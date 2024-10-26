Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Seahawks versus Bills 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Buffalo Bills (5-2) are set to make the long journey to Seattle on Sunday to take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at Lumen Field in a battle between two teams vying for the division crown from their respective divisions.

Buffalo bounced back impressively from a sluggish start last week, cruising to a 34-10 victory against the visiting Tennessee Titans. On the other hand, the Seahawks, led by first-year head coach Mike MacDonald, broke free from a challenging stretch with a convincing 34-14 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons last week.

After starting the season with two wins, Seattle had stumbled with three consecutive losses and appeared to be on the brink against an Atlanta squad that had just secured two straight victories. However, the Seahawks' defense put on a dominant performance, stifling an Atlanta offense that had been averaging 37 points per game in its previous outings, enabling Seattle to leave Atlanta with a crucial win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills NFL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Seahawks will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue CenturyLink Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 234 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 389 (CAR), 803 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

In their last outing, the Seattle Seahawks offense was guided by quarterback Geno Smith, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 208 yards and threw two touchdown passes—one to running back Kenneth Walker and another to DK Metcalf. Unfortunately, Metcalf suffered an injury later in the game, leaving his availability for this week in doubt. Overall, the Seahawks amassed 339 total yards of offense and did not commit a single turnover.

However, the standout aspect of this game was the Seahawks' defense. They forced three turnovers, including a pivotal 36-yard scoop-and-score by Derick Hall in the fourth quarter. The defense was particularly effective, shutting out the Atlanta Falcons in both the first and fourth quarters. On the defensive front, Tyrel Dodson and Julian Love are tied for the team lead with 55 total tackles each this season.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Morris Defensive End Questionable Ankle J. Reed Free Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL J. Baker Linebacker Questionable Personal A. Lucas Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee C. Young Nose Tackle Doubtful Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed A. Burns Cornerback Injured Reserve Toe U. Nwosu Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Jenkins Strong Safety Injured Reserve Hand G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Metcalf Wide Receiver Doubtful Knee - MCL G. Holani Running Back Out Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder T. Brown Cornerback Questionable Ankle N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle S. Forsythe Tackle Injured Reserve Hand N. Pritchett Cornerback Questionable Ankle

Buffalo Bills team news

Josh Allen enjoyed a productive outing, completing 21 of 33 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing attack was somewhat stifled, with Ray Davis leading the ground game with just 41 yards, although both he and James Cook managed to secure a rushing touchdown in the win. Keon Coleman had a standout performance, racking up 125 receiving yards, while Khalil Shakir topped the team with seven receptions. Ty Johnson and newly acquired Amari Cooper each caught a touchdown pass.

As Lamar Jackson and the Ravens grab headlines, Allen is steadily establishing himself as a legitimate MVP contender with his impressive performances this season. He boasts a remarkable 12-to-0 TD-to-INT ratio, having completed 63% of his passes for a total of 1,483 yards. Additionally, he ranks third in rushing with 179 yards and has notched three rushing touchdowns. Cook leads the backfield with 82 carries for 341 yards and five touchdowns, while Ray Davis has emerged as a reliable second option, contributing 213 yards on 51 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

With the departure of Stefon Diggs, the Bills have developed a more diversified passing game. Keon Coleman leads the team in receiving yards with 326, closely followed by Khalil Shakir, who has 314 yards and is the leader in receptions with 27. Dalton Kincaid has established himself as the primary tight end, accumulating 269 yards on 24 receptions.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist T. Bernard Linebacker Out Ankle T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Jackson Cornerback Doubtful Hamstring C. Samuel Wide Receiver Out Pectoral D. Carter Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist

