Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An AFC North showdown awaits in Week 10's edition of Thursday Night Football as the Cincinnati Bengals travel to face the Baltimore Ravens.

Both teams are eyeing a crucial victory. Baltimore is aiming to keep up with the Steelers in the division standings, while the Bengals, currently at 4-5, are desperate to secure wins to remain in the playoff hunt.

The Ravens clinched a 41-38 overtime win in their last meeting, powered by the impressive duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Jackson threw for 348 yards, while Henry was highly efficient on the ground, racking up 92 yards at a pace of 6.1 yards per carry.

Despite missing Tee Higgins, Cincinnati has managed to win three of their last four matchups. Last Sunday, they took advantage of a “get-right” game against the Raiders, with Joe Burrow and company notching a 41-24 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, November 7, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Date Thursday, October 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, MD

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local New York and Houston market, where the game can be seen on the CBS or FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 802 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

For the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson has completed 68.2% of his throws, amassing 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman have combined for 1,101 receiving yards and six touchdowns, with Mark Andrews adding 24 catches to the mix.

Baltimore’s ground game is averaging an impressive 191.9 yards per game, with Derrick Henry at the forefront, boasting 1,052 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, the Ravens are conceding 24.3 points and 356.6 yards per contest. Roquan Smith leads with 85 tackles, Kyle Van Noy has tallied seven sacks, and Marlon Humphrey has notched four interceptions.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Mitchell Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed L. Jackson Quarterback Questionable Knee O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Urban Defensive End Questionable Concussion A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Illness T. Tampa Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wade Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Questionable Knee M. Pierce Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Calf J. Toles Safety Questionable Undisclosed Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed T. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle J. Simpson Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin I. Likely Tight End Questionable Hamstring

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Cincinnati Bengals head into this game riding a three-game winning streak on the road. Joe Burrow has been sharp, completing 70.2% of his passes and racking up 2,244 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. In the air attack, Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Gesicki have combined for 1,070 yards and nine touchdowns, while Tee Higgins has contributed 29 receptions.

On the ground, Cincinnati’s rushing game is averaging 94.2 yards per outing, led by Chase Brown who’s accumulated 479 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the Bengals are allowing 25.2 points and 342.9 yards per game. Logan Wilson leads the unit with 88 tackles, Trey Hendrickson has posted 11 sacks, and Akeem Davis-Gaither has grabbed one interception.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ribs T. Higgins Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Injured Reserve Neck O. Brown Offensive Tackle Questionable Knee G. Stone Safety Questionable Shin C. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Groin E. All Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL

