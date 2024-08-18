How to watch and listen today's New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Saints versus 49ers NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New Orleans Saints aim to secure their second straight preseason victory on Sunday as they take on the defending NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers.

Although the 49ers are resting many of their starters, the focus will be on sorting out the quarterback situation, with Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen competing for the backup spot.

On the other hand, the Saints saw solid performances from Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler. The question now is whether they can maintain that level of play in Week 2.

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States.

Date Sunday, August 18, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch Saints vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Saints vs 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 827 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 822 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Saints vs 49ers team news

New Orleans Saints team news

Every training camp update from New Orleans has highlighted the ongoing struggles of Derek Carr's offensive line, which has provided shaky protection throughout the summer. Despite these issues, the Saints are entering Sunday's matchup against the 49ers in relatively better health compared to their opponents.

While Saints head coach Dennis Allen has kept quiet about how much game time his starters will see, it’s likely that Brock Purdy won't get as many snaps as Derek Carr. Regardless, the real spotlight for the Saints is on the competition for the backup quarterback position, making them a team to watch.

In their opening game, second-year quarterback Jake Haener delivered an impressive performance, connecting on 69% of his throws for 107 yards. Rookie Spencer Rattler, meanwhile, completed 53% of his passes for 70 yards and added a rushing touchdown to his stat line. Rattler also orchestrated a clutch 12-play, 56-yard drive in the final two minutes, setting up the game-winning field goal.

San Francisco 49ers team news

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the team's top receiver for the past two seasons, asked for a trade during the offseason and may not be on the roster when the season begins. Meanwhile, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is also holding out in hopes of securing a new contract.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is unlikely to play many of his starters on offense, even if he wanted to. He’s already mentioned that the team's third preseason game is the primary focus for their exhibition schedule.

Six of the 49ers' starting offensive players are either injured or sitting out, including three offensive linemen. Given San Francisco's lack of depth on the offensive line, it’s improbable they'll risk putting their makeshift line on the field for long, prioritizing health instead. The situation is similar in their running backs room, where three of their top four players are currently sidelined with injuries.

