New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) head to Caesars Superdome to square off against the undefeated New Orleans Saints (2-0) on Saturday afternoon in New Orleans, LA.

The Saints have been firing on all cylinders through the first two weeks, with a dominant start to their campaign. Although one of their victories came against the struggling Carolina Panthers, their impressive Week 2 win over the Dallas Cowboys proved they are a force to be reckoned with.

Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara have been electric, propelling an offense that has racked up over 80 points so far, even with star wideout Chris Olave seeing limited action.

However, the Eagles may present the Saints' toughest challenge yet. The addition of Saquon Barkley has been a game-changer for Philadelphia, delivering immediate impact. Despite some vulnerabilities in their run defense, the Eagles possess enough offensive weapons to dictate the pace and keep things tight deep into the contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 825 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

Derek Carr has thrown for 443 yards, amassing 5 touchdowns and 1 interception with an impressive completion rate of 76.9%. Alvin Kamara has contributed significantly on the ground, rushing for 198 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns.

Rashid Shaheed has emerged as a key target, leading the receiving corps with 7 catches for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns.

On defense, Alontae Taylor has been a standout, recording 15 total tackles (13 solo) and 3 sacks, while Carl Granderson has contributed with 1.5 sacks. Collectively, the New Orleans defense has compiled 7 sacks and 4 interceptions this season.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury N. Sewell Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL M. Lattimore Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee C. Brewer Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Questionable Elbow A. Perry Wide Receiver Questionable Illness J. Jackson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Fuaga Offensive Tackle Questionable Back S. Haynesworth Center Questionable Knee D. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Calf K. Saunders Defensive Tackle Questionable Calf R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Mims Running Back Questionable Knee T. Mathieu Safety Questionable Heel T. Hill Quarterback Questionable Chest C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Abdomen L. Young Tackle Questionable Foot W. Harris Cornerback Questionable Shin

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Jalen Hurts has passed for 461 yards, recording 3 touchdowns against 3 interceptions, with a completion rate of 67.2%. He has also rushed for 118 yards.

Saquon Barkley leads the ground game with 204 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. DeVonta Smith tops the team in receptions, bringing in 14 catches for 160 yards, while A.J. Brown has added 119 receiving yards but is currently dealing with an injury.

On the defensive side of the ball, Zack Baun leads the squad with 24 total tackles, including 18 solo efforts and 2 sacks. Reed Blankenship follows closely with 18 total tackles, 13 of which are solo, along with an interception.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Brown Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring C. Gardner-Johnson Safety Questionable Foot A. Okwuegbunam Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen S. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Castles Tight End Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Ngata Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed J. Harris Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Neck D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Wide Receiver Doubtful Hamstring

More NFL news and coverage