malik Nabers has been a key target, hauling in 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion Y. Cajuste Tackle Questionable Leg G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin M. Adams Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles D. Houston Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Anderson Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Cota Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed G. Gano Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist B. Burns Linebacker Questionable Groin D. Phillips Cornerback Questionable Calf A. Jackson Cornerback Questionable Calf L. Cager Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Riley Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed M. Nabers Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion D. Singletary Running Back Questionable Groin W. Robinson Wide Receiver Questionable Heel S. Lemieux Guard Questionable Ankle

More NFL news and coverage