Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Miami Dolphins (1-1) are set to face off against the Seattle Seahawks (2-0) in a Week 3 showdown on Sunday afternoon.

At first glance, this Dolphins-Seahawks matchup seems pretty straightforward. One side is reeling from a tough defeat, missing its starting quarterback who's sidelined for a few weeks in concussion protocol, with several other key players nursing injuries. Meanwhile, the other side is riding high with a surprising 2-0 start and their quarterback firing on all cylinders.

But let’s not forget, this is the NFL—where anything can happen on any given Sunday. Need proof? Just look at how the Raiders shocked the Ravens and the Falcons toppled the Eagles last week.

Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Seahawks will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 819 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

Geno Smith remains a dependable force at quarterback for Seattle. The 33-year-old finished last season with a 20:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and after posting 171 passing yards in the season opener, he looked sharp last week, racking up 327 yards. Smith has accumulated 498 passing yards with a 2:1 TD-to-INT ratio so far.

Seattle has leaned slightly towards the aerial attack over the ground game early on, but they boast a potent runner in Kenneth Walker III. The 23-year-old churned out 103 rushing yards in Week 1 but sat out last week due to an oblique injury and is listed as questionable after missing practice this week.

Should Walker be unable to suit up, the Seahawks will rely on Zach Charbonnet, who has contributed 50 rushing yards thus far. DK Metcalf is off to a strong start with 158 receiving yards but is currently nursing a hand injury and is also questionable for Sunday. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett has made eight receptions for 92 yards over the first two games.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Gotel Nose Tackle Questionable Ankle J. Reed Free Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL N. Fant Tight End Questionable Toe J. Baker Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Lucas Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee C. Young Nose Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Lockett Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed P. Brown Tight End Questionable Foot U. Nwosu Linebacker Questionable Knee - MCL J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Westover Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Questionable Knee K. Walker Running Back Questionable Oblique B. Mafe Linebacker Questionable Knee D. Hall Linebacker Questionable Hip B. Russell Tight End Questionable Shoulder K. Wallace Safety Questionable Shoulder L. Williams Defensive End Questionable Knee D. Witherspoon Cornerback Questionable Hamstring

Miami Dolphins team news

Miami had a night to forget in their last outing, suffering a heavy 31-10 defeat at home against the Bills—a game that left the Dolphins licking their wounds.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion during the loss last Thursday and has since been placed on IR. This opens the door for Skylar Thompson to take the reins under center. Drafted late in 2022, the 27-year-old has accumulated 614 passing yards with a lackluster 1:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his eight career appearances. Thompson did manage 80 passing yards in relief last week.

Raheem Mostert missed last week's game but was back on the practice field on Wednesday, though his status remains questionable. If he's unable to go, the silver lining is that the Dolphins can turn to 22-year-old running back De'Von Arcane, who's shown he can deliver big numbers and has already picked up 120 yards in the first two games.

Tyreek Hill continues to be a dynamic playmaker, hauling in 154 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle has been equally impressive, racking up 150 yards. With Tagovailoa sidelined, Miami’s offense faces a daunting task and will need every contributor to rise to the occasion.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL O. Beckham Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring R. Cracraft Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Upper Body S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot M. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee R. Mostert Running Back Questionable Chest T. Tagovailoa Quarterback Injured Reserve Concussion E. Ezukanma Wide Receiver Questionable Foot C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Abdomen T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Shoulder G. DuBose Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder

