Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two ambitious teams are set to clash as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday night in Week 4 of the NFL regular season.

It's hard to argue against the Buffalo Bills being the most well-rounded squad in the league through the first three weeks. They will face a motivated Baltimore Ravens team that secured their first victory of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. If the Ravens aim to contend for the AFC North title, this matchup is crucial for them to stay in the hunt.

Did the Baltimore Ravens turn their season around with a significant win over the Cowboys? Are the undefeated Buffalo Bills legitimate Super Bowl contenders?

While definitive answers to these pressing questions rarely come in Week 4, this matchup holds significant importance for both teams as they prepare to meet in the prime-time game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills NFL game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC (national)

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 226 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Home: 225 (CAR), 802 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens faced a challenging start to the season with two losses but managed to secure a victory in their most recent outing against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the win, they allowed the Cowboys to outscore them 19-0 in the fourth quarter, clinching the game by a narrow three-point margin. Derrick Henry had a standout performance, racking up 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson was efficient, completing 12 of 15 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Even with the victory, there are numerous areas that require improvement, and the team needs to address these issues swiftly. They permitted Dak Prescott to throw for 379 yards and two touchdowns, indicating a clear need for defensive enhancement. If the Ravens hope to compete effectively in the upcoming game, a stronger defensive effort will be essential.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Mitchell Running Back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee L. Jackson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Personal C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed R. Ali Running Back Injured Reserve Neck D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed O. Beckham Wide Receiver Physically unable to perform Undisclosed M. Moses Offensive Lineman Out Knee J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Vorhees Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle T. Linderbaum Center Questionable Knee

Buffalo Bills team news

The Ravens’ defensive line hasn’t exactly instilled fear in their adversaries thus far. They may need to be concerned about their ongoing struggles, especially when facing a quarterback like Josh Allen. Known for his willingness to take matters into his own hands in the red zone, particularly at the goal line, Allen should have ample opportunity to showcase his skills this Sunday night. With two rushing touchdowns already to his name this season, this game presents a prime chance for him to add to that tally.

In his recent outing, Allen managed to complete 23 of 30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns, all without needing to play a full game. Despite the team's overall success, there’s room for improvement in the ground game. Surprisingly, Allen was the top rusher with six carries for 44 yards. James Cook contributed with 11 rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown, while Khalil Shakir stepped up significantly, catching six passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee D. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Johnson Cornerback Out Forearm S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist T. Bernard Linebacker Out Pectoral T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Abdomen K. Elam Cornerback Questionable Neck

