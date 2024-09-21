New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) head to Caesars Superdome to square off against the undefeated New Orleans Saints (2-0) on Saturday afternoon in New Orleans, LA.
The Saints have been firing on all cylinders through the first two weeks, with a dominant start to their campaign. Although one of their victories came against the struggling Carolina Panthers, their impressive Week 2 win over the Dallas Cowboys proved they are a force to be reckoned with.
Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara have been electric, propelling an offense that has racked up over 80 points so far, even with star wideout Chris Olave seeing limited action.
However, the Eagles may present the Saints' toughest challenge yet. The addition of Saquon Barkley has been a game-changer for Philadelphia, delivering immediate impact. Despite some vulnerabilities in their run defense, the Eagles possess enough offensive weapons to dictate the pace and keep things tight deep into the contest.
New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time
The Saints will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
|Date
|Sunday, September 22
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Caesars Superdome
|Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 825 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players
New Orleans Saints team news
Derek Carr has thrown for 443 yards, amassing 5 touchdowns and 1 interception with an impressive completion rate of 76.9%. Alvin Kamara has contributed significantly on the ground, rushing for 198 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns.
Rashid Shaheed has emerged as a key target, leading the receiving corps with 7 catches for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns.
On defense, Alontae Taylor has been a standout, recording 15 total tackles (13 solo) and 3 sacks, while Carl Granderson has contributed with 1.5 sacks. Collectively, the New Orleans defense has compiled 7 sacks and 4 interceptions this season.
Saints injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|N. Sewell
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|M. Lattimore
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Ramczyk
|Tackle
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|C. Brewer
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Hudson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Miller
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Herron
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Kpassagnon
|Defensive End
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Achilles
|T. Jeffcoat
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Elbow
|A. Perry
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Illness
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Fuaga
|Offensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Back
|S. Haynesworth
|Center
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Jackson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Calf
|K. Saunders
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Calf
|R. Wright
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Rader
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Connelly
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Mims
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Mathieu
|Safety
|Questionable
|Heel
|T. Hill
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Chest
|C. Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|L. Young
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Foot
|W. Harris
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shin
Philadelphia Eagles team news
Jalen Hurts has passed for 461 yards, recording 3 touchdowns against 3 interceptions, with a completion rate of 67.2%. He has also rushed for 118 yards.
Saquon Barkley leads the ground game with 204 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. DeVonta Smith tops the team in receptions, bringing in 14 catches for 160 yards, while A.J. Brown has added 119 receiving yards but is currently dealing with an injury.
On the defensive side of the ball, Zack Baun leads the squad with 24 total tackles, including 18 solo efforts and 2 sacks. Reed Blankenship follows closely with 18 total tackles, 13 of which are solo, along with an interception.
Eagles injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Brown
|Safety
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|M. Garner
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|Safety
|Questionable
|Foot
|A. Okwuegbunam
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Abdomen
|S. Davis
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|L. Clark
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Carter
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Castles
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Ross
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|T. Jackson
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Ngata
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Scott
|Running Back
|Out
|Undisclosed
|J. Harris
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|M. Goodrich
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|A. Smith
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Bradberry
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|W. Shipley
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Neck
|D. Slay
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Jones
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Concussion
|R. Johnson
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Allen
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Brown
|Wide Receiver
|Doubtful
|Hamstring