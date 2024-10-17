New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New Orleans Saints (2-4) aim to turn their season around at home on Thursday night as they host the Denver Broncos (3-3).

Following a strong start, Dennis Allen's squad has stumbled, losing four consecutive games to drop to 2-4, causing them to lose ground to their competitors. Meanwhile, the Broncos sit at 3-3 after suffering a 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

As a result of that defeat, Denver currently ranks third in the AFC West, while the Saints occupy the third spot in the NFC South. Thursday's matchup promises to be intense, with both teams eager to secure a much-needed victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos Week 6 NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Thursday, October 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local New Orleans and Denver market, where the game can be seen on the CBS or FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 822 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are coming off losses to the Chiefs and Buccaneers, with a matchup against the Chargers on the horizon. Spencer Rattler has completed 55% of his passes, throwing for 243 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave have combined for 629 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Alvin Kamara has made 28 receptions.

New Orleans' ground game averages 119.5 yards per game, with Kamara leading the way with 428 yards and six touchdowns. On the defensive side, the Saints are allowing 24.5 points and 395.8 yards per game. Paulson Adebo tops the team with 46 tackles, Bryan Bresee has recorded four sacks, and Tyrann Mathieu has two interceptions to his name.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Ankle N. Sewell Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee C. Brewer Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. Werner Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee N. Shepherd Defensive Tackle Questionable Groin R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Questionable Knee T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Questionable Elbow A. Kamara Running Back Questionable Hand P. Turner Defensive End Questionable Knee R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Questionable Chest T. Hill Quarterback Questionable Ribs C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle W. Harris Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Groin C. Ruiz Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Taylor Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Olave Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion D. Carr Quarterback Doubtful Oblique J. Gray Defensive Back Questionable Calf

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos have recorded a mixed bag of results in their last ten road outings. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has made a strong impression early in his career. As Denver's first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, he has completed 121 of 198 passes (61.1%) for 1,082 yards and five touchdowns. Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynolds have combined for 460 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Javonte Williams has notched 20 receptions.

On the ground, Denver's rushing attack averages 107.3 yards per game, with Williams leading the charge, accumulating 213 yards on 59 carries. Defensively, the Broncos are holding opponents to 16 points and 284.3 yards per contest. Brandon Jones leads the team with 44 tackles, while Jonathon Cooper has recorded 4.5 sacks and Pat Surtain II boasts two interceptions.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles D. Mathis Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Browning Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. McGlinchey Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed A. Palczewski Tackle Questionable Ankle W. Sherman Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Wattenberg Center Injured Reserve Ankle P. Surtain Cornerback Questionable Concussion

